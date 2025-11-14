We got Red Dead Redemption on mobile before GTA 6, available December 2

Rockstar Games has announced that the original Red Dead Redemption is coming to mobile. And the release is not just for Android but also for an impressive lineup of platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, iOS, Android, and Netflix Games all at once. And if that's not surprising enough, wait till you find out that the release date is December 2, 2025. Yes, and all that with the new Undead Nightmare expansion with the release.

Here's the brilliant part: if you've already grabbed Red Dead Redemption on PS4, Switch, or an Xbox One through backwards compatibility, you can upgrade to these shiny new versions for free. Your saves will move over, too, at least on PlayStation and Nintendo, so you won't lose your progress. And if you're already paying for Netflix, you'll get the full game included with your subscription, no extra charge.​

Each platform's getting tailored upgrades to make the most of what it can do. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will hit 60 frames per second at up to 4K, with proper HDR support. Nintendo Switch 2 is getting particularly nice treatment with DLSS tech to keep it running smoothly at high resolution and 60fps, plus HDR and even mouse control support. On mobile, iOS and Android versions have touch controls designed specifically for smaller screens, making it perfect for playing during your commute or when you're on the go.​

You're getting the entire single-player campaign, all the Game of the Year Edition bonus content, and the Undead Nightmare expansion with zombies thrown in. The one thing that's not included is online multiplayer, which makes sense given the age of the original game. You'll find it on the GTA+ Games Library and PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue from day one, too.​