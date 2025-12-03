Water-resistant smartwatch:How to know if your watch can handle rain or swimming

Smartwatches today promise to stay on your wrist through workouts, commutes and busy days, so water protection becomes a key part of choosing the right model. A water-resistant smartwatch should cope with everyday splashes, sweaty workouts and unexpected rain, but not every watch is designed for regular swimming or deep-water use. The wording on the box often looks confusing, and the labels can feel similar, yet the difference between terms like water resistant, waterproof and swim proof is more than just marketing language. It directly affects how safely you can use your watch in real situations.

Many people assume that a watch with any form of water protection can handle dips in the pool or long showers, only to find the display fogging up or the sensors malfunctioning later. This happens because each smartwatch follows specific testing standards that define what it can and cannot handle. Knowing these ratings helps you avoid accidental damage and extends the life of your device. It also makes you feel more confident about wearing your watch throughout the day without worrying about removing it every time water is nearby.

Understanding the ratings also simplifies your purchase decision. Once you know what IP and ATM numbers represent, you can quickly match them with your lifestyle. If your routine involves swimming three times a week, you will need a very different rating from someone who only needs protection from rain or sweat. With the right awareness, your smartwatch becomes a reliable everyday companion instead of a device you constantly need to protect.

IP ratings and what they mean IP ratings are some of the most common labels buyers see when looking at smartwatch specifications. IP stands for Ingress Protection, and the two digits that follow show how well the watch can guard against dust and water. The first digit relates to dust resistance while the second digit describes the level of water resistance.

For example, a smartwatch with an IP67 rating can survive dust exposure and short accidental dips in water, usually up to one metre for a short time. This is ideal for rain or washing hands, but it is not meant for swimming. IP68 provides slightly higher endurance, often allowing the watch to stay submerged for a longer duration or deeper level, depending on the manufacturer’s tests.

The key point is that an IP rating does not make a smartwatch suitable for continuous underwater movement. The pressure created when you swim is different from a basic still-water test. So an IP68 smartwatch may handle an accidental fall into water, but may still struggle during swimming laps. If your main concern is surviving rain, sweat and splashes, IP67 or IP68 is usually sufficient. If you want something stronger for underwater use, you need to look at ATM ratings.

Knowing ATM ratings for swimming and water sports ATM ratings measure how well a smartwatch can handle pressure at specific water depths. This makes them more accurate for swimming and water sports activities. A watch with a 5 ATM rating can usually tolerate pressure equivalent to a depth of 50 metres in lab tests. This makes it suitable for pool swimming and other light activities where the watch remains underwater for longer than a few minutes.

A 3 ATM watch, on the other hand, is designed for rain and handwashing but not recommended for swimming. Many buyers accidentally assume 3 ATM means three metres, but ATM is a pressure-based measurement, not a depth measurement. Once you start moving underwater, the pressure increases rapidly, and a lower ATM watch may take more stress than it is designed for.

For those into open-water activities, some smartwatches offer 10 ATM or higher ratings. These are better suited for snorkelling and more active swimming sessions. However, they are still not designed for scuba diving unless the manufacturer explicitly states it. The goal is to match your activity level with the appropriate protection rating so your watch performs reliably in real-world conditions.

Practical checks before using your smartwatch in water Water resistance is not permanent. Seals can weaken over time, and damage from drops can reduce the level of protection. Before exposing your watch to water, it helps to check for a few indicators that show your device is ready.

Inspect the back panel and sensor area for any cracks or loose edges. If the watch has a crown or side buttons, ensure they respond normally and are not stuck. Water can seep through malfunctioning hardware faster than you expect. Also, confirm that the watch straps are securely attached, especially if you plan to swim. Losing your smartwatch in a pool is a frustrating way to end a workout.

If your smartwatch has a water lock mode, activate it each time you enter the shower or pool. This prevents water from triggering accidental touches and protects the internal microphone and speaker. After exposure to salt water or chlorinated pools, rinse the watch gently with fresh water and dry it thoroughly. These small steps help maintain long-term water resistance and prevent corrosion of metal components.