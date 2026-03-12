Watching TV? These 8 soundbars under ₹5000 can change the experience

Many televisions still rely on built-in speakers that often fail to deliver clear dialogue or balanced sound during films, shows, or gaming sessions. A soundbar can solve this problem without requiring a major upgrade to the entire home audio setup. In recent years, soundbars priced under Rs. 5,000 have gained attention among buyers who want better audio from their TVs without spending much.

These soundbars are designed to connect easily with televisions, laptops, or smartphones. Most models support connections such as HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, and AUX. This allows users to switch between streaming music, watching films, or playing games without complicated setup steps.

Many brands in this price segment now include wired subwoofers or built-in bass drivers to improve low-frequency output. Some models also offer preset sound modes for movies, music, or dialogue. Compact form factors make them suitable for small rooms or apartment setups where large speaker systems may not be practical.

For buyers exploring entry-level home audio solutions, several models on Flipkart from brands such as boAt, Zebronics, Mivi, Motorola, Govo, Philips, and more offer a range of options. Here are some soundbars available under Rs. 5,000 that can improve everyday TV audio.

The boAt Aavante 1550 Plus is a 2.1-channel Bluetooth soundbar rated at 160W RMS. It includes a 58mm driver in the soundbar unit and a 6.5-inch wired subwoofer. The system covers a frequency response range of 160Hz to 20kHz.

The device supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with a range of up to 10 metres. Other connection options include HDMI ARC, optical input, USB, and AUX. Multiple EQ modes allow users to switch between different sound profiles. The soundbar also includes a remote control for managing playback and audio settings.

This model can connect directly to televisions or streaming devices and is suitable for users looking for a simple upgrade from built-in TV speakers.

2. Zebronics Juke Bar 6500

The Zebronics Juke Bar 6500 is a 2.1-channel soundbar with a rated output of 200W RMS. It includes dual drivers in the main soundbar and a 13.33cm subwoofer. The system supports a frequency range of 55Hz to 20kHz.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, optical input, USB, and AUX. The USB port supports MP3 playback from storage devices up to 32GB. The soundbar also features an LED display and a remote control.

The device supports virtual 5.1 surround sound processing, which aims to widen the sound output while watching films or shows.

The Mivi Fort S100 is a 2.2-channel soundbar with a rated output of 100W. Instead of a separate subwoofer, the device includes two built-in subwoofers inside the soundbar unit.

It supports Bluetooth 5.1 with a 10-metre wireless range. Other ports include HDMI ARC, optical, coaxial, AUX, and USB. The soundbar provides three preset EQ modes — Movie, Music, and News.

The wall-mount design allows users to install it under a television or place it on a desk for use with a TV or computer.

The Motorola MT160-5 SB21 is a 2.1-channel Bluetooth soundbar with a peak output of 160W. It uses four 2.25-inch drivers along with a 6.5-inch wired subwoofer.

The device supports Dolby Digital audio decoding. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, and USB. The USB port supports MP3 and WAV playback.

The soundbar also includes EQ sound modes and a remote control for managing volume and audio profiles.

The Govo GoSurround 750 Pro Max is a 2.1-channel soundbar rated at 160W peak output. The system uses four 2.25-inch drivers and a 5.25-inch wired subwoofer.

The device includes digital signal processing (DSP) for surround sound simulation. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 with a range of up to 30 metres, HDMI ARC, optical input, USB, and AUX.

The soundbar offers several preset EQ modes, including Movie, Music, and News. An LED display and remote control are also included.

The Philips TAB4319/94 is a 2.1-channel Bluetooth soundbar with a maximum output of 80W and 60W RMS power. It includes a 5.25-inch wired subwoofer and two full-range drivers.

The device supports Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, optical input, USB, and AUX connections. Users can switch between three EQ sound modes: Music, Movie, and XRS.

The soundbar can be wall-mounted or placed under a television for everyday viewing or music playback.

The Thomson AlphaBeat200 is a 2.1-channel soundbar with 200W RMS output. It includes a wired subwoofer rated at 60W RMS and two 55.88mm drivers in the main soundbar unit.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, and AUX. The device also includes Magic Sound+ modes for Movie, Music, and News playback.

An LED display and remote control allow users to manage playback and audio modes from a distance.

The Saregama Carvaan Musicbar CB120 is a 2.0-channel soundbar with a 60W RMS output. It uses four 2.5-inch full-range drivers.

The device includes 1,000 pre-loaded Hindi songs and a built-in FM radio. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, coaxial input, USB, and AUX connectivity.

Users can control the device through the Saregama Carvaan mobile app or the included remote. The soundbar also offers EQ modes for Movie, Music, News, and 3D audio.

Top 5 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Soundbar Under Rs. 5,000 1. Audio Output and Channel Configuration Check the total power output and channel setup before buying a soundbar. Most models in this price range come with 2.0 or 2.1 channel audio systems. A 2.1 channel setup usually includes a wired subwoofer, which helps deliver stronger bass compared to standard TV speakers.

2. Connectivity Options Look for soundbars that support multiple connection methods. Features such as HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, Optical input, USB, and AUX allow users to connect the soundbar to televisions, smartphones, laptops, or streaming devices. These options make switching between devices easier.

3. Subwoofer Support Some soundbars under Rs. 5,000 include a separate wired subwoofer, while others have built-in bass drivers. A soundbar with a subwoofer can improve low-frequency output when watching movies or listening to music.

4. Size and Placement Consider the size of the soundbar and the space available near the television. Compact models are easier to place on a TV unit or mount on a wall. This is useful for users who have limited space in smaller rooms or apartments.

5. Sound Modes and Controls Many soundbars provide preset EQ modes such as Movie, Music, and News. These modes adjust audio output for different types of content. Remote control access is also helpful for managing volume, switching inputs, and changing sound settings without using the TV menu.