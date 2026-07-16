We asked 5 dog owners which washing machines actually remove pet hair — here are their top picks

Pet owners know this struggle too well - You pull freshly washed clothes out of the washing machine only to find they are still covered in fur. You wash the clothes again but nothing much has changed. Standard washing machines often just wet the hair, which causes them to stick to the fabric rather than flushing them out. The problem is real.
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So, to find out a genuine solution to this issue, we spoke to five dog and cat owners who regularly deal with shedding breeds and wash pet bedding, blankets, and everyday clothes several times a week. Instead of simply focusing only on specifications, we wanted real-world experiences from people who put their washing machines through demanding cleaning cycles. What we found out was that they didn't use just any washing machines. Instead, these used machines with specialized features to effectively remove pet hair, dander and other allergens. The machines that they suggested not only offered powerful stain cleaning, but they also offered fabric care, larger drum capacity and easy-to-maintain filters that prevent fur from building up inside the machine.
Whether you have a Golden Retriever, an energetic Labrador, or a Persian cat, here are the five models they say are best at tackling pet hair while keeping clothes fresh and clean. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a quick look at the factors pet parents need to consider while buying a washing machine for their home.
In-built heater: Pet beds, blankets, and towels are often a breeding ground for bacteria, oils, and strong odors. This is why it is important to look for washing machines with built-in heaters or steam wash feature. Look for models that come with features like allergy care or hygiene steam.
Pet hair filters: Standard washing machines are not built to handle large quantities of animal fur that can easily clog the drain. Look for models with advanced Pet Care cycles or dual Magic/Lint Filters inside the drum.
Drum cleaning feature: Look for washing machines with an Auto Tub Clean feature or specialised cleaning programs that use high temperatures and heavy water jets to keep the drum hygienic after washing pet soiled beds or toys.
Spin speed: Look for washing machines that come with an extra rinse feature or the ones where spin speed varies between 1200 to 1400 RPM.
Drum capacity and load type: Look for washing machines with at least 8KG of capacity along with front-load washing machines as they offer better cleaning while consuming less water.
This Samsung fully automatic front load washing machine is designed for large families and homes with pets. It comes with AI EcoBubble technology that creates fine detergent bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly for deeper cleaning, while Hygiene Steam helps eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and common allergens. It also gets a 2nd Diamond Drum that is gentle on delicate fabrics while effectively lifting pet hair, and the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture, reducing drying time. Additionally, features like Drum Clean+, Wi-Fi connectivity, Super Speed wash, and Digital Inverter technology further enhance convenience, efficiency, and long-term reliability for busy households.
Excellent cleaning performance
High energy efficiency
Good quality
Average noise levels
Buyers find the washing machine performs well and appreciate its cleaning capabilities, getting clothes perfectly clean every time. They praise its energy efficiency, with one customer mentioning it saves both time and electricity, and consider it good value for money.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
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This LG fully automatic front load washing machine is built for modern families seeking powerful yet gentle fabric care. It is equipped with AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently detects fabric weight and softness to optimise wash motions for superior cleaning and fabric protection. The Steam wash cycle helps eliminate up to 99.9% of allergens, making it ideal for homes with pets by reducing pet dander, pollen, and dust mites from clothes and bedding. Combined with a 1200 RPM spin speed and durable stainless steel drum, it delivers efficient cleaning, faster drying, and long-lasting performance.
Excellent cleaning performance
Quiet operations
Steam wash is good for improving hygiene
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate the machine's excellent cleaning performance, quiet operation, and premium build quality. Many highlight the AI Direct Drive technology for its gentle yet effective washing, while the Steam function receives positive feedback for delivering hygienic laundry.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.
This Bosch fully automatic front load washing machine is designed for medium to large families that need powerful, hygienic laundry care. It is powered by Bosch's EcoSilence Drive motor, which delivers quiet, energy-efficient performance. The Hygiene Steam programme helps remove bacteria, allergens, and pet dander from clothes, while the AntiStain system effectively tackles stubborn stains without manual pre-treatment. Its VarioDrum provides thorough yet gentle fabric care, making it suitable for everyday garments as well as pet blankets, bedding, and delicate fabrics.
Excellent wash quality
Quiet operation
Premium build
Long wash cycles
Buyers appreciate this machine for its excellent cleaning performance, quiet operation, and solid German-engineered build quality. Customers also appreciate the Hygiene Steam programme for improving laundry hygiene.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.
This IFB washing machine combines premium styling with intelligent fabric care. It is designed for medium-sized families and it features AI-powered wash optimisation, Steam Refresh, and Pet Hair Removal technology to effectively clean pet fur, dander, and allergens from clothes, blankets, and upholstery covers. Its stainless steel Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle fabric movement, while the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture for faster drying and hygienic laundry.
Excellent wash quality
Quiet operation
Premium build
Long wash cycles
Buyers find the washing machine performs well, with one noting it handles a family of 3-4 members effectively. They appreciate its features, particularly the steam wash function, and consider it worth the price.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.
The Whirlpool Xpert Care is an 8kg fully automatic front load washing machine that is designed to deliver efficient and hygienic laundry. It is equipped with Steam Technology and IntelliSense Inverter Motor, which provides powerful yet gentle cleaning for everyday garments and delicate fabrics. The steam cycle helps reduce allergens, bacteria, and pet dander from clothes and bedding, making it well-suited for pet owners. Its stainless steel drum and 1400 RPM spin speed ensure thorough cleaning, improved moisture extraction, and faster drying.
Excellent cleaning performance
Quiet operation
Easy-to-use controls
Long wash cycles
Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its strong wash performance, efficient steam cleaning, and smooth, quiet operation. Customers also praise its premium build quality, easy controls, and multiple wash options.
Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.
|NAME
|LOAD TYPE
|CAPACITY
|MAX SPIN SPEED
|Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|9Kg
|1400 RPM
|LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine
|Front Load
|9Kg
|1200 RPM
|Bosch WGA1320SIN Series 6 washing machine, front loader 8 kg 1200 rpm
|Front Load
|9Kg
|1200 RPM
|IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|8Kg
|1400 RPM
|Whirlpool Xpert Care 8kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Front Load
|8Kg
|1400 RPM
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines, including semi-automatic and fully-automatic variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of fully automatic washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their drum technology, cleaning technology, and factors and features that impact their cleaning performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is the best type of washing machine for pet owners?
A fully automatic front load washing machine is generally the best choice for pet owners.
Can a washing machine completely remove pet hair from clothes?
No washing machine can remove 100% of pet hair, but models with steam wash, powerful rinse cycles, high spin speeds (1200 RPM or above), and specialised pet hair or lint removal programmes can significantly reduce pet fur.
Is Steam Wash useful for pet owners?
Yes. Steam Wash is one of the most useful features for homes with pets. It helps loosen embedded pet hair, removes allergens like pet dander and dust mites, reduces bacteria, and eliminates unpleasant odours from pet bedding, blankets, and clothing.
Which RPM is best for washing pet blankets and bedding?
Choose a washing machine with a spin speed of 1200 RPM or 1400 RPM.
How do I prevent pet hair from clogging my washing machine?
Brush pet hair off clothes and bedding before washing, avoid overloading the drum, clean the lint filter regularly, run the Drum Clean programme periodically, and wipe the door gasket after each wash to remove trapped fur.