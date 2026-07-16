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We asked 5 dog owners which washing machines actually remove pet hair — here are their top picks

These washing machines come with a front-load design and steam wash technology, which is ideal for removing pet hair, dander and other allergens.

Updated16 Jul 2026, 06:41 PM IST
These washing machines are ideal for cleaning beds and blankets of your pets.
These washing machines are ideal for cleaning beds and blankets of your pets.(HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Pet owners know this struggle too well - You pull freshly washed clothes out of the washing machine only to find they are still covered in fur. You wash the clothes again but nothing much has changed. Standard washing machines often just wet the hair, which causes them to stick to the fabric rather than flushing them out. The problem is real.

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FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)View Details...

₹41,190

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LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam+ with Wrinkle Care, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1209Z7P, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Platinum)View Details...

₹41,990

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Bosch WGA1320SIN Series 6 washing machine, front loader 8 kg 1200 rpmView Details...

₹37,990

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IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha)View Details...

₹36,990

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Whirlpool Xpert Care 8kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Ozone Air Refresh Technology & Heater (Majestic Silver, 33015 XO8014BYS5)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

So, to find out a genuine solution to this issue, we spoke to five dog and cat owners who regularly deal with shedding breeds and wash pet bedding, blankets, and everyday clothes several times a week. Instead of simply focusing only on specifications, we wanted real-world experiences from people who put their washing machines through demanding cleaning cycles. What we found out was that they didn't use just any washing machines. Instead, these used machines with specialized features to effectively remove pet hair, dander and other allergens. The machines that they suggested not only offered powerful stain cleaning, but they also offered fabric care, larger drum capacity and easy-to-maintain filters that prevent fur from building up inside the machine.

Whether you have a Golden Retriever, an energetic Labrador, or a Persian cat, here are the five models they say are best at tackling pet hair while keeping clothes fresh and clean. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a quick look at the factors pet parents need to consider while buying a washing machine for their home.

Factors pet parents need to consider while buying a washing machine

In-built heater: Pet beds, blankets, and towels are often a breeding ground for bacteria, oils, and strong odors. This is why it is important to look for washing machines with built-in heaters or steam wash feature. Look for models that come with features like allergy care or hygiene steam.

Pet hair filters: Standard washing machines are not built to handle large quantities of animal fur that can easily clog the drain. Look for models with advanced Pet Care cycles or dual Magic/Lint Filters inside the drum.

Drum cleaning feature: Look for washing machines with an Auto Tub Clean feature or specialised cleaning programs that use high temperatures and heavy water jets to keep the drum hygienic after washing pet soiled beds or toys.

Spin speed: Look for washing machines that come with an extra rinse feature or the ones where spin speed varies between 1200 to 1400 RPM.

Drum capacity and load type: Look for washing machines with at least 8KG of capacity along with front-load washing machines as they offer better cleaning while consuming less water.

Best washing machines for pet parents

This Samsung fully automatic front load washing machine is designed for large families and homes with pets. It comes with AI EcoBubble technology that creates fine detergent bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly for deeper cleaning, while Hygiene Steam helps eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and common allergens. It also gets a 2nd Diamond Drum that is gentle on delicate fabrics while effectively lifting pet hair, and the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture, reducing drying time. Additionally, features like Drum Clean+, Wi-Fi connectivity, Super Speed wash, and Digital Inverter technology further enhance convenience, efficiency, and long-term reliability for busy households.

Specifications

Load Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Capacity
9kg
Maximum Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Drum Type
2nd Diamond Drum (Stainless Steel)
Cleaning Features
AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean+, Super Speed (39 min), Quick Wash 15', Less Microfiber Cycle, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Digital Inverter Motor

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent cleaning performance

...

High energy efficiency

...

Good quality

Reason to avoid

...

Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well and appreciate its cleaning capabilities, getting clothes perfectly clean every time. They praise its energy efficiency, with one customer mentioning it saves both time and electricity, and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and energy efficiency.

2. LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam+ with Wrinkle Care, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1209Z7P, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Platinum)

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This LG fully automatic front load washing machine is built for modern families seeking powerful yet gentle fabric care. It is equipped with AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently detects fabric weight and softness to optimise wash motions for superior cleaning and fabric protection. The Steam wash cycle helps eliminate up to 99.9% of allergens, making it ideal for homes with pets by reducing pet dander, pollen, and dust mites from clothes and bedding. Combined with a 1200 RPM spin speed and durable stainless steel drum, it delivers efficient cleaning, faster drying, and long-lasting performance.

Specifications

Load Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Capacity
9kg
Maximum Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Drum Type
Stainless Steel Drum
Cleaning Features
AI Direct Drive (AI DD), Steam, 6 Motion Direct Drive, TurboWash, Smart Diagnosis, Tub Clean, Child Lock, Wi-Fi with ThinQ App, Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent cleaning performance

...

Quiet operations

...

Steam wash is good for improving hygiene

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the machine's excellent cleaning performance, quiet operation, and premium build quality. Many highlight the AI Direct Drive technology for its gentle yet effective washing, while the Steam function receives positive feedback for delivering hygienic laundry.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

This Bosch fully automatic front load washing machine is designed for medium to large families that need powerful, hygienic laundry care. It is powered by Bosch's EcoSilence Drive motor, which delivers quiet, energy-efficient performance. The Hygiene Steam programme helps remove bacteria, allergens, and pet dander from clothes, while the AntiStain system effectively tackles stubborn stains without manual pre-treatment. Its VarioDrum provides thorough yet gentle fabric care, making it suitable for everyday garments as well as pet blankets, bedding, and delicate fabrics.

Specifications

Load Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Capacity
9kg
Maximum Spin Speed
1200 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Drum Type
VarioDrum (Stainless Steel)
Cleaning Features
Hygiene Steam, AntiStain System, Active Water Plus, SpeedPerfect, EcoSilence Drive Motor, Reload Function, Drum Clean, Anti-Vibration Design

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent wash quality

...

Quiet operation

...

Premium build

Reason to avoid

...

Long wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this machine for its excellent cleaning performance, quiet operation, and solid German-engineered build quality. Customers also appreciate the Hygiene Steam programme for improving laundry hygiene.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

This IFB washing machine combines premium styling with intelligent fabric care. It is designed for medium-sized families and it features AI-powered wash optimisation, Steam Refresh, and Pet Hair Removal technology to effectively clean pet fur, dander, and allergens from clothes, blankets, and upholstery covers. Its stainless steel Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle fabric movement, while the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture for faster drying and hygienic laundry.

Specifications

Load Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Capacity
8kg
Maximum Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Drum Type
Crescent Moon Stainless Steel Drum
Cleaning Features
AI Technology, Pet Hair Removal, Steam Refresh, Steam Wash, Aqua Energie, Cradle Wash, Ball Valve Technology, Tub Clean, Auto Balance System, Inverter Motor

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent wash quality

...

Quiet operation

...

Premium build

Reason to avoid

...

Long wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well, with one noting it handles a family of 3-4 members effectively. They appreciate its features, particularly the steam wash function, and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

The Whirlpool Xpert Care is an 8kg fully automatic front load washing machine that is designed to deliver efficient and hygienic laundry. It is equipped with Steam Technology and IntelliSense Inverter Motor, which provides powerful yet gentle cleaning for everyday garments and delicate fabrics. The steam cycle helps reduce allergens, bacteria, and pet dander from clothes and bedding, making it well-suited for pet owners. Its stainless steel drum and 1400 RPM spin speed ensure thorough cleaning, improved moisture extraction, and faster drying.

Specifications

Load Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Capacity
8kg
Maximum Spin Speed
1400 RPM
Energy Rating
5 Star
Drum Type
Stainless Steel Drum
Cleaning Features
Steam Wash, IntelliSense Inverter Motor, 6th Sense Technology, Hot Wash, Tub Clean, In-Built Heater, Anti-Bacterial Wash Programmes, Delay Wash

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent cleaning performance

...

Quiet operation

...

Easy-to-use controls

Reason to avoid

...

Long wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its strong wash performance, efficient steam cleaning, and smooth, quiet operation. Customers also praise its premium build quality, easy controls, and multiple wash options.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines for pet parents

NAMELOAD TYPECAPACITYMAX SPIN SPEED
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineFront Load9Kg1400 RPM
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing MachineFront Load9Kg1200 RPM
Bosch WGA1320SIN Series 6 washing machine, front loader 8 kg 1200 rpmFront Load9Kg1200 RPM
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load8Kg1400 RPM
Whirlpool Xpert Care 8kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing MachineFront Load8Kg1400 RPM

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines, including semi-automatic and fully-automatic variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of fully automatic washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their drum technology, cleaning technology, and factors and features that impact their cleaning performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesWe asked 5 dog owners which washing machines actually remove pet hair — here are their top picks
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FAQs
A fully automatic front load washing machine is generally the best choice for pet owners.
No washing machine can remove 100% of pet hair, but models with steam wash, powerful rinse cycles, high spin speeds (1200 RPM or above), and specialised pet hair or lint removal programmes can significantly reduce pet fur.
Yes. Steam Wash is one of the most useful features for homes with pets. It helps loosen embedded pet hair, removes allergens like pet dander and dust mites, reduces bacteria, and eliminates unpleasant odours from pet bedding, blankets, and clothing.
Choose a washing machine with a spin speed of 1200 RPM or 1400 RPM.
Brush pet hair off clothes and bedding before washing, avoid overloading the drum, clean the lint filter regularly, run the Drum Clean programme periodically, and wipe the door gasket after each wash to remove trapped fur.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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