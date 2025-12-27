We spotted impressive smart TVs & projectors and some are genuinely tempting

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Scroll through listings today and there’s a strange moment of pause. Screens that once sat firmly in the “maybe someday” category now look very much within reach, thanks to amazing year-end offers. There are many TVs to choose from. Sony positions the BRAVIA 2M2 as a dependable, cinema-first choice rather than a luxury flex. LG’s UA82 plays the long game, focusing on colour consistency and software that doesn’t age badly. Samsung’s Crystal series leans on refinement and familiarity, while TCL pushes harder, slipping Mini-LED panels and faster refresh rates into price brackets that used to stop well short of that territory. Xiaomi strips things back and asks a simpler question: how much performance do most people actually need day to day?
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Top brandSamsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXLView Details
₹25,490
Value for moneySamsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXLView Details
₹12,990
Great discountTCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black)View Details
₹21,990
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LAView Details
₹28,990
Good ratingsXiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) A HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MB-AINView Details
₹12,499
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Projectors follow a similar pattern. Portable models like WZATCO’s Yuva Go or Crossbeats’ Vista aren’t trying to replace televisions outright. They’re carving out a different kind of viewing habit, one built around flexibility, shared spaces, and occasional big-screen moments. None of this feels accidental. It’s what happens when hardware matures and competition shifts from headline specs to how these devices fit into real homes. The decision now is about choosing something that quietly works with how you watch, listen, and live, long after the deal banner disappears.
This 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista fits neatly into everyday living rooms where picture clarity matters more than gimmicks. The panel handles movies, sport, and late-night streaming with steady colour and clean motion, while the smart platform keeps apps quick and familiar. It’s the kind of television you stop noticing after a week, which is usually a good sign. Simple, dependable, and easy to live with.
Clear, balanced picture that works well across films, sport, and TV shows
Smart interface feels stable and uncluttered for daily use
Sound is adequate rather than room-filling
Refresh rate suits casual viewing more than serious gaming
Most buyers mention reliable picture quality, smooth app performance, and an overall sense that it delivers exactly what they expected.
It suits viewers who want a trustworthy 4K television that blends into daily routines without demanding constant tweaking or attention.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Not every room needs a massive display, and this Samsung 32-inch HD Smart TV understands that well. It’s sized right for bedrooms, kitchens, or a second living space where easy viewing matters more than pixel counts. Streaming apps load quickly, channels switch without fuss, and the picture stays comfortable on the eyes during long evenings. It’s the kind of TV you stop thinking about once it’s set up, which is often the biggest compliment.
Compact size suits smaller rooms and tight wall spaces
Tizen OS feels smooth and familiar for daily streaming
HD resolution won’t satisfy 4K seekers
Limited screen size for shared family viewing
Most buyers praise its reliability, clean picture quality, and smooth smart features for everyday TV watching and casual streaming.
It makes sense for smaller spaces where simplicity, trusted performance, and smart features matter more than chasing bigger screens.
This 43-inch TCL makes sense for rooms where space is tight but expectations aren’t. The 4K panel feels sharp at everyday viewing distances, colours stay consistent even when you’re not sitting dead centre, and Google TV keeps things familiar. It’s the kind of screen you buy for regular streaming, weekend films, and casual gaming without constantly thinking about settings.
Strong picture clarity for its size
Google TV keeps apps and search simple
Sound is serviceable, not room-filling
No high refresh rate for serious gaming
Most praise the sharp picture and clean design, especially for bedrooms and smaller living rooms, with sound often paired to a soundbar.
It delivers a reliable 4K experience at a sensible size, without fuss, and fits easily into everyday viewing habits.
The LG 43UA82 makes sense for rooms where clarity matters more than sheer size. Its picture stays balanced across news, sport, and streaming, with colours that don’t feel pushed. WebOS keeps everyday viewing quick and familiar, while LG’s processing quietly improves older content without calling attention to itself. It’s the kind of 4K TV that settles into daily use easily and keeps things comfortable.
Natural colour tuning that works well for long viewing sessions
webOS remains one of the easiest smart TV systems to live with
Built-in speakers are adequate, not room-filling
Limited USB ports for heavy external storage users
Users like the picture consistency, easy navigation, and LG’s reliable after-sales support for everyday living room setups.
It’s a well-rounded 43-inch 4K TV that prioritises comfort, stability, and long-term usability over flashy extras.
This Xiaomi 32-inch Smart TV makes sense for smaller rooms where you want easy streaming without overthinking specs. Google TV keeps everything familiar, apps load quickly, and the screen is comfortable for daily news, shows, and casual viewing. Sound is clear enough for bedrooms and study spaces, while the compact size fits neatly on a desk or wall. It’s a practical choice when you want a reliable smart TV that simply gets out of the way and works.
Easy-to-use Google TV interface
Compact size suits small rooms
HD resolution only
Not ideal for large living rooms
Buyers appreciate the smooth Google TV experience, decent sound, and value for money for bedrooms and smaller spaces.
It delivers dependable smart features, clean audio, and everyday usability at a size and price that feel sensible, not excessive.
If a television feels limiting, the Yuva Go makes sense. It’s built for people who want a large screen without committing to a wall or fixed layout. You can tilt it, rotate it, and set it up almost anywhere, which suits rented homes and shared spaces. Streaming apps run directly on the projector, so movie nights stay simple. For the price, it delivers flexibility that TVs in this range simply cannot.
Extremely flexible placement for small rooms
Built-in apps remove the need for extra devices
Native resolution suits casual viewing, not fine detail lovers
Built-in speaker is serviceable but benefits from external audio
Most buyers praise the easy setup and rotation, especially for bedrooms and rentals, while noting better results in dim rooms.
It suits anyone wanting a big screen experience without buying a TV, drilling walls, or juggling multiple streaming devices.
This is a projector built for rooms where lights stay on and attention matters. The BenQ MW560C focuses on clarity first, keeping slides readable and videos watchable even in bright spaces. It suits classrooms, meeting rooms, and home users who want a dependable big screen without fiddling with constant adjustments. You switch it on, plug in your laptop, and get on with the job. That reliability is its real strength.
Very bright image that holds up with lights on
Low maintenance thanks to long lamp life
WXGA resolution feels basic for movies
Built-in speaker is serviceable, not cinematic
Buyers appreciate the brightness and reliability, especially for offices and classrooms where consistent performance matters more than visual flair.
Choose it if you need a dependable projector that works daily, handles bright rooms well, and keeps long-term running costs predictable.
The LG CineBeam Q is built for people who want a big-screen experience without committing to a fixed setup. It’s small enough to move around easily, yet serious about picture quality. The laser light source brings sharp detail and stable colour, while auto adjustment saves time every time you shift rooms. It suits films, long-form viewing, and relaxed weekend watching where convenience matters as much as clarity.
Excellent colour depth and contrast for a compact projector
Genuinely easy to move, set up, and realign
Brightness suits controlled lighting better than daylight
Premium pricing limits casual buyers
Users praise the sharpness and colour accuracy, often highlighting how effortless setup feels compared to traditional home projectors.
It delivers a clean, flexible 4K projection experience without the bulk, cables, or commitment of a permanent home theatre setup.
The WZATCO Legend Pro is built for people who want a proper big-screen setup without turning the living room into a wiring project. Its strong brightness means you don’t have to black out the room, while the automatic focus and keystone save time every single day. Streaming apps run smoothly thanks to certified Android TV, and setup stays simple even if you move it around. It suits films, sport, and casual gaming equally well.
Bright enough for everyday viewing without constant light control
Automatic adjustments genuinely reduce setup effort
Built-in speakers are adequate, not room-filling
Physical size is larger than ultra-portable projectors
Most buyers praise the brightness and auto setup, especially how quickly it locks focus and alignment after moving locations.
It offers near plug-and-play projection with proper brightness and certified streaming, making large-screen viewing far less complicated.
This is the kind of projector you buy when a TV feels limiting. The Lumex Vista works well in everyday rooms, not just darkened setups. Android TV is built in, so Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube open straight up, no extra stick needed. Brightness is strong enough for evening viewing with lights on, and the dust-sealed design means it keeps performing over time, not just in week one.
Strong brightness for regular rooms, not just blackout setups
Android TV removes the need for external streaming devices
Built-in speakers are decent, but a soundbar adds more presence
Size is portable, but not pocket-friendly
Most buyers praise the brightness and convenience of built-in apps, especially for small rooms and casual movie nights.
It offers a proper smart projector experience without complicated setup, making large-screen viewing accessible in everyday living spaces.
A TV suits daily viewing when lighting changes through the day and you want consistent picture quality without setup. Models like Samsung Crystal 4K and LG UA82 stay bright, sharp, and predictable. Projectors such as WZATCO Yuva Go make sense when screen size matters more than convenience and you mostly watch at night.
Native resolution matters more than badge claims. A projector like BenQ MW560C focuses on brightness and clarity for presentations, while LG CineBeam Q delivers true 4K sharpness for cinema-style viewing. Entry projectors that support 4K but project 720p work fine for casual use, not detail-focused watching.
Small rooms, shared spaces, and daytime viewing favour compact TVs. A 32-inch set from Xiaomi or Samsung gives reliable colour, built-in apps, and zero fuss. Budget projectors need darker rooms and wall space, which limits flexibility if the TV is used for news, sports, or quick viewing.
Picture hardware ages slower than software. Google TV on TCL or webOS on LG feels polished now, but panels, brightness, and contrast define long-term satisfaction. With projectors, autofocus and keystone help, yet brightness and colour accuracy decide whether you actually enjoy using it beyond the first week.
Product name
Display features
Sound features
Ideal for
|Samsung Crystal 4K Vista 43-inch
|4K panel with colour upscaling and HDR support
|20W tuned speakers with adaptive sound
|Everyday streaming and casual viewing
|Samsung HD Smart TV 32-inch
|HD panel with contrast enhancement
|20W audio with clear dialogue tuning
|Bedrooms and compact living spaces
|TCL 4K Google TV 43V6C
|4K LED panel with micro dimming
|24W sound with Dolby processing
|Value-focused 4K streaming
|LG UA82 4K webOS TV 43-inch
|4K panel with tone mapping
|AI sound up-mix with voice clarity
|Film and series watching
|Xiaomi A Series 32-inch
|HD Ready panel with HDR support
|20W Dolby audio
|Budget smart TV buyers
|WZATCO Yuva Go Projector
|Native 720p with 4K decoding support
|Built-in stereo speakers
|Portable movie nights
|BenQ MW560C Projector
|High-brightness WXGA projection
|10W built-in speaker
|Presentations and classrooms
|LG CineBeam Q 4K Projector
|4K RGB laser with high contrast
|Integrated speaker with spatial tuning
|Premium home cinema setups
|WZATCO Legend Pro Projector
|Native 1080p with high brightness
|Hi-Fi stereo with DSP
|Large-screen home viewing
|Crossbeats Lumex Vista Projector
|Native 1080p with HDR support
|Dolby audio speakers
|Compact home theatre rooms
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
