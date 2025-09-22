Washing machine with dryer on sale: Top 10 picks to ease your laundry routine at home

Let’s face it - laundry is a chore we all dodge until the pile is insurmountable. But today’s washing machines, especially those clever washer dryers, are changing the game. Whether you’re wrangling a household’s mountain of clothes or just trying to keep bedsheets fresh, there’s a model for every kind of family and every kind of mess.

From AI-powered routines that adjust themselves to fabric and load size, to hygienic steam cycles tackling allergies and mud stains, the technology is designed not just for cleaning, but for giving us more time away from chores. Washer dryer combos are now saving space, energy and sanity, no more waiting for good weather to dry towels. The best of today’s lineup blends sheer capacity with convenience features like Wi-Fi, TurboWash, and voice commands. If you’re hunting for a machine that genuinely works with your daily hustle, these top picks could make laundry a little less of a weekly event and a lot more effortless.

Laundry doesn’t have to be a hassle: Samsung’s 9 kg, 5 star AI EcoBubble makes quick work of even the heaviest loads. From saving energy (up to 70%) to ensuring thorough hygiene, it’s built for busy families who want fresh, clean clothes without the fuss. Wi-Fi controls and drum tech actually free up your time: less checking, more doing. With the “Washing machine with dryer on sale” tag, you’re snapping up a smart, spacious machine that genuinely cares for fabric and pocket alike.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Spin speed 1400 RPM Energy rating 5 Star Drum 2nd Diamond Reason to buy Energy efficient, genuine savings Fast washing and drying speeds Reason to avoid Large size needs adequate space Premium price bracket

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers rave about spotless wash results and the time saved. Most praise the powerful spin and easy-to-use smart features.

Why choose this product? Ideal for families needing reliability, speed, and energy savings, plus extra convenience with hygiene steam and Wi-Fi remote operation.

Laundry is less of a chore and more of a smart routine with LG’s 9 kg AI Direct Drive washer. When a washing machine with dryer on sale actually offers allergy care and mindful fabric handling, it’s a game changer for busy families. Instead of guessing, the AI makes automatic choices for each load, saving effort and preventing wear and tear. With speedy washes, Wi-Fi, and gentle yet thorough cleaning, it brings genuine comfort and cleverness to any home.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Spin speed 1200 RPM Energy rating 5 Star Drum Stainless Steel Reason to buy Allergy Care suits sensitive family members AI-backed smart wash cycles Reason to avoid Can be noisy during final spin Draws a premium price

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most highlight cleaner clothes, user-friendly controls, and energy savings, especially valuable for kids’ clothes and allergy sufferers.

Why choose this product? It’s meant for families who want real solutions - less hassle, better cleaning, and smart features in one reliable LG package.

This LG washer dryer transforms laundry from a slog into a streamlined, thoughtful part of daily life. AI Direct Drive senses each load for fabric care, TurboWash genuinely cuts washing time, and Allergy Care makes life easier for families. When you see a washing machine with dryer on sale, grab this because it’s not just clever, it’s spacious, energy-conscious and fully connected. The all-in-one format means you get fresh, dry clothes whether you’re pressed for time or doing a big weekend load.

Specifications Capacity (wash/ dry) 9 kg / 5 kg Spin speed 1200 RPM Drum Stainless Steel Connectivity Wi-Fi Smart Controls Reason to buy Ultra-fast TurboWash convenience AI ensures gentle cleaning every cycle Reason to avoid Drying only suitable for half load Larger footprint needs space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviews highlight smart washing, strong drying, especially for linens. Most love how much time and manual effort it saves.

Why choose this product? Ideal for busy homes: get clean, dry laundry in one go, with less guesswork, real energy savings and effortless maintenance.

Big families, busy schedules, this LG Smart Choice washer dryer is made for tackling real-life laundry loads head-on. Intelligent AI Direct Drive means you don’t have to faff about with fabric settings; it gets clothes clean and cared for, even on the speedy TurboWash. When a washing machine with dryer on sale can handle nearly anything you throw at it, including allergy-prone fabrics, life gets easier. Get everything washed and dried in one go, with Wi-Fi control and tough stainless steel that lasts.

Specifications Capacity (wash/dry) 11 kg / 7 kg Spin speed 1400 RPM Drum Stainless Steel Display LED Touch Controls Reason to buy Handles huge family loads Fast TurboWash cycles save time Reason to avoid Heavy, needs solid setup Price may stretch some budgets

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Owners rave about cleaning power, drying convenience and easy controls, many say it’s effort-saving for workloads that used to take all day.

Why choose this product? For busy households needing reliability, genuine speed and smart convenience. No more leftovers, finish big batches in hours, with real peace of mind.

Washing, drying, and getting on with life, that’s what Bosch’s 10.5/6 KG Inverter washer dryer excels at. The convenience of 14 wash programmes, hygiene care, and a rapid “wash & dry in 60 minutes” means busy families save genuine time. When a washing machine with dryer on sale brings robust engineering, energy efficiency, and big capacity, housework shrinks to a single cycle. No more fuss over laundromats or slow drying, Bosch keeps it practical and cost-effective.

Specifications Capacity (wash/dry) 10.5 kg / 6 kg Spin speed 1400 RPM Drum Stainless Steel Display LED Touch Panel Reason to buy Powerful, fast 60-min wash and dry cycle Energy-saving with robust copper motor Reason to avoid Heavy, needs solid installation Pricey compared to basic models

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise efficient washing and drying, easy controls, and quiet operation; perfect for homes needing true one-step laundry solutions.

Why choose this product? For those seeking German reliability and true convenience - big loads, fast turnaround, and lower power bills, all in a sleek package.

Haier’s SmartChoice washer dryer manages the laundry haul for larger families, making even huge loads simple. Features like AI-DBT and sensor drying mean you can truly trust your clothes to come out perfectly clean and dry, no matter the fabric. What sets this washing machine with dryer on sale apart is the PuriSteam and I-Refresh: they tackle odours, bacteria, and creases, so you spend less time on ironing and rewashing. Direct drive keeps it smooth, quiet, and durable enough for daily use.

Specifications Capacity (wash/dry) 11 kg / 7 kg Steam function I-Refresh, PuriSteam Motor Direct Motion Inverter Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled Reason to buy Stellar steam care for odours and allergens AI and sensor dry technology save energy Reason to avoid Large footprint, needs space Can take longer with extra-large loads

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most find crease care and low noise impressive. Families praise the easy controls and all-in-one cycles that simplify laundry chores.

Why choose this product? Brilliant for homes with a mix of fabrics and high volume - tech-packed convenience and health-focused cleaning in one roomy, smart package.

Running small or large loads, drying delicates, or giving garments a steam refresh, the IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 blends flexibility and efficiency. Multiple load options mean the washing machine with dryer on sale truly adapts to your needs, whether it’s heavy bedding or a single silk blouse. The eco inverter saves on bills, while quick wash and steam finish let you walk away with clothes that look and feel new. Voice commands and a drum lamp add a human, easy touch to daily chores.

Specifications Capacity 8.5kg wash, 6.5kg dry, 2.5kg refresh Spin speed 1400 RPM Drying Condenser type Warranty 4 Years Super Warranty Reason to buy Custom load modes for any laundry size Eco inverter motors cut noise and energy costs Reason to avoid Slightly smaller than other premium models Steam refresh is limited to small loads

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate the all-in-one cycles and garment care; most mention easy operation, quick dry, and lower electricity bills.

Why choose this product? Spot-on for urban homes or small families. It’s a versatile, three-way laundry solution that keeps energy and effort in check.

When everyday laundry demands flexibility, IFB’s Executive ZMN delivers three-in-one magic: wash, dry, and refresh, even for delicates. This AI-powered washing machine with dryer on sale detects fabric types to optimise cycles, so you always get a perfect finish. Nine swirl jets mimic handwashing, while PowerSteam wipes out germs and allergens. Wi-Fi lets you set and forget, and 100% dry cycles mean no clothes hanging all over the house, no matter the weather.

Specifications Capacity 9kg wash, 6kg dry, 3kg refresh Spin speed 1400 RPM Steam tech PowerSteam Motor Eco Inverter/AI-Powered Reason to buy True three-in-one laundry solution Neural network for fabric safety, superior stain removal Reason to avoid Drying maxes at 6kg per cycle Premium kit, slightly higher cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Owners love the refresh features for special clothes and sheets. AI cycles make laundry hassle-free, saving time every week.

Why choose this product? Perfect for urban homes: flexible loads, ultra-clean results and reliable drying, with impressive technology that keeps fabrics looking new.

Whether it’s piles of school uniforms or winter comforters, Samsung’s 12 kg / 7 kg washer dryer is ready for every laundry challenge. With AI EcoBubble and Energy Mode, the washing machine with dryer on sale treats each load to optimal cleaning and minimal bills. Hygiene Steam tackles germs, Air Wash keeps clothes fresh between cycles, and the Digital Inverter motor runs quietly. Wi-Fi and super-fast cycles mean you genuinely get more clean and dry laundry with less hassle.

Specifications Capacity 12kg wash, 7kg dry Spin speed 1400 RPM Energy rating 5 Star Connectivity Wi-Fi, AI Controls Reason to buy Massive capacity for large homes EcoBubble saves energy and fabric quality Reason to avoid Needs lots of space Premium price, best for frequent large loads

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Families rave about bulk processing power and easy online controls. Many mention effective stain removal and actual time savings on wash day.

Why choose this product? Best for busy homes with demanding laundry needs - AI, hygiene steam and true dryer convenience, all built to last and save effort.

There’s daily laundry, then there’s tackling real-life mountains of towels, duvets, and sports gear with LG’s 12/7Kg washer dryer. AI Direct Drive and Turbowash 360 tailor every wash and dry for maximum fabric care and time savings. Steam+ deep cleans and dewrinkles; Wi-Fi lets you control it from anywhere. This washing machine with dryer on sale stands out for giving genuinely fast, gentle and smart laundry service to big family homes, making chores brisk and effortless.

Specifications Capacity 12kg wash, 7kg dry Spin speed 1400 RPM Steam+ Tech Hygiene, Refresh Connectivity Wi-Fi, Touch LED Reason to buy TurboWash 360 means speed plus care AI adapts to each load for top cleaning Reason to avoid Needs significant installation space Price is premium tier

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reviewers highlight powerful cleaning and quiet drying, thankful for easy remote control and more free time away from laundry.

Why choose this product? Smart, high-capacity, and genuinely hands-off, ideal for busy homes where laundry’s constant. Enjoy fresh results, saved time and fabric-friendly action.

Which washing machine with dryer is best for large families? Opt for models with at least 10 kg washing and 6 kg drying capacity, AI-powered cycles, and energy ratings of 5-star. LG, Samsung, Bosch, and Haier offer robust options tailored for bulk loads and frequent use.

Is investing in a washer dryer combo better than buying separate units? Washer dryer combos save space, streamline laundry, and reduce installation costs. They’re ideal for city homes or premium convenience, though standalone dryers dry faster and more thoroughly, especially with consistent heavy-duty use or special clothing loads.

What energy efficiency rating should I look for in a washer dryer? Seek out 5-star rated washer dryers. These consume less electricity and water, helping cut monthly utility bills over time. AI Energy Mode and inverter motors further improve savings and ensure quieter, longer-lasting machine performance.

Are steam and hygiene features essential for daily laundry? Absolutely! Steam and hygiene cycles eliminate germs, allergens, and odours. This is especially useful for kids’ clothes, bedsheets, or allergies. AI-powered steam settings deliver deep cleaning without wear, making health-focused homes more comfortable and safe.

Factors to consider while buying a new washing machine Washing and drying capacity needed for your household

Energy efficiency rating and water consumption

Available space for installation

Type: Front load, top load, or washer dryer combo

Extra features: Steam, Wi-Fi, AI, hygiene cycles

Brand reputation and after-sales service Top 3 features of the best washing machines

Best washing machines Capacity Cleaning Features Convenience Samsung 9 kg 9kg wash AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam Wi-Fi, Super Speed LG 9 kg 9kg wash Steam, Allergy Care, 6 Motion DD AI Direct Drive, Wi-Fi LG 9/5kg Washer Dryer 9kg wash/5kg dry AI DD, Steam, Allergy TurboWash, Wi-Fi LG 11/7kg Washer Dryer 11kg wash/7kg dry AI DD, Steam, Allergy TurboWash, Wi-Fi Bosch 10.5/6kg Washer Dryer 10.5kg wash/6kg dry Hygiene Care, Allergy, Inverter LED Touch, Fast Wash & Dry Haier 11/7kg Washer Dryer 11kg wash/7kg dry PuriSteam, I-Refresh, Dual Cyclone AI dry, Wi-Fi IFB Laundrimagic 8.5/6.5/2.5kg 8.5kg/6.5kg/2.5kg Steam, 9 Swirl Wash, Aqua Energie Eco Inverter, Voice IFB Executive ZMN 9/6/3kg 9kg/6kg/3kg AI, Steam Refresh, 9 Swirl Wash Wi-Fi, 3-in-1 Mode Samsung 12/7kg Washer Dryer 12kg wash/7kg dry AI Ecobubble, Hygiene, Air Wash Wi-Fi, Super Speed LG 12/7kg Washer Dryer 12kg wash/7kg dry AI DD, Steam+, Turbowash Wi-Fi, TurboWash 360

