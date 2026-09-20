Water purifiers with multiple filtration stages: What each filter does and how to choose

Water purifiers now come with 5, 6, 7, 8 or even more filtration stages, but a higher number does not automatically mean better purification. Different filters are designed to handle different impurities, from dirt and chlorine to dissolved salts and microorganisms. The right combination depends largely on your water source, TDS level and the type of impurities present. Before choosing a multi-stage water purifier, it is important to understand what RO, UV, UF, sediment and carbon filters actually do, and which of them you may need at home.

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What is a multi-stage water purifier? A multi-stage water purifier treats water through more than one filtration or purification process. Instead of relying on a single filter, it combines technologies that target different types of impurities.

A typical purifier may use a combination such as:

Pre-filter → Sediment filter → Activated carbon → RO → UV/UF → Mineraliser

However, there is no fixed formula for a multi-stage purifier. One model may use six stages while another uses eight, but the additional stages do not necessarily make it more effective for every type of water.

Here is what some commonly used stages generally do:

Filtration stage What it generally does Pre-filter Helps remove larger particles and dirt Sediment filter Traps suspended particles and sediments Activated carbon Helps reduce chlorine, odour and some organic compounds RO membrane Reduces many dissolved salts and other dissolved contaminants UF membrane Filters fine particles and can help remove microorganisms UV Uses ultraviolet light to inactivate microorganisms Mineraliser Adds selected minerals back into treated water in some models

The important point is that these stages are not interchangeable. A carbon filter does a different job from an RO membrane, while UV and UF use completely different methods to treat water.

Does more filtration stages mean better water purification? No. A water purifier with more filtration stages is not automatically better than one with fewer stages.

The filtration combination matters more than the number printed on the product box. An additional filter is useful only if it addresses a relevant water-quality concern.

For example, RO is designed to reduce dissolved salts and several dissolved contaminants, while activated carbon is commonly used to improve taste and reduce chlorine and odour. UV treatment uses ultraviolet light to inactivate microorganisms, whereas UF is a physical membrane filtration process.

This is why choosing a purifier simply because it says “8-stage” or “10-stage” can be misleading. The better question is:

What does each stage do, and does your household actually need it?

5 water purifiers with multiple filtration stages

BEST WATER PURIFIER

The Atomberg Intellon is a 7-stage water purifier with TDS-based adaptive filtration. It can use RO when required and switch to UF + UV filtration when RO treatment is not needed. It also offers four purification modes, app-based monitoring, an 8-litre storage tank and a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Filtration 7-stage Technologies RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser Storage 8 litres Modes 4 Warranty 2 years

Why consider it: TDS-based filtration adjusts the purification approach according to input water.

App lets you monitor filter health, water usage and purifier status. Keep in mind: Requires 10–30 PSI input water pressure for optimal operation.

Actual filter life and water recovery can vary with input-water quality.

10-STAGE FILTRATION

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The Native M2 Pro is a 10-stage water purifier with RO and UV purification, along with copper, alkaline and mineralisation features. It has an 8-litre storage tank, built-in power backup and app-based monitoring for water TDS, filter health, consumption and service alerts.

Specifications Filtration: 10-stage Technologies: RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser Storage: 8 litres Smart features: Real-time tracking and touch dispensing Warranty: 2 years

Why consider it: Built-in power backup allows dispensing stored water during power cuts.

App tracks input/output TDS, filter health and water consumption.

Keep in mind: The purifier uses RO processing even for low-TDS water, according to the brand.

Additional pressure equipment may be required for some installations.

The Pureit Eco Elite 2X is an 8-stage water purifier combining RO, UV, MF and alkaline mineralisation. It supports water with TDS up to 2000 ppm and has a 10-litre storage tank. It also features Eco-Recovery technology, SmartSense filter alerts and a 2-year warranty covering the filters.

Specifications Filtration 8-stage Technologies RO + UV + MF + Alkaline Storage 10 litres Maximum input TDS Up to 2000 ppm Warranty 2 years

Why consider it: 10-litre tank suits medium to large households.

Eco-Recovery technology claims up to 50% water savings.

Keep in mind: Water-saving figures are based on the brand's internal lab testing.

The purifier is relatively large at 29.9 x 36 x 48.5 cm.

The Havells Aquas Lite is a 4-stage UV + UF water purifier designed primarily for municipal water. It uses UV and UF purification along with a magnesium-enriched cartridge, and has a 7-litre storage tank. Its non-RO design also focuses on reducing water wastage during purification.

Specifications Filtration 4-stage Technologies UV + UF + Magnesium enrichment Storage 7 litres Ideal for Municipal water Dimensions 22.6 x 30 x 52.2 cm

Why consider it: UV + UF purification avoids the water reject associated with RO systems.

7-litre tank is suitable for everyday household use.

Keep in mind: It is intended primarily for municipal water, rather than high-TDS sources.

It does not use RO filtration for dissolved salts and TDS reduction.

The Pureit Copper+ RO is a 7-stage water purifier combining RO, UV and MF filtration with copper dosing and mineral enhancement. It supports borewell, tanker and tap water with TDS up to 2000 ppm. The purifier has an 8-litre storage tank, dual water dispensing and SmartSense filter alerts.

Specifications Filtration 7-stage Technologies RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral enhancer Storage Up to 8 litres Maximum input TDS Up to 2000 ppm Purification speed Up to 24 litres per hour

Why consider it: Dual dispensing lets you choose regular RO or copper-infused water.

Suitable for borewell, tanker and tap water.

Keep in mind: Booster pump or pressure-reducing valve may be required depending on water pressure.

Filter life and purification performance can vary with water quality and usage.

Which filtration stages does your water need? Your water source is one of the first things to consider when choosing a purifier. Municipal water, borewell water and tanker water can have very different characteristics, so the same filtration setup may not be suitable for every home.

If you use municipal water Municipal supplies are treated before distribution, but the quality reaching your home can still depend on the local supply and plumbing. Sediment filtration, activated carbon and microbial treatment may be relevant depending on the quality of the incoming water.

If you use borewell water Borewell water can contain higher levels of dissolved salts and minerals. This is one situation where RO may be relevant, particularly when testing shows elevated TDS or other dissolved contaminants.

However, borewell water does not automatically mean that every household needs the same purifier. Testing the water can help determine what treatment is actually required.

If you depend on tanker water Tanker water can vary depending on its source and handling. If the source changes frequently, understanding the water quality becomes even more important before choosing a filtration system.

If your main concern is high TDS TDS, or total dissolved solids, measures the concentration of dissolved substances in water. It is useful when assessing water quality, but TDS alone does not tell you whether water is safe to drink or identify every contaminant present.

RO vs UV vs UF: What is the difference? RO, UV and UF are often mentioned together, but they are not three versions of the same technology.

RO (Reverse Osmosis): Uses a membrane to reduce many dissolved salts and other dissolved contaminants.

UV (Ultraviolet): Uses UV light to inactivate microorganisms in the water.

UF (Ultrafiltration): Uses a fine membrane to physically filter particles and can help remove microorganisms.

So, is RO better than UV or UF? Not necessarily. Each technology addresses different water-treatment requirements. A purifier combining multiple technologies may be useful when the incoming water has more than one type of concern.

What should you check before buying a multi-stage water purifier? Before comparing brands or counting filtration stages, check these factors:

Water source: Know whether your home receives municipal, borewell, tanker or another type of supply.

Water quality: Check TDS and, where necessary, get a broader water-quality test.

Filtration technology: Look at the actual combination of RO, UV, UF, sediment and carbon filtration.

Storage capacity: A larger tank can be useful in homes where water supply is intermittent.

Filter replacement: Check replacement intervals, availability and recurring filter costs.

Water wastage: If you choose an RO purifier, check how the system handles reject water.

Service availability: A purifier needs periodic maintenance, so after-sales service matters as much as the specifications.

Top 3 features of the best water purifiers with multiple-stage filtrations

Water purifier Filtration technology Storage capacity Suitable water source Atomberg Intellon 7-stage RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser 8 litres Borewell, tanker, municipal Native M2 Pro by Urban Company 10-stage RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser 8 litres Tanker, borewell, municipal, tap Pureit Eco Elite 2X 8-stage RO + UV + MF + Alkaline 10 litres Water with TDS up to 2000 ppm Havells Aquas Lite 4-stage UV + UF + Magnesium 7 litres Municipal water Pureit Copper+ RO 7-stage RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral enhancer Up to 8 litres Borewell, tanker, tap

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