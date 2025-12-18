We use these kitchen appliances every day without realising how dangerous they might be

Festive seasons and family gatherings mean long hours of cooking in most Indian homes. Multiple appliances are used together, stoves, pressure cookers, air fryers, induction cooktops, and ovens. Oil is reheated several times, and appliances are pushed beyond their usual daily use. This kind of stress increases the chances of overheating, electrical faults, and burns, making kitchens far more accident-prone during these periods.

Recent safety data shows that kitchen appliances are a major cause of burns, fires, and electric shocks. While we often blame carelessness, many incidents happen due to overheating, faulty wiring, or poor design. High-heat appliances are especially risky, and these four are among the most common troublemakers in Indian kitchens.

Air fryers Air fryers are now a staple in many homes for “oil-free” snacks. But several incidents have been linked to internal wiring issues, overheating, and melting parts. If placed too close to walls or used on unstable surfaces, they can easily overheat. Always keep enough space around the air fryer, avoid overloading the basket, and never leave it running unattended.

Pressure cookers Pressure cookers, both stovetop and electric, are extremely common in India. The biggest danger comes from faulty lid locks or worn-out rubber gaskets. When these fail, hot steam can escape suddenly, causing severe burns. Always check the gasket, safety valve, and lid alignment before cooking. Replace old parts regularly and never try to force-open a cooker.

Electric ranges and induction cooktops Electric stoves and induction cooktops are popular in modern kitchens, but they can be fire hazards. Some models have reported cases of burners switching on accidentally or staying hot even after being turned off. Spilled oil or cloth kept nearby can catch fire quickly. Keep the area around the stove clear and unplug the unit when not in use.

Countertop ovens and OTGs OTGs and small ovens are heavily used during baking season. Over time, doors can loosen, glass panels may crack, and internal components can weaken due to high heat. This increases the risk of burns and electric shock. Avoid slamming doors, don’t exceed recommended temperatures, and stop using the oven if you notice cracks or loose parts.

Simple safety tips Read the user manual properly Even if you’ve used similar appliances before, every model is different. The manual tells you about correct usage, temperature limits, and safety warnings that are easy to miss.

Keep appliances on stable, heat-resistant surfaces Avoid placing air fryers, OTGs, or kettles on plastic tables, cloth covers, or uneven platforms. A firm, heat-safe surface reduces the risk of tipping, overheating, and fire.

Do not overload appliances or run them for long hours Overloading baskets, containers, or cookware puts extra stress on internal parts and wiring, increasing the chance of malfunction.

Unplug appliances immediately after use Many Indian homes face voltage fluctuations. Unplugging devices when not in use helps prevent short circuits, overheating, and electrical damage.

Never leave high-heat appliances unattended Appliances like air fryers, pressure cookers, ovens, and electric stoves should always be used under supervision, especially when oil or high temperatures are involved.

Watch out for warning signs If you notice burning smells, sparks, strange noises, smoke, or loose parts, stop using the appliance immediately and get it checked by a professional.

Regularly check for wear and tear Look for damaged cords, cracked plugs, loose lids, or worn-out gaskets. Small issues, if ignored, can lead to serious accidents.