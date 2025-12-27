Subscribe

We spotted impressive smart TVs & projectors and some are genuinely tempting

Large screens no longer sit in the luxury bracket. With smart TVs & projectors starting at reasonable prices, brands are making bigger displays accessible for everyday homes.

Published27 Dec 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Affordable smart TVs and compact projectors are making bigger screens a realistic upgrade for more homes.
Affordable smart TVs and compact projectors are making bigger screens a realistic upgrade for more homes.

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

Scroll through listings today and there’s a strange moment of pause. Screens that once sat firmly in the “maybe someday” category now look very much within reach, thanks to amazing year-end offers. There are many TVs to choose from. Sony positions the BRAVIA 2M2 as a dependable, cinema-first choice rather than a luxury flex. LG’s UA82 plays the long game, focusing on colour consistency and software that doesn’t age badly. Samsung’s Crystal series leans on refinement and familiarity, while TCL pushes harder, slipping Mini-LED panels and faster refresh rates into price brackets that used to stop well short of that territory. Xiaomi strips things back and asks a simpler question: how much performance do most people actually need day to day?

Projectors follow a similar pattern. Portable models like WZATCO’s Yuva Go or Crossbeats’ Vista aren’t trying to replace televisions outright. They’re carving out a different kind of viewing habit, one built around flexibility, shared spaces, and occasional big-screen moments. None of this feels accidental. It’s what happens when hardware matures and competition shifts from headline specs to how these devices fit into real homes. The decision now is about choosing something that quietly works with how you watch, listen, and live, long after the deal banner disappears.

Smart TVs

TOP BRAND

This 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista fits neatly into everyday living rooms where picture clarity matters more than gimmicks. The panel handles movies, sport, and late-night streaming with steady colour and clean motion, while the smart platform keeps apps quick and familiar. It’s the kind of television you stop noticing after a week, which is usually a good sign. Simple, dependable, and easy to live with.

Specifications

Display
43-inch 4K UHD LED
Processor
Crystal Processor 4K
Sound
20W with adaptive audio tuning
Smart platform
Tizen smart TV

Reason to buy

Clear, balanced picture that works well across films, sport, and TV shows

Smart interface feels stable and uncluttered for daily use

Reason to avoid

Sound is adequate rather than room-filling

Refresh rate suits casual viewing more than serious gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers mention reliable picture quality, smooth app performance, and an overall sense that it delivers exactly what they expected.

Why choose this product?

It suits viewers who want a trustworthy 4K television that blends into daily routines without demanding constant tweaking or attention.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Not every room needs a massive display, and this Samsung 32-inch HD Smart TV understands that well. It’s sized right for bedrooms, kitchens, or a second living space where easy viewing matters more than pixel counts. Streaming apps load quickly, channels switch without fuss, and the picture stays comfortable on the eyes during long evenings. It’s the kind of TV you stop thinking about once it’s set up, which is often the biggest compliment.

Specifications

screen size
32 inches
resolution
hd ready (1366 x 768)
operating system
samsung tizen
sound output
20w stereo speakers

Reason to buy

Compact size suits smaller rooms and tight wall spaces

Tizen OS feels smooth and familiar for daily streaming

Reason to avoid

HD resolution won’t satisfy 4K seekers

Limited screen size for shared family viewing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise its reliability, clean picture quality, and smooth smart features for everyday TV watching and casual streaming.

Why choose this product?

It makes sense for smaller spaces where simplicity, trusted performance, and smart features matter more than chasing bigger screens.

GREAT DISCOUNT

This 43-inch TCL makes sense for rooms where space is tight but expectations aren’t. The 4K panel feels sharp at everyday viewing distances, colours stay consistent even when you’re not sitting dead centre, and Google TV keeps things familiar. It’s the kind of screen you buy for regular streaming, weekend films, and casual gaming without constantly thinking about settings.

Specifications

display
43-inch 4K UHD LED with HDR10
sound
24W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X
smart platform
Google TV with built-in Assistant
ports
3 HDMI, USB, LAN, Wi-Fi

Reason to buy

Strong picture clarity for its size

Google TV keeps apps and search simple

Reason to avoid

Sound is serviceable, not room-filling

No high refresh rate for serious gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most praise the sharp picture and clean design, especially for bedrooms and smaller living rooms, with sound often paired to a soundbar.

Why choose this product?

It delivers a reliable 4K experience at a sensible size, without fuss, and fits easily into everyday viewing habits.

The LG 43UA82 makes sense for rooms where clarity matters more than sheer size. Its picture stays balanced across news, sport, and streaming, with colours that don’t feel pushed. WebOS keeps everyday viewing quick and familiar, while LG’s processing quietly improves older content without calling attention to itself. It’s the kind of 4K TV that settles into daily use easily and keeps things comfortable.

Specifications

Display
43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8
Sound
20W with Dolby Atmos support
Platform
webOS 25 Smart TV

Reason to buy

Natural colour tuning that works well for long viewing sessions

webOS remains one of the easiest smart TV systems to live with

Reason to avoid

Built-in speakers are adequate, not room-filling

Limited USB ports for heavy external storage users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the picture consistency, easy navigation, and LG’s reliable after-sales support for everyday living room setups.

Why choose this product?

It’s a well-rounded 43-inch 4K TV that prioritises comfort, stability, and long-term usability over flashy extras.

GOOD RATINGS

This Xiaomi 32-inch Smart TV makes sense for smaller rooms where you want easy streaming without overthinking specs. Google TV keeps everything familiar, apps load quickly, and the screen is comfortable for daily news, shows, and casual viewing. Sound is clear enough for bedrooms and study spaces, while the compact size fits neatly on a desk or wall. It’s a practical choice when you want a reliable smart TV that simply gets out of the way and works.

Specifications

screen
32-inch hd ready
os
google tv (android 14)
sound
20w dolby audio
connectivity
wi-fi, bluetooth, hdmi, usb

Reason to buy

Easy-to-use Google TV interface

Compact size suits small rooms

Reason to avoid

HD resolution only

Not ideal for large living rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth Google TV experience, decent sound, and value for money for bedrooms and smaller spaces.

Why choose this product?

It delivers dependable smart features, clean audio, and everyday usability at a size and price that feel sensible, not excessive.

Projectors

GREAT PRICE

If a television feels limiting, the Yuva Go makes sense. It’s built for people who want a large screen without committing to a wall or fixed layout. You can tilt it, rotate it, and set it up almost anywhere, which suits rented homes and shared spaces. Streaming apps run directly on the projector, so movie nights stay simple. For the price, it delivers flexibility that TVs in this range simply cannot.

Specifications

resolution
720p native with 4K support
smart os
android 13 with built-in apps
connectivity
wifi 6 bluetooth arc
design
rotatable body with auto keystone

Reason to buy

Extremely flexible placement for small rooms

Built-in apps remove the need for extra devices

Reason to avoid

Native resolution suits casual viewing, not fine detail lovers

Built-in speaker is serviceable but benefits from external audio

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the easy setup and rotation, especially for bedrooms and rentals, while noting better results in dim rooms.

Why choose this product?

It suits anyone wanting a big screen experience without buying a TV, drilling walls, or juggling multiple streaming devices.

TRUSTED BRAND

This is a projector built for rooms where lights stay on and attention matters. The BenQ MW560C focuses on clarity first, keeping slides readable and videos watchable even in bright spaces. It suits classrooms, meeting rooms, and home users who want a dependable big screen without fiddling with constant adjustments. You switch it on, plug in your laptop, and get on with the job. That reliability is its real strength.

Specifications

resolution
WXGA 1280 x 800
brightness
4000 ANSI lumens
speaker
10W built-in
lamp life
up to 15,000 hours

Reason to buy

Very bright image that holds up with lights on

Low maintenance thanks to long lamp life

Reason to avoid

WXGA resolution feels basic for movies

Built-in speaker is serviceable, not cinematic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the brightness and reliability, especially for offices and classrooms where consistent performance matters more than visual flair.

Why choose this product?

Choose it if you need a dependable projector that works daily, handles bright rooms well, and keeps long-term running costs predictable.

AMAZING DESIGN

The LG CineBeam Q is built for people who want a big-screen experience without committing to a fixed setup. It’s small enough to move around easily, yet serious about picture quality. The laser light source brings sharp detail and stable colour, while auto adjustment saves time every time you shift rooms. It suits films, long-form viewing, and relaxed weekend watching where convenience matters as much as clarity.

Specifications

Resolution
4K UHD laser projection
Screen size
up to 120 inches
Smart features
webOS with screen share and AirPlay
Portability
lightweight body with integrated carry handle

Reason to buy

Excellent colour depth and contrast for a compact projector

Genuinely easy to move, set up, and realign

Reason to avoid

Brightness suits controlled lighting better than daylight

Premium pricing limits casual buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the sharpness and colour accuracy, often highlighting how effortless setup feels compared to traditional home projectors.

Why choose this product?

It delivers a clean, flexible 4K projection experience without the bulk, cables, or commitment of a permanent home theatre setup.

ANDROID TV

The WZATCO Legend Pro is built for people who want a proper big-screen setup without turning the living room into a wiring project. Its strong brightness means you don’t have to black out the room, while the automatic focus and keystone save time every single day. Streaming apps run smoothly thanks to certified Android TV, and setup stays simple even if you move it around. It suits films, sport, and casual gaming equally well.

Specifications

resolution
native 1080p with 4K HDR support
brightness
2500 ANSI lumens
os
Android TV 11 with Widevine L1
connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Reason to buy

Bright enough for everyday viewing without constant light control

Automatic adjustments genuinely reduce setup effort

Reason to avoid

Built-in speakers are adequate, not room-filling

Physical size is larger than ultra-portable projectors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the brightness and auto setup, especially how quickly it locks focus and alignment after moving locations.

Why choose this product?

It offers near plug-and-play projection with proper brightness and certified streaming, making large-screen viewing far less complicated.

This is the kind of projector you buy when a TV feels limiting. The Lumex Vista works well in everyday rooms, not just darkened setups. Android TV is built in, so Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube open straight up, no extra stick needed. Brightness is strong enough for evening viewing with lights on, and the dust-sealed design means it keeps performing over time, not just in week one.

Specifications

resolution
native 1080p with 4K support
brightness
1200 ANSI lumens
smart platform
android tv with built-in apps
audio
dolby audio with built-in speakers

Reason to buy

Strong brightness for regular rooms, not just blackout setups

Android TV removes the need for external streaming devices

Reason to avoid

Built-in speakers are decent, but a soundbar adds more presence

Size is portable, but not pocket-friendly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the brightness and convenience of built-in apps, especially for small rooms and casual movie nights.

Why choose this product?

It offers a proper smart projector experience without complicated setup, making large-screen viewing accessible in everyday living spaces.

Should you buy a TV or a projector for everyday viewing at home?

A TV suits daily viewing when lighting changes through the day and you want consistent picture quality without setup. Models like Samsung Crystal 4K and LG UA82 stay bright, sharp, and predictable. Projectors such as WZATCO Yuva Go make sense when screen size matters more than convenience and you mostly watch at night.

Is 4K worth prioritising on a projector, or is native resolution more important?

Native resolution matters more than badge claims. A projector like BenQ MW560C focuses on brightness and clarity for presentations, while LG CineBeam Q delivers true 4K sharpness for cinema-style viewing. Entry projectors that support 4K but project 720p work fine for casual use, not detail-focused watching.

When does a compact TV make more sense than a budget projector?

Small rooms, shared spaces, and daytime viewing favour compact TVs. A 32-inch set from Xiaomi or Samsung gives reliable colour, built-in apps, and zero fuss. Budget projectors need darker rooms and wall space, which limits flexibility if the TV is used for news, sports, or quick viewing.

What should matter more today: smart features or picture hardware?

Picture hardware ages slower than software. Google TV on TCL or webOS on LG feels polished now, but panels, brightness, and contrast define long-term satisfaction. With projectors, autofocus and keystone help, yet brightness and colour accuracy decide whether you actually enjoy using it beyond the first week.

Factors to consider when buying a new smart TVs and projectors

  • Screen size and projection distance should match your room, viewing habits, and how flexible you want placement to be day to day.
  • Brightness matters more than resolution for projectors, especially if you watch with lights on or during daytime.
  • Panel or projection technology affects colour accuracy, motion handling, and long-term reliability more than spec sheets suggest.
  • Built-in smart platforms should feel quick and familiar, with apps you actually use rather than endless extras.
  • Sound quality can shape the experience, since many slim TVs and compact projectors benefit from pairing with a soundbar.
  • Connectivity options need to cover your future devices, not just what you own today.
  • Ease of setup and adjustment can decide whether the product feels enjoyable or frustrating after the first week.

Top 3 features of smart TVs and projectors

Product name

Display features

Sound features

Ideal for

Samsung Crystal 4K Vista 43-inch4K panel with colour upscaling and HDR support20W tuned speakers with adaptive soundEveryday streaming and casual viewing
Samsung HD Smart TV 32-inchHD panel with contrast enhancement20W audio with clear dialogue tuningBedrooms and compact living spaces
TCL 4K Google TV 43V6C4K LED panel with micro dimming24W sound with Dolby processingValue-focused 4K streaming
LG UA82 4K webOS TV 43-inch4K panel with tone mappingAI sound up-mix with voice clarityFilm and series watching
Xiaomi A Series 32-inchHD Ready panel with HDR support20W Dolby audioBudget smart TV buyers
WZATCO Yuva Go ProjectorNative 720p with 4K decoding supportBuilt-in stereo speakersPortable movie nights
BenQ MW560C ProjectorHigh-brightness WXGA projection10W built-in speakerPresentations and classrooms
LG CineBeam Q 4K Projector4K RGB laser with high contrastIntegrated speaker with spatial tuningPremium home cinema setups
WZATCO Legend Pro ProjectorNative 1080p with high brightnessHi-Fi stereo with DSPLarge-screen home viewing
Crossbeats Lumex Vista ProjectorNative 1080p with HDR supportDolby audio speakersCompact home theatre rooms

FAQs

Should I buy a TV or a projector for everyday viewing?

Buy a TV for regular daytime viewing and news. Projectors work better for movies, sports, and occasional big-screen nights.

Does screen size matter more than resolution?

Screen size sets the experience first. Resolution matters next, especially on large screens where 4K holds detail better.

Are smart TV platforms better than built-in projector apps?

Smart TVs feel faster and more polished. Projector apps are improving but still best treated as convenient extras.

How important is sound quality in TVs and projectors?

Very. Slim TVs and compact projectors benefit hugely from a soundbar, especially for dialogue and sports commentary.

Can budget projectors replace entry-level smart TVs?

For casual movie nights, yes. For daily viewing, TVs remain easier, brighter, and more consistent.

