We noticed a price drop on Honeywell air purifiers, so we looked at whether they finally make sense for home use

Air purifiers stopped being optional the moment Indian AQI charts began to look routine rather than alarming. What has changed since is not just urgency, but expectation. Buyers are no longer asking if a purifier works, but how well it fits their space, routine, and reality. That’s where Honeywell’s range becomes interesting. From compact units like the Air Touch V1 that quietly handle bedrooms and studies, to the Air Touch V5 that brings app control and wider room coverage into everyday homes, the lineup scales with intent. Move up further and models such as the Air Touch U1 and U2 shift the conversation entirely, designed for open-plan living areas where one machine has to do the work of several. This article looks closely at those differences. Not spec sheets for their own sake, but what filtration stages, CADR numbers, and smart controls actually mean once the purifier is running day after day. Because clean air, like good technology, only matters when it holds up in real use.
Honeywell’s Air Touch V1 is designed for people who want effective air cleaning without overthinking settings or maintenance. It focuses on removing everyday pollutants like dust, smoke, and allergens in smaller rooms, while staying quiet enough to run in the background. The filtration does its job steadily rather than dramatically, which suits bedrooms, studies, and home offices where consistency matters more than raw power.
Quiet enough for daily and night-time use
Trusted filtration from a well-known brand
Limited coverage for larger rooms
Basic controls with no smart features
Buyers often mention noticeable reduction in dust, quieter operation than expected, and good value after the recent price drop.
It suits first-time buyers looking for a dependable, no-frills air purifier for small rooms from a brand with strong after-sales support.
Honeywell’s Air Touch V5 is meant for homes where air quality needs to be managed across bigger living spaces, not just bedrooms. It cleans continuously in the background, while the AQI display makes pollution visible without needing an app check every time. Wi-Fi control adds convenience, but the real strength is steady, large-room performance that suits family living areas where air changes need to happen quietly and often.
Strong coverage for living rooms
Clear AQI display for real-time awareness
Larger footprint than entry models
App features feel secondary, not essential
Buyers often mention noticeable air freshness in bigger rooms, helpful AQI indicators, and reduced need for frequent filter changes.
It suits households needing reliable large-room purification, with visible air quality feedback and minimal daily intervention.
Honeywell’s Air Touch V2 sits neatly between compact bedroom purifiers and larger living-room units. It’s designed for steady, visible air cleaning rather than occasional bursts, with a real-time PM2.5 indicator that reassures without demanding attention. Noise stays low enough for all-day use, and coverage is well judged for bedrooms, dining areas, or home offices where air quality needs to stay consistent, not constantly adjusted.
Balanced coverage for mid-sized rooms
Useful PM2.5 indicator and sleep mode
Not ideal for very large spaces
No app or smart connectivity
Buyers often mention effective dust reduction, quiet operation at night, and confidence from the visible air quality indicator.
It suits households wanting reliable mid-room purification, without paying extra for smart features they may not use.
Honeywell’s Air Touch V3 is meant for homes that want a little more headroom than basic bedroom purifiers offer. The five-stage filtration works quietly in the background, tackling dust, smoke and everyday allergens across mid-sized living spaces. The real-time PM2.5 display keeps things transparent without becoming distracting, while sleep mode and child lock make it easy to live with. It’s a calm, dependable option for regular use rather than crisis-only days.
Stronger coverage for medium rooms
Clear PM2.5 indicator and family-friendly controls
Larger footprint than entry models
No app-based smart controls
Buyers often mention effective dust control, quiet night-time performance, and reassurance from the visible air quality indicator.
It suits households wanting deeper filtration and wider coverage, without paying extra for connected features.
Honeywell’s Move Pure 4 is built for people who spend serious time in traffic. It tackles dust, fumes and lingering odours inside the cabin without taking up much space or attention. The real-time PM2.5 display makes pollution levels visible while driving, and auto mode quietly adjusts as conditions change. It’s the kind of device you fit once and then forget about, which is exactly what most drivers want.
Noticeable reduction in cabin odours
Compact size with flexible placement
Designed only for small enclosed spaces
Filter needs periodic replacement
Buyers often mention fresher-smelling cabins, easy installation, and the reassurance of seeing pollution levels while driving daily.
It’s a sensible pick for regular commuters who want dependable in-car air cleaning from Honeywell, without bulky designs or complicated setup.
The Air Touch V4 sits in the middle of Honeywell’s home lineup, aimed squarely at people dealing with sustained indoor pollution rather than occasional spikes. With higher CADR and wider coverage, it’s meant for living rooms and shared spaces, not bedrooms alone. The addition of ionisation and UV-style anti-bacterial layers feels more about long-term hygiene than headline specs.
Handles larger rooms comfortably
Noticeable reduction in dust and odours over time
Remote control is genuinely useful in daily use
Bulkier than entry-level models
Ioniser may not appeal to everyone
Users often point out improved air freshness in bigger spaces and appreciate the PM2.5 display for everyday monitoring, especially during high-AQI days.
If you want a single purifier to manage a main living area, the V4 makes sense. It’s a practical step up within Honeywell’s range without jumping to the much pricier flagship models.
The Air Touch U1 is clearly designed for homes where pollution doesn’t stay confined to a single room. With coverage stretching past 1,000 sq. ft. and a high CADR, this is meant for open-plan apartments or large living-dining areas. Wi-Fi and Alexa support feel practical rather than flashy here, especially when you want to check air quality without walking up to the unit.
Strong airflow suited for large spaces
Quiet operation for its size
App control is useful for monitoring AQI trends
Physically large and heavy
Overkill for small rooms or bedrooms
Users frequently mention how quickly it improves air quality in big rooms and appreciate the low noise despite its size.
If you’re trying to clean air across an entire floor rather than a corner of it, the U1 makes sense. It’s built as a whole-home solution within Honeywell’s lineup, not just another bedroom purifier scaled up.
The Air Touch U2 is Honeywell’s most layered approach to indoor air, aimed squarely at large, lived-in homes. Seven stages of filtration aren’t about spec-sheet flexing here; they’re meant to handle mixed pollutants - dust, VOCs, bacteria, and seasonal allergens across open layouts. This is the kind of purifier you place once and let run quietly in the background, guided by app control and real-time PM2.5 data.
Handles large spaces without needing multiple units
Detailed filtration stack for varied pollution sources
Remote, app, and voice control all feel genuinely useful
Bulky and heavy
Higher price makes sense only for big rooms or whole floors
Owners often mention steady AQI improvement in large living areas and appreciate not having to micromanage settings thanks to auto modes.
If you want a single purifier to shoulder most of your home’s air quality, the U2 fits that role.
If your room is under 250 sq. ft, the Honeywell Air Touch V1 makes the most sense. It focuses on essentials - H13 HEPA, activated carbon, low noise, and simple one-touch control. It’s not overloaded with smart features, but for bedrooms, study rooms, or WFH desks, it quietly does the job without constant app-checking.
Yes, if your space is larger or AQI fluctuates sharply. Models like Air Touch V5 and Air Touch U1 add real-time PM2.5 displays, app control, and Alexa support. That matters when air quality changes hourly. You stop guessing and start reacting, especially useful during winter pollution spikes in Indian cities.
Entry models such as V1 use a clean three-stage setup. Mid models like V2, V3, and V4 add antibacterial layers, ionisers, or UV support. Flagship units like U2 go all in with seven layers, targeting VOCs, microbes, and odours alongside fine particulates. The higher you go, the broader the pollutant coverage.
That’s where Honeywell stands out. The Air Touch U1 and U2 are built for scale, not apartments alone. With CADR figures crossing 650 m³/h and coverage near 1,000 sq. ft, they can handle open living–dining spaces where smaller purifiers fail. Few brands match this range consistency in India.
Product name
Purification tech
Filters
CADR
|Honeywell Air Touch V1
|3-stage mechanical filtration
|Pre-filter + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon
|~152 m³/h
|Honeywell Air Touch V5
|4-stage smart purification with AQI sensing
|Pre-filter + Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon
|~380 m³/h
|Honeywell Air Touch V2
|4-stage high-efficiency airflow
|Pre-filter + Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial + H13 HEPA + Activated Carbon
|~250 m³/h
|Honeywell Air Touch V3
|5-stage enhanced purification
|Pre-filter + H11 HEPA + H13 HEPA + Anti-Bacterial + Activated Carbon
|~300 m³/h
|Honeywell Move Pure 4 (Car)
|3-stage compact in-car purification
|Pre-filter + H12 HEPA + Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial
|Not specified (car use)
|Honeywell Air Touch V4
|5-stage with ion & UV support
|Anti-Bacterial + H13 HEPA + Silver Ion + Cold Catalyst + Activated Carbon
|~350 m³/h
|Honeywell Air Touch U1
|4-stage large-area purification
|Pre-filter + H13 HEPA + Nano-Silver Ion + Activated Carbon
|~700 m³/h
|Honeywell Air Touch U2
|7-stage flagship multi-layer system
|Pre-filter + Humidifier + Anti-Bacterial + H13 HEPA + Silver Ion + Cold Catalyst + Activated Carbon
|~650 m³/h
