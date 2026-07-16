We asked 5 dog owners which washing machines actually remove pet hair — here are their top picks

Pet owners know this struggle too well - You pull freshly washed clothes out of the washing machine only to find they are still covered in fur. You wash the clothes again but nothing much has changed. Standard washing machines often just wet the hair, which causes them to stick to the fabric rather than flushing them out. The problem is real.

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So, to find out a genuine solution to this issue, we spoke to five dog and cat owners who regularly deal with shedding breeds and wash pet bedding, blankets, and everyday clothes several times a week. Instead of simply focusing only on specifications, we wanted real-world experiences from people who put their washing machines through demanding cleaning cycles. What we found out was that they didn't use just any washing machines. Instead, these used machines with specialized features to effectively remove pet hair, dander and other allergens. The machines that they suggested not only offered powerful stain cleaning, but they also offered fabric care, larger drum capacity and easy-to-maintain filters that prevent fur from building up inside the machine.

Whether you have a Golden Retriever, an energetic Labrador, or a Persian cat, here are the five models they say are best at tackling pet hair while keeping clothes fresh and clean. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a quick look at the factors pet parents need to consider while buying a washing machine for their home.

Factors pet parents need to consider while buying a washing machine In-built heater: Pet beds, blankets, and towels are often a breeding ground for bacteria, oils, and strong odors. This is why it is important to look for washing machines with built-in heaters or steam wash feature. Look for models that come with features like allergy care or hygiene steam.

Pet hair filters: Standard washing machines are not built to handle large quantities of animal fur that can easily clog the drain. Look for models with advanced Pet Care cycles or dual Magic/Lint Filters inside the drum.

Drum cleaning feature: Look for washing machines with an Auto Tub Clean feature or specialised cleaning programs that use high temperatures and heavy water jets to keep the drum hygienic after washing pet soiled beds or toys.

Spin speed: Look for washing machines that come with an extra rinse feature or the ones where spin speed varies between 1200 to 1400 RPM.

Drum capacity and load type: Look for washing machines with at least 8KG of capacity along with front-load washing machines as they offer better cleaning while consuming less water.

Best washing machines for pet parents

This Samsung fully automatic front load washing machine is designed for large families and homes with pets. It comes with AI EcoBubble technology that creates fine detergent bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly for deeper cleaning, while Hygiene Steam helps eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and common allergens. It also gets a 2nd Diamond Drum that is gentle on delicate fabrics while effectively lifting pet hair, and the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture, reducing drying time. Additionally, features like Drum Clean+, Wi-Fi connectivity, Super Speed wash, and Digital Inverter technology further enhance convenience, efficiency, and long-term reliability for busy households.

Specifications Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Capacity 9kg Maximum Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Drum Type 2nd Diamond Drum (Stainless Steel) Cleaning Features AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean+, Super Speed (39 min), Quick Wash 15', Less Microfiber Cycle, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Digital Inverter Motor Reason to buy Excellent cleaning performance High energy efficiency Good quality Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine performs well and appreciate its cleaning capabilities, getting clothes perfectly clean every time. They praise its energy efficiency, with one customer mentioning it saves both time and electricity, and consider it good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and energy efficiency.

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This LG fully automatic front load washing machine is built for modern families seeking powerful yet gentle fabric care. It is equipped with AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently detects fabric weight and softness to optimise wash motions for superior cleaning and fabric protection. The Steam wash cycle helps eliminate up to 99.9% of allergens, making it ideal for homes with pets by reducing pet dander, pollen, and dust mites from clothes and bedding. Combined with a 1200 RPM spin speed and durable stainless steel drum, it delivers efficient cleaning, faster drying, and long-lasting performance.

Specifications Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Capacity 9kg Maximum Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Drum Type Stainless Steel Drum Cleaning Features AI Direct Drive (AI DD), Steam, 6 Motion Direct Drive, TurboWash, Smart Diagnosis, Tub Clean, Child Lock, Wi-Fi with ThinQ App, Inverter Direct Drive Motor Reason to buy Excellent cleaning performance Quiet operations Steam wash is good for improving hygiene Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the machine's excellent cleaning performance, quiet operation, and premium build quality. Many highlight the AI Direct Drive technology for its gentle yet effective washing, while the Steam function receives positive feedback for delivering hygienic laundry.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

This Bosch fully automatic front load washing machine is designed for medium to large families that need powerful, hygienic laundry care. It is powered by Bosch's EcoSilence Drive motor, which delivers quiet, energy-efficient performance. The Hygiene Steam programme helps remove bacteria, allergens, and pet dander from clothes, while the AntiStain system effectively tackles stubborn stains without manual pre-treatment. Its VarioDrum provides thorough yet gentle fabric care, making it suitable for everyday garments as well as pet blankets, bedding, and delicate fabrics.

Specifications Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Capacity 9kg Maximum Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Drum Type VarioDrum (Stainless Steel) Cleaning Features Hygiene Steam, AntiStain System, Active Water Plus, SpeedPerfect, EcoSilence Drive Motor, Reload Function, Drum Clean, Anti-Vibration Design Reason to buy Excellent wash quality Quiet operation Premium build Reason to avoid Long wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this machine for its excellent cleaning performance, quiet operation, and solid German-engineered build quality. Customers also appreciate the Hygiene Steam programme for improving laundry hygiene.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

This IFB washing machine combines premium styling with intelligent fabric care. It is designed for medium-sized families and it features AI-powered wash optimisation, Steam Refresh, and Pet Hair Removal technology to effectively clean pet fur, dander, and allergens from clothes, blankets, and upholstery covers. Its stainless steel Crescent Moon Drum ensures gentle fabric movement, while the 1400 RPM spin speed extracts more moisture for faster drying and hygienic laundry.

Specifications Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Capacity 8kg Maximum Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Drum Type Crescent Moon Stainless Steel Drum Cleaning Features AI Technology, Pet Hair Removal, Steam Refresh, Steam Wash, Aqua Energie, Cradle Wash, Ball Valve Technology, Tub Clean, Auto Balance System, Inverter Motor Reason to buy Excellent wash quality Quiet operation Premium build Reason to avoid Long wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the washing machine performs well, with one noting it handles a family of 3-4 members effectively. They appreciate its features, particularly the steam wash function, and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

The Whirlpool Xpert Care is an 8kg fully automatic front load washing machine that is designed to deliver efficient and hygienic laundry. It is equipped with Steam Technology and IntelliSense Inverter Motor, which provides powerful yet gentle cleaning for everyday garments and delicate fabrics. The steam cycle helps reduce allergens, bacteria, and pet dander from clothes and bedding, making it well-suited for pet owners. Its stainless steel drum and 1400 RPM spin speed ensure thorough cleaning, improved moisture extraction, and faster drying.

Specifications Load Type Fully Automatic Front Load Capacity 8kg Maximum Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Drum Type Stainless Steel Drum Cleaning Features Steam Wash, IntelliSense Inverter Motor, 6th Sense Technology, Hot Wash, Tub Clean, In-Built Heater, Anti-Bacterial Wash Programmes, Delay Wash Reason to buy Excellent cleaning performance Quiet operation Easy-to-use controls Reason to avoid Long wash cycles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washing machine for its strong wash performance, efficient steam cleaning, and smooth, quiet operation. Customers also praise its premium build quality, easy controls, and multiple wash options.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washing machine for its cleaning performance and hygiene.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines for pet parents

NAME LOAD TYPE CAPACITY MAX SPIN SPEED Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg 1400 RPM LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine Front Load 9Kg 1200 RPM Bosch WGA1320SIN Series 6 washing machine, front loader 8 kg 1200 rpm Front Load 9Kg 1200 RPM IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean Technology Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg 1400 RPM Whirlpool Xpert Care 8kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front Load 8Kg 1400 RPM

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines, including semi-automatic and fully-automatic variants. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of fully automatic washing machines across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their drum technology, cleaning technology, and factors and features that impact their cleaning performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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