We have picked some of the best Samsung and LG washing machines with dryers on Amazon that deliver quick laundry results

Weekends are usually laundry days for most Indian households. The routine is simple yet incredibly exhausting and time consuming. You load a batch of clothes in your washing machine and wait for it to wash and rinse. Once that is done, you either put them in a separate dryer or hang them out on the balcony to dry. Once the first batch is done, you're back to square one following the same routine over and over again. Like we said, the process seems never-ending and is exhausting. But in 2026, laundry doesn’t have to be a time-consuming chore. Brands like Samsung and LG are leading the market with AI-powered washing machines that not just wash the clothes effectively, but they also dry them efficiently.

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These washing machines with dryers or washer dryers, as they are popularly called, optimise every cycle based on a variety of factors such as fabric, weight of the load, and stains to offer best cleaning and drying while protecting clothes from any damage. From Samsung’s Bespoke AI models that finish a full load in under 100 minutes to LG’s TurboWash 360 technology that cleans stains with precision, these washer-dryer combos deliver fast, efficient, and hassle-free laundry results, especially for the 'busy-but-picky' household.

So, in this list, we have picked some of the best Samsung and LG washing machines with dryers available on Amazon. But before we take you through their features, let's take a look at the features or factors that you need to consider while buying a washer dryer.

Factors to consider while buying a washing machine with a dryer or a washer dryer Capacity: Most washer dryers have separate capacities for washing and drying and often this mismatch causes washing hassles. For a family of up to two people, washing capacity of around 7.5Kg and drying capacity of around 4.5Kg is enough. Similarly, for a family of three to four people, washing capacity of around 9Kg and drying capacity of around 6.5Kg is suitable. Large families of more than five people should opt for washing capacity of around 10Kg and more and drying capacity of around 8Kg and more.

Drying technology: There are two types of drying technologies available in ventless models. The heat pump technologies are highly energy efficient and gentle on clothes but they also are priced higher than condenser models and have longer drying cycles. Condenser models use more energy but they can also make the room feel a bit humid.

Energy efficient technology: Look for features like Digital Inverter or Eco Inverter for energy saving.

Quick modes: Look for quick wash features such as LG’s TurboWash or Samsung’s SuperSpeed. This feature can wash a small load in 15–30 minutes, which in turn cuts down the total time to wash and dry clothes.

Best LG and Samsung washer dryers on Amazon

This front-load washer-dryer combo by Samsung blends premium design with powerful performance. Its sleek black finish, LED panel, and tinted door give it a modern and minimal appeal that is well suited for contemporary Indian homes. It is powered by a Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) motor, which ensures quieter operations and long-term durability. It comes with a 12kg washing capacity and 7kg drying capacity, which is ideal for a family of five or more people. It comes with AI Ecobubble technology, which optimises detergent use for deeper cleaning, while Hygiene Steam and Drum Clean+ enhance sanitisation. Additionally, it features SmartThings connectivity and AI Energy Mode that further help reduce power consumption by up to 70 percent.

This front-load washer-dryer combo by Samsung blends premium design with powerful performance. Its sleek black finish, LED panel, and tinted door give it a modern and minimal appeal that is well suited for contemporary Indian homes. It is powered by a Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) motor, which ensures quieter operations and long-term durability. It comes with a 12kg washing capacity and 7kg drying capacity, which is ideal for a family of five or more people. It comes with AI Ecobubble technology, which optimises detergent use for deeper cleaning, while Hygiene Steam and Drum Clean+ enhance sanitisation. Additionally, it features SmartThings connectivity and AI Energy Mode that further help reduce power consumption by up to 70 percent.

Specifications Energy rating 5 Star Washing Capacity 12kg Drying Capacity 7kg Motor Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) Energy Saving Features AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble technology Cleaning Features AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Air Wash Special Features SmartThings Wi-Fi connectivity, Super Speed wash, 1400 RPM spin Reason to buy Ideal for large families Looks good with durable built Good washing and drying Reason to avoid Slightly pricey

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this washer dryers' washing and drying functions. They also appreciate its design, However, some consider it a bit pricey.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washer dryer for its washing and drying efficiency.

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This front-load washer-dryer by LG stands out with its premium black finish, seamless control panel, and durable build that is designed for modern Indian homes. It is powered by an AI Direct Drive motor, which detects fabric type and load weight to optimise wash motions. It comes with 9kg washing and 5kg drying capacity, which is suitable for small to mid-sized families. It comes with TurboWash technology, which delivers faster cycles, while the Steam cleaning feature removes allergens and improves hygiene. It provides energy efficiency through its inverter technology and smart load sensing, while Wi-Fi-enabled ThinQ app support adds remote control convenience and cycle customisation.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Washing Capacity 9 kg Drying Capacity 5 kg Energy Saving Features AI Direct Drive inverter motor, smart load detection, TurboWash Cleaning Features Steam wash, 6 Motion Direct Drive, TurboWash 360 Special Features Wi-Fi (ThinQ app), AI wash optimisation, multiple wash programs Reason to buy Good quality Low noise levels Good cleaning and drying performance Reason to avoid Low wrinkle resistance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like this washer dryers' washing and drying functions. They also appreciate its noise free operations. However, its wrinkle resistance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washer dryer for its washing and drying efficiency and low noise operations.

This washer-dryer combo by Samsung features a sleek black body with a tempered glass door and AI control panel, which gives it a premium appeal. It is powered by a Digital Inverter motor, which ensures quieter operation, durability, and high energy efficiency. It comes with a large 12kg washing capacity and 7kg drying capacity, which is ideal for big families. It has AI Ecobubble technology, which enhances detergent penetration for effective cleaning, while Hygiene Steam and Drum Clean+ technologies maintain hygiene. This washer dryer also comes with AI Energy Mode and SmartThings connectivity that optimise energy usage and offer smart control that make laundry faster, efficient, and convenient.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Washing Capacity 12kg Drying Capacity 7kg Energy Saving Features AI Energy Mode, Digital Inverter motor, Ecobubble technology Cleaning Features AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Air Wash Special Features AI Control panel, SmartThings Wi-Fi connectivity, Super Speed wash, 1400 RPM spin Reason to buy Good quality Good cleaning and drying performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like this washer dryers' washing and drying functions. They also appreciate its overall product quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washer dryer for its washing and drying efficiency.

This WashTower by LG is a premium, space-saving laundry solution that combines washer and dryer in a sleek, vertical design with a central control panel for easy access. It features a durable Inverter Direct Drive motor that delivers quiet, low-vibration performance with long-term reliability. It comes with 13kg washing and 10 kg drying capacity, which is ideal for large families. It comes with TurboWash 360 feature that ensures faster cleaning, while Steam+ feature removes allergens and reduces wrinkles. In addition to these features, this washtower, comes with Dual Inverter Heat Pump dryer that enhances energy efficiency, and ThinQ Wi-Fi connectivity enables smart control and monitoring.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Washing Capacity 13kg Drying Capacity 10kg Energy Saving Features Dual Inverter Heat Pump dryer, AI Direct Drive motor, smart energy monitoring Cleaning Features TurboWash 360, Steam+, Allergy Care cycle Special Features Central control panel, LG ThinQ Wi-Fi, quick wash and dry Reason to buy Good quality Good cleaning and drying performance Low noise level Reason to avoid Average build quality Drying takes long time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the washer-dryer combination performs well, washing and drying clothes effectively, and appreciate its silent operation. However, the drying process takes a long time.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washer dryer for its washing and drying efficiency and low noise operations.

This LG washer dryer features a premium middle black finish with a tempered glass door and touch-based LED controls that offer a modern and durable design. It is powered by an AI Direct Drive inverter motor, which minimises noise and vibration while optimising wash motions for fabric care. It comes with 11kg washing and 7kg drying capacity, which is suitable for medium to large families. It has a TurboWash feature that reduces wash time to under an hour, while Steam technology eliminates allergens and bacteria. It features support for ThinQ app via Wi-Fi, which adds smart monitoring and remote operation to this washer dryer.

Specifications Energy Rating 5 Star Washing Capacity 11kg Drying Capacity 7kg Energy Saving Features AI Direct Drive inverter motor, load sensing, energy monitoring via ThinQ Cleaning Features Steam, TurboWash, Motion Direct Drive Special Features Wi-Fi (ThinQ), Smart Diagnosis, Downloadable cycles Reason to buy Good quality Good cleaning and drying performance Low noise level Reason to avoid Average build quality Drying takes long time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers the washer-dryer combination performs well, washing and drying clothes effectively, and appreciate its silent operation. However, the drying process takes 3-4 hours of time.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this washer dryer for its washing and drying efficiency and low noise operations.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with dryers by Samsung and LG

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY SAVING FEATURES CLEANING FEATURES Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry) Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer 12 kg (Wash) + 7 kg (Dry) AI Energy Mode, Ecobubble technology AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Air Wash LG 12 Kg (Wash) / 7 Kg (Dry) Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer 12 Kg (Wash) + 7 Kg (Dry) AI Direct Drive inverter motor, smart load detection, TurboWash Steam wash, 6 Motion Direct Drive, TurboWash 360 Samsung 12 kg (Wash) / 7 kg (Dry) Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer 12 kg (Wash) + 7 kg (Dry) AI Energy Mode, Digital Inverter motor, Ecobubble technology AI Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Air Wash LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer 13 Kg (Wash) + 10 Kg (Dry) Dual Inverter Heat Pump dryer, AI Direct Drive motor, smart energy monitoring TurboWash 360, Steam+, Allergy Care cycle LG Smart Choice, 11 Kg (Wash)/7 Kg (Dry) Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer 11 Kg (Wash) + 7 Kg (Dry) AI Direct Drive inverter motor, load sensing, energy monitoring via ThinQ Steam, TurboWash, Motion Direct Drive

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of washing machines and dryers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used washing machines and washer dryers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cleaning technologies, drying technologies, and factors that impact their cleaning and drying efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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