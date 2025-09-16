watchOS 26 brings Notes to Apple Watch and new gesture for quick interaction

Yesterday, Apple rolled out watchOS 26, a major update that aims to make the Apple Watch smarter, more useful, and more integrated into your daily life. Available for Apple Watch Series 6 and newer models, including the Apple Watch SE (2nd and 3rd generations) and the Ultra models, this update introduces a range of new features that not only improve the device’s functionality but also provide users with valuable tools to manage their health and fitness.

While these updates are compelling, let’s take a deeper look at what watchOS 26 really brings to the table, and how it stacks up in the broader smartwatch landscape.

Apple's liquid glass design on Apple watches (Apple)

A polished look with Liquid Glass design One of the standout visual updates in watchOS 26 is the introduction of Apple’s Liquid Glass design. It brings a subtle refresh to the UI elements, including app icons, buttons, windows, and notifications. The new glossy finish on the Smart Stack and Control Center adds a modern touch that enhances the overall look of the device. While it's a nice touch, the change isn’t earth shattering; other brands, such as Samsung, have explored similar UI design tweaks for some time. Still, the update does bring a refined aesthetic, contributing to a cleaner, more cohesive user experience.

While the design tweaks polish the aesthetic, the new health features take centre stage in this update, with significant improvements to your overall well being.

Wrist flick gesture watchOS 26 also introduces the wrist flick gesture, a new way to interact with your watch. Gone are the days of awkwardly tapping or double tapping to mute calls or dismiss notifications. Now, a simple flick of your wrist away from you can silence your watch’s notifications, calls, or timers. This gesture feels completely natural, especially when you’re on the go or in situations where you don’t want to be distracted, such as during a workout or a meeting.

This small but thoughtful addition streamlines the way you interact with your device without interrupting the flow of your day. If you’re at the gym, in a meeting, or even in a quiet space, this gesture makes the Apple Watch more intuitive and user friendly.

Beyond that, watchOS 26 also includes an automatic volume adjustment feature, where the Apple Watch adjusts the volume of calls, notifications, and Siri based on ambient noise. For instance, if you’re in a quiet environment, your watch will lower the volume, and in noisy settings, it will automatically turn up the volume. This addition ensures that using the watch is a smooth experience, whether you’re at home, at the office, or on the go.

Health features that make a difference Apple continues to prioritise health in its smartwatch offerings, and watchOS 26 is no different. One of the most important new features is the hypertension notifications. The Apple Watch uses its optical sensor to track how your blood vessels respond to heartbeats over a 30-day period, sending an alert if any issues arise. This proactive approach helps users stay on top of potential health problems, particularly for those concerned about high blood pressure.

These proactive health features, especially the hypertension alerts, could make a real difference for users monitoring their heart health. This is the Apple Watch becoming a truly indispensable health tool. For Series 9 and newer, as well as the Ultra 2 and 3, this feature is a valuable tool for anyone focused on heart health.

Along with the hypertension notifications, watchOS 26 introduces a sleep score feature, designed to track the quality of your sleep. It looks at sleep duration, interruptions, and the consistency of your bedtime, giving you insights into your sleeping habits. For those looking to improve their sleep patterns, this is a handy tool. While other smartwatches have offered sleep tracking for years, Apple’s approach is a welcomed addition, especially as more users focus on better rest.

For fitness enthusiasts, the new Workout Buddy feature is a standout in watchOS 26. Powered by Apple Intelligence, it offers personalised motivational messages based on your fitness data. It’s like having a personal coach on your wrist, offering encouragement when you need it most during a workout.

As personal training apps grow in popularity, watchOS 26 makes it easy for Apple Watch users to stay motivated with personalised fitness support. The update also adds customisable widgets in the Smart Stack, providing quick access to workout stats and weather updates.