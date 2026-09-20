Water purifiers with multiple filtration stages: What each filter does and how to choose

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
Water purifiers now come with 5, 6, 7, 8 or even more filtration stages, but a higher number does not automatically mean better purification. Different filters are designed to handle different impurities, from dirt and chlorine to dissolved salts and microorganisms. The right combination depends largely on your water source, TDS level and the type of impurities present. Before choosing a multi-stage water purifier, it is important to understand what RO, UV, UF, sediment and carbon filters actually do, and which of them you may need at home.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A multi-stage water purifier treats water through more than one filtration or purification process. Instead of relying on a single filter, it combines technologies that target different types of impurities.
A typical purifier may use a combination such as:
Pre-filter → Sediment filter → Activated carbon → RO → UV/UF → Mineraliser
However, there is no fixed formula for a multi-stage purifier. One model may use six stages while another uses eight, but the additional stages do not necessarily make it more effective for every type of water.
Here is what some commonly used stages generally do:
|Filtration stage
|What it generally does
|Pre-filter
|Helps remove larger particles and dirt
|Sediment filter
|Traps suspended particles and sediments
|Activated carbon
|Helps reduce chlorine, odour and some organic compounds
|RO membrane
|Reduces many dissolved salts and other dissolved contaminants
|UF membrane
|Filters fine particles and can help remove microorganisms
|UV
|Uses ultraviolet light to inactivate microorganisms
|Mineraliser
|Adds selected minerals back into treated water in some models
The important point is that these stages are not interchangeable. A carbon filter does a different job from an RO membrane, while UV and UF use completely different methods to treat water.
No. A water purifier with more filtration stages is not automatically better than one with fewer stages.
The filtration combination matters more than the number printed on the product box. An additional filter is useful only if it addresses a relevant water-quality concern.
For example, RO is designed to reduce dissolved salts and several dissolved contaminants, while activated carbon is commonly used to improve taste and reduce chlorine and odour. UV treatment uses ultraviolet light to inactivate microorganisms, whereas UF is a physical membrane filtration process.
This is why choosing a purifier simply because it says “8-stage” or “10-stage” can be misleading. The better question is:
What does each stage do, and does your household actually need it?
The Atomberg Intellon is a 7-stage water purifier with TDS-based adaptive filtration. It can use RO when required and switch to UF + UV filtration when RO treatment is not needed. It also offers four purification modes, app-based monitoring, an 8-litre storage tank and a 2-year warranty.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Native M2 Pro is a 10-stage water purifier with RO and UV purification, along with copper, alkaline and mineralisation features. It has an 8-litre storage tank, built-in power backup and app-based monitoring for water TDS, filter health, consumption and service alerts.
Built-in power backup allows dispensing stored water during power cuts.
App tracks input/output TDS, filter health and water consumption.
The purifier uses RO processing even for low-TDS water, according to the brand.
Additional pressure equipment may be required for some installations.
The Pureit Eco Elite 2X is an 8-stage water purifier combining RO, UV, MF and alkaline mineralisation. It supports water with TDS up to 2000 ppm and has a 10-litre storage tank. It also features Eco-Recovery technology, SmartSense filter alerts and a 2-year warranty covering the filters.
10-litre tank suits medium to large households.
Eco-Recovery technology claims up to 50% water savings.
Water-saving figures are based on the brand's internal lab testing.
The purifier is relatively large at 29.9 x 36 x 48.5 cm.
The Havells Aquas Lite is a 4-stage UV + UF water purifier designed primarily for municipal water. It uses UV and UF purification along with a magnesium-enriched cartridge, and has a 7-litre storage tank. Its non-RO design also focuses on reducing water wastage during purification.
UV + UF purification avoids the water reject associated with RO systems.
7-litre tank is suitable for everyday household use.
It is intended primarily for municipal water, rather than high-TDS sources.
It does not use RO filtration for dissolved salts and TDS reduction.
The Pureit Copper+ RO is a 7-stage water purifier combining RO, UV and MF filtration with copper dosing and mineral enhancement. It supports borewell, tanker and tap water with TDS up to 2000 ppm. The purifier has an 8-litre storage tank, dual water dispensing and SmartSense filter alerts.
Dual dispensing lets you choose regular RO or copper-infused water.
Suitable for borewell, tanker and tap water.
Booster pump or pressure-reducing valve may be required depending on water pressure.
Filter life and purification performance can vary with water quality and usage.
Your water source is one of the first things to consider when choosing a purifier. Municipal water, borewell water and tanker water can have very different characteristics, so the same filtration setup may not be suitable for every home.
Municipal supplies are treated before distribution, but the quality reaching your home can still depend on the local supply and plumbing. Sediment filtration, activated carbon and microbial treatment may be relevant depending on the quality of the incoming water.
Borewell water can contain higher levels of dissolved salts and minerals. This is one situation where RO may be relevant, particularly when testing shows elevated TDS or other dissolved contaminants.
However, borewell water does not automatically mean that every household needs the same purifier. Testing the water can help determine what treatment is actually required.
Tanker water can vary depending on its source and handling. If the source changes frequently, understanding the water quality becomes even more important before choosing a filtration system.
TDS, or total dissolved solids, measures the concentration of dissolved substances in water. It is useful when assessing water quality, but TDS alone does not tell you whether water is safe to drink or identify every contaminant present.
RO, UV and UF are often mentioned together, but they are not three versions of the same technology.
RO (Reverse Osmosis): Uses a membrane to reduce many dissolved salts and other dissolved contaminants.
UV (Ultraviolet): Uses UV light to inactivate microorganisms in the water.
UF (Ultrafiltration): Uses a fine membrane to physically filter particles and can help remove microorganisms.
So, is RO better than UV or UF? Not necessarily. Each technology addresses different water-treatment requirements. A purifier combining multiple technologies may be useful when the incoming water has more than one type of concern.
Before comparing brands or counting filtration stages, check these factors:
Water source: Know whether your home receives municipal, borewell, tanker or another type of supply.
Water quality: Check TDS and, where necessary, get a broader water-quality test.
Filtration technology: Look at the actual combination of RO, UV, UF, sediment and carbon filtration.
Storage capacity: A larger tank can be useful in homes where water supply is intermittent.
Filter replacement: Check replacement intervals, availability and recurring filter costs.
Water wastage: If you choose an RO purifier, check how the system handles reject water.
Service availability: A purifier needs periodic maintenance, so after-sales service matters as much as the specifications.
|Water purifier
|Filtration technology
|Storage capacity
|Suitable water source
|Atomberg Intellon
|7-stage RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser
|8 litres
|Borewell, tanker, municipal
|Native M2 Pro by Urban Company
|10-stage RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser
|8 litres
|Tanker, borewell, municipal, tap
|Pureit Eco Elite 2X
|8-stage RO + UV + MF + Alkaline
|10 litres
|Water with TDS up to 2000 ppm
|Havells Aquas Lite
|4-stage UV + UF + Magnesium
|7 litres
|Municipal water
|Pureit Copper+ RO
|7-stage RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral enhancer
|Up to 8 litres
|Borewell, tanker, tap
10 best water purifiers for home: Clean, safe, and smart options for every kitchen
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.