Want to save up on electricity bills this summer? These 1.5 Ton 4 Star ACs from Blue Star, LG and more can help

Summers are approaching fast. As the temperature rises, the cost of cooling your home will go up and so will your electricity bill. When that happens, having an energy efficient air conditioner will make a world of difference and help in reducing your running costs significantly. Among all the AC options available in the market right now, 1.5 ton 4 star ACs are among the most practical options for Indian homes. They are ideal for medium to large sized rooms, especially the ones in apartments and villas. They not only consume less energy compared to the lower rated models, but they also deliver strong cooling amid the intense summer heat.

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So, if you are planning to cut down on your electricity bill and upgrade the ACs in your house, we have compiled a list of the best 1.5 ton 4 star ACs for you. These AC offer smart cooling features along with energy saving features such as inverter technology to cool your home effectively and efficiently. Some of these ACs are also a part of 2026 lineup and they offer maximum energy saving features. These ACs have also received high consumer ratings on Amazon to help you make your decision easily. Read on to check out our top picks for you.

This AC by Blue Star comes with 4 star energy rating and it is suitable for medium sized rooms measuring between 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size. In addition to high energy efficiency rating, this AC also comes with a 5-in-1 convertible cooling solution. What this means is that users can run this AC at 5 different capacities that suits their comfort. This feature will further help in saving up on electricity bills. Additionally, it comes with features such as dry mode that reduces the moisture content in the air and turbo cool feature that rapidly cools down a space. This 1.5 ton 4 star AC has received 3.6 ratings out of 5 along with around 50 global ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Split Energy rating 4 Star Noise level 37.2db Special features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, voice command support Reason to buy - Quality - Value for money - Cooling Reason to avoid - Noise level - Customer service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its overall product quality and cooling capability. However, customer service and noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its energy efficiency and its cooling efficiency.

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This AC by Blue Star comes with a 4 star energy rating and it is suitable for medium sized rooms. Apart from having a high energy efficiency rating, this AC also comes with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling solution, which means users can operate it at four different capacities to reduce their electricity bills. Additionally, this AC comes with a dust filter to keep your room clean. What's more? This AC can provide cooling even if the temperature soars up to 52-degrees Celsius. This 1.5 ton 4.1 star AC has received 3.6 ratings out of 5 along with around 50 global ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Split Energy rating 4 Star Noise level 37.2db Special features 4-in-1 convertible cooling, dust filter Reason to buy - Energy efficiency - Quality - Value for money Reason to avoid - Noise level - Customer service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find this AC to be of impressive quality. They also consider it a good value for money proposition and an energy efficient appliance. However, its cooling performance has received mixed reviews. While some find its cooling capability outstanding, others report it's not cooling properly.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its energy efficiency.

This split AC by Samsung is suitable for medium sized rooms between 120 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size and it can cool a room even when the temperature soars to 58-degrees Celsius. In addition to offering high energy efficiency, it comes with a 5-in-1 convertible mode, which lets users operate the AC at five different capacities. Additionally, it has an 'AI Energy Mode' that save up to 30 percent more energy. Coming to the smart features, it comes with Wi-Fi and it can be controlled using Samsung's SmartThings app along with voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Bixby and Google Gemini.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Split Energy rating 4 Star Noise level 24db Special features Wi-Fi, voice command support, digital inverter technology Reason to buy Energy saving features Design Support for voice commands Reason to avoid No filters

What are buyers saying on Amazon? This AC is a part of the company's 2026 lineup.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its energy saving features.

This split AC by Panasonic is suitable for medium sized rooms and it can cool a space even when the temperature soars to 55-degrees Celsius. In addition to offering high energy rating, this comes with an 8-in-1 convertible mode, which lets users operate the AC at eight different capacities for maximizing on saving energy. It features support for the MirAIe app and Matter platform, which lets users control it through smart home platforms. Additionally, it features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa enabling users to operate it in a hands-free manner.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Split Energy rating 4 Star Noise level 32db Special features MirAIe app control, Matter support, support for voice commands Reason to buy Energy saving features Support for voice commands Reason to avoid No filters

What are buyers saying on Amazon? This AC is a part of the company's 2026 lineup.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its energy saving features and smart connectivity features.

This AC by Panasonic is suitable for medium sized rooms ranging between 111 sq ft and 150 sq ft in size. In addition to high energy rating it comes with twin-cool inverter technology that lets users operate it at two different capacities increasing its overall energy efficiency. It can be controlled remotely using the company's MirAIe app. Additionally, it features support for voice commands through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and comes with a built-in PM 2.5 filter and a dehumidifier. It has received 3.9 ratings out of 5 on Amazon along with 70 global ratings.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Type Split Energy rating 4 Star Noise level 48db Special features PM 2.5 filter, dehumidifier Reason to buy - Quality - Cooling Reason to avoid - Noise levels - Customer service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the cooling capability and smart features of this AC. However, its customer service experience has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this AC for its energy saving features and efficient cooling.

Top 3 features of best 1.5 Ton 4 Star ACs for Indian homes

NAME TYPE NOISE LEVEL SPECIAL FEATURES Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC Split 37.2db 5-in-1 convertible cooling, voice command support Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC Split 37.2db 4-in-1 convertible cooling, dust filter Samsung 1.5 Ton 4 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC Split 24db Wi-Fi, voice command support, digital inverter technology Panasonic EU 8 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 4Star Inverter Split Smart AC Split 32db MirAIe app control, Matter support, support for voice commands Panasonic 1.5 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Split 48db PM 2.5 filter, dehumidifier

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