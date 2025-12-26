We noticed a major price drop on 4K TVs this week, these are the models actually worth buying

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Scroll through Amazon and it’s hard not to pause. A 4K TV that once felt aspirational suddenly looks… attainable. Not because screens have lost their magic, but because brands are quietly competing harder than ever. You see it in how Sony prices the BRAVIA 2M2 to pull cinephiles back, how LG’s UA82 leans into colour accuracy and everyday reliability, and how Samsung’s Crystal and QLED ranges try to balance polish with punchy discounts. Then there’s TCL, pushing Mini-LED and high refresh rates into brackets that used to feel out of reach, while Xiaomi and VW bet on value-first specs without the premium tax.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Most featuresSony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
₹57,990
60% offTCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6CView Details
₹47,990
User favouriteSony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2View Details
₹38,490
Nice discountVW 127 cm (50 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW50GQ1View Details
₹22,499
Trusted brandLG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LAView Details
₹28,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
These price drops on 4K TVs aren’t random clearance sales. They reflect a market where performance has matured and differentiation now comes from tuning, software, and long-term use, not just resolution numbers. For buyers, that changes the question. It’s no longer “can I afford a good 4K TV?” but “which one actually fits how I watch, listen, and live with it every day?”
This price drop on 4K TVs makes the Sony BRAVIA 2M2 far easier to justify. The 55 inch screen suits real living rooms, with colours that feel natural and motion that stays composed during sport and films. Google TV keeps everything organised while Sony’s picture processing does the quiet work of making everyday content look cleaner and more balanced.
Very natural picture tuning for films and series
Smooth interface with wide app support
Sound is clear but not room filling
Premium pricing outside sale periods
Buyers praise the picture clarity and colour balance, especially for films, and like how easy Google TV feels to use daily.
This price drop on 4K TVs turns a dependable Sony panel into solid long term value, with picture quality that ages well.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This price drop on 4K TVs makes the TCL 55Q6C hard to ignore. The QD-Mini LED panel brings tighter contrast and cleaner highlights, so films look controlled rather than washed out. Fast motion stays sharp, which helps during sport and gaming sessions. Google TV keeps everyday streaming simple, while the sound has enough weight to skip a soundbar at first. It feels like a proper step into premium display tech without the usual premium pricing.
Excellent contrast and brightness control for movies and sport
High refresh rate suits gaming and fast action
Larger cabinet than standard LED TVs
Setup menus can feel dense at first
Most praise the deep blacks, smooth motion, and noticeable jump in picture quality compared to regular LED televisions.
It delivers Mini LED performance, gaming-ready refresh rates, and smart features at a price that finally feels accessible.
Price drop on 4K TVs has quietly made Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 far more tempting than it looks on paper. This 43-inch screen suits apartments and secondary rooms where picture quality still matters. Sony’s image processing does the heavy lifting, keeping colours natural and motion controlled, while Google TV keeps daily viewing simple. It feels thoughtfully tuned rather than overpacked, which is exactly why it works for everyday films, sports, and streaming.
Excellent picture processing for natural colours and clean motion
Google TV interface feels smooth and intuitive
Sound is decent but benefits from a soundbar
Not aimed at competitive gaming setups
Buyers praise the sharp picture, reliable performance, and Sony’s consistent quality, especially after the recent price drop.
A sensible choice for buyers who want Sony picture quality and a trusted smart platform without stepping into premium pricing.
A noticeable price drop on 4K TVs has pushed this VW QLED into serious consideration for mid-sized rooms. The 50-inch screen feels generous without overwhelming the space, while Google TV keeps everyday streaming simple and fast. Colours look lively, motion stays smooth during sports, and the sound has enough punch for casual viewing. For the money it asks today, this one quietly overdelivers.
Strong colour reproduction for movies and sports
Google TV interface feels quick and clutter-free
No Dolby Vision support
Soundbar still improves the experience
Most buyers praise the screen quality and value, calling it a smart purchase during the current price drop on 4K TVs.
It offers a balanced mix of size, colour performance and smart features at a price that feels hard to argue with right now.
This LG TV is a sensible pick for compact living rooms and bedrooms. The 43-inch screen keeps details sharp without overwhelming the space, while webOS feels quick and familiar for daily streaming. Colours stay natural, dialogue comes through clearly, and motion looks steady enough for sport and casual gaming. It’s the kind of TV that quietly fits into everyday viewing.
Clear, well-balanced picture for everyday viewing
webOS remains one of the easiest smart TV systems to use
Audio lacks depth without a soundbar
Design stays functional rather than striking
Buyers praise the sharp picture, smooth interface, and reliability, especially appreciating how easy it feels to use daily.
Choose this TV if you want a dependable 4K screen with smart features that work well, without paying for extras you won’t use.
This price drop on 4K TVs puts the Xiaomi FX Pro QLED firmly in sweet-spot territory for large living rooms. The 55-inch QLED panel delivers strong colour depth and steady brightness that holds up across movies, sport and everyday TV. Fire TV keeps streaming simple, while the punchy speaker setup saves you from immediately adding a soundbar. For the money, it feels confidently specced rather than compromised.
Rich colours and contrast that suit films and sport
Fire TV interface keeps content discovery straightforward
60Hz refresh limits competitive gaming appeal
Fire TV layout may feel busy to some users
Buyers praise the colour quality, loud speakers and smooth Fire TV experience, especially considering the current price reduction.
This model makes sense when you want a big, colourful 4K screen with strong sound and minimal setup at a reduced price.
This 43-inch 4K television makes sense for smaller rooms where clarity matters more than sheer size. The Xiaomi FX Fire TV handles everyday streaming well, with sharp visuals, solid motion handling, and a familiar Fire TV interface that keeps apps and live TV easy to access. Sound is confident for its class, and voice control feels genuinely useful when hopping between shows or switching inputs.
Good picture sharpness for the size
Fire TV interface feels simple and responsive
Brightness is average for very bright rooms
Stand design is basic
Buyers like the picture clarity, smooth Fire TV experience, and easy voice control, especially for everyday streaming and casual viewing.
Choose this TV if you want a compact 4K screen with reliable smart features, clean visuals, and fuss-free access to streaming apps.
The VW 55-inch Pro Series QLED sits comfortably in the sweet spot of today’s price drop on 4K TVs. Colours look punchy without feeling forced, blacks hold their ground during late-night viewing, and the screen stays smooth during sports and gaming sessions. Google TV keeps everyday viewing simple, while the built-in subwoofer adds real weight to dialogue and action without needing extra speakers.
Strong sound output for a slim television
Clean Google TV layout with quick app access
No 120Hz refresh rate
App storage fills up quickly for heavy users
Buyers praise the sharp picture quality, loud speakers, and overall value, especially given the current price drop on 4K TVs.
It delivers a big-screen QLED experience, proper sound, and smart features at a price that feels well below what you’d expect for the size.
Big screens don’t usually drop this hard. With the current price drop on 4K TVs, the TCL 55T8C lands in a sweet spot for buyers who want scale, speed, and colour without paying flagship money. This 55 inch 4K ultra HD TV leans into smooth motion for sport and gaming, bold contrast for films, and a Google TV interface that feels quick rather than cluttered. It’s the kind of deal that makes waiting pointless.
Excellent motion handling for sports and console gaming
Strong sound output for a slim television
Stand design feels basic
Menus need slight tweaking out of the box
Buyers consistently praise the smooth motion, punchy colours, and value for money, especially during the current price drop on 4K TVs.
It delivers premium refresh rates and QLED colour at a price that usually belongs to entry-level panels, making the deal hard to ignore.
This price drop on 4K TVs puts LG’s 55-inch UA82 series firmly back on the radar. The screen handles everyday viewing with ease, sharpening older content without making it look artificial. Colours stay balanced, motion stays steady, and webOS keeps apps quick and uncluttered. It’s the sort of television that works quietly in the background, making films, sport and streaming feel consistent.
Natural colour tuning that avoids oversaturation
Smooth, easy-to-use webOS interface
Sound is adequate, not room-filling
No high refresh rate for competitive gaming
Buyers often praise the picture clarity and simple interface, calling it reliable for daily viewing without constant tweaking.
This model suits buyers who want a dependable 55-inch 4K television from a familiar brand, now made more tempting by a genuine price drop on 4K TVs.
A price drop on 4K TVs usually means older processors or last-year panels are being cleared, not that quality has dipped. Models like Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 or LG’s UA82 still deliver strong picture processing and reliable software support. If your priority is value rather than cutting-edge specs, these drops are often the sweet spot.
For regular streaming and sports, a standard LED 4K TV from LG or Sony already looks excellent. QLED adds brighter colours, while Mini-LED models like TCL’s Q6C improve contrast in darker scenes. The difference becomes noticeable at night or with HDR content. Casual viewers may not need Mini-LED, cinephiles will appreciate it.
The platform shapes daily use more than specs. Google TV on Sony and TCL feels flexible and app-rich. webOS on LG is faster and cleaner for families. Fire TV on Xiaomi suits Prime-heavy households. Hardware matters, but living with the interface every day matters more, especially if multiple people use the TV.
Budget brands like TCL, Xiaomi, and VW offer strong value during a price drop on 4K TVs, often packing high refresh rates and Dolby features. What you trade off is long-term software polish and processing finesse. For gaming or bright-room viewing, they make sense. For accuracy and longevity, Sony and LG still lead.
Product name
Display
Sound
Connectivity
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch
|4K LED, X1 processor
|20W Dolby Atmos
|4× HDMI, Google TV
|TCL QD-Mini LED 55Q6C
|QD-Mini LED, 144Hz
|40W Atmos, DTS
|HDMI 2.1, Google TV
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch
|4K LED, MotionFlow
|20W Dolby Audio
|4× HDMI, Google TV
|VW Pro Series 50-inch
|QLED, HDR10+
|24W Dolby
|HDMI eARC, Google TV
|LG UA82 43-inch
|4K LED, α7 AI
|20W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI, webOS
|Xiaomi FX Pro QLED 55-inch
|QLED, HDR10+
|34W DTS-X
|HDMI, Fire TV
|Xiaomi FX 43-inch
|4K LED, MEMC
|24W DTS
|HDMI, Fire TV
|VW Pro Series 55-inch
|QLED, local dimming
|30W 2.1ch
|HDMI eARC, Google TV
|TCL QLED 55T8C
|QLED, 120Hz
|35W Dolby Atmos
|HDMI 2.1, Google TV
|LG UA82 55-inch
|4K LED, FILMMAKER
|20W Atmos
|HDMI, webOS
Why a 55 inch 4K ultra HD TV makes sense for modern Indian households: We found these options
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.