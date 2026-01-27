We wanted safer, better-tasting water - These latest water purifiers made the cut

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
Clean drinking water has become one of the most important investments in Indian homes, especially as water quality keeps changing across cities and towns. From borewell-heavy neighbourhoods to tanker-dependent societies, today’s purifier has to do much more than basic filtration. That is why models like the Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver, Native by Urban Company M1, and Atomberg Intellon are gaining attention. Some focus on saving water, others on reducing service costs, while a few bring smart monitoring into daily use. Even premium options like the AO Smith Z9 Pro and Aquaguard Blaze appeal to families who want instant hot water and long-term reliability. This guide looks at how leading water purifiers perform in real homes, helping you choose a system that fits your lifestyle, usage patterns, and long-term expectations.
Top choiceAquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier*View Details
Great designNative by Urban Company M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser | 10-Stage Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | India's Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | 8L StorageView Details
4 modesAtomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMCView Details
Trusted brandAquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Water Purifier | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | FilterLife & Water In take Tracker | Service Alert | With Mega Sediment filterView Details
Value for moneyAquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell & Tanker Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local PurifiersView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver is designed for homes dealing with mixed water sources, from borewell to tanker supply. Its multi-stage purification and long-life filters mean fewer worries about frequent servicing. The higher water recovery helps cut wastage, while added minerals keep the taste familiar. With dependable after-sales support and free cleaning services, it suits families looking for safe drinking water without constant maintenance concerns.
Strong filtration for mixed water sources
Good service coverage across India
Replacement filters can be expensive
Needs electricity to operate
Most users praise the water taste and reliable service support, though some mention higher long-term maintenance costs.
It balances strong purification, better water recovery, and dependable service, making it practical for Indian households with variable water quality.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Native by Urban Company M1 is built for people who want clean drinking water without regular service visits. Its long-life filtration system runs smoothly for two years, reducing both effort and hidden costs. The multi-stage purification removes harmful contaminants before restoring essential minerals, keeping taste and safety balanced. With professional installation and strong warranty coverage, it suits families looking for dependable, low-maintenance water purification.
No routine servicing for two years
Strong warranty coverage on parts
Higher upfront price
Filter replacement after two years
Many users highlight the convenience of zero servicing and consistent water quality, appreciating the long warranty and hassle-free ownership.
It offers reliable purification with minimal maintenance, making it ideal for families who value long-term savings, convenience, and predictable running costs.
Atomberg Intellon is designed for homes where water quality keeps changing. Instead of running RO all the time, it reads your water’s TDS and adjusts purification automatically. This helps retain useful minerals while extending filter life. With app-based monitoring, custom modes and two years of zero service cost, it suits families who want control, transparency and long-term value without constant maintenance worries.
Automatically adjusts to water quality
App-based monitoring and mode control
Needs stable water pressure
Higher initial cost
Users appreciate the smart TDS sensing, clean taste, and savings on maintenance, with many praising the app and adaptive modes.
It suits households with changing water sources, offering intelligent purification, strong warranty support, and predictable long-term costs without compulsory service contracts.
Aquaguard Ritz Pro is meant for people who want visibility, not guesswork. The built-in TDS display and app-based tracking show you exactly what you’re drinking and how the purifier is performing. With copper mineral infusion, long-life filters and automatic service alerts, it suits busy households that prefer reliability, steady water quality and fewer maintenance surprises over time.
Real-time filter and water quality tracking
Automatic service booking
Best performance with moderate TDS levels
App features need stable internet
Customers like the clear TDS display, consistent taste, and reduced service hassles, though some mention setup and app learning time.
It works well for families who want long filter life, transparent performance data, and dependable after-sales support from a well-established brand.
Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC is built for households that deal with harder water every day. It handles borewell and tanker supply with ease, removing heavy impurities while keeping essential minerals in balance. The free service plan adds long-term value, especially for families who want predictable maintenance and steady drinking water without frequent technician visits.
Works reliably with high-TDS water
Low upfront and maintenance cost
Not suitable for low-TDS municipal supply
No advanced app-based monitoring
Many buyers praise its strong purification for borewell water and good taste, while some mention limited suitability for softer water sources.
It suits budget-conscious families using tanker or borewell water who want dependable purification, simple controls, and trusted Aquaguard service support.
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black suits homes that want dependable RO purification with the comfort of instant hot and ambient water. It filters deeply, then restores balance with copper and alkaline treatment, making daily hydration feel lighter and cleaner. The built-in heating saves time for tea, baby food, and quick meals, while the sealed system keeps water safe even in demanding conditions.
Instant hot water for daily use
Consistent taste and hygiene
Higher price than basic RO models
Heating increases power usage
Buyers appreciate the hot water feature and clean taste, though some mention it suits families willing to invest in premium convenience.
It fits homes that want reliable RO purification, balanced mineral water, and the everyday ease of instant hot water in one unit.
Havells Aquas Neo is built for homes that depend on borewell, tanker, and municipal water. Its RO and UF process removes dissolved salts and impurities, then adds back magnesium for better balance and taste. The 7-litre tank suits daily family needs, while its efficient recovery helps reduce wastage, making it practical for long-term use.
Works well with varied water sources
Noticeably improved taste
No built-in hot water option
Plastic body feels basic
Users like the clean taste and value pricing, especially for borewell water, though some wish the tank were slightly larger.
It suits families needing dependable purification across water sources, with balanced mineral content and low running costs at a sensible price.
Aquaguard Blaze Insta brings together reliable purification and instant hot water in one compact unit. It suits homes that want safe drinking water and quick access for tea, coffee, or cooking. The dual stainless steel tanks help maintain hygiene, while active copper technology supports everyday wellness. For families that value convenience alongside trusted filtration, this feels like a natural upgrade.
Instant hot water on demand
Hygienic stainless steel storage
Higher price than basic models
Slightly bulky for small kitchens
Customers appreciate the quick hot water feature and consistent taste, though some mention it takes time to get used to the controls.
It suits households that want purified water plus everyday convenience, cutting down on kettles while keeping hygiene and quality firmly in focus.
For mixed or high-TDS sources like borewell and tanker water, full RO-based systems work best. Models like Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver, AO Smith Z9 Pro, and Atomberg Intellon are designed for fluctuating water quality. Atomberg’s adaptive system is especially useful where TDS changes seasonally, reducing unnecessary RO use and extending filter life.
Yes, for most working households, it makes financial sense. The Native by Urban Company M1 saves repeated service visits and filter replacements, which quietly add up over time. Over two years, many users recover the extra upfront cost through reduced maintenance, fewer breakdowns, and predictable long-term expenses.
It matters more than most buyers expect. Models like Atomberg Intellon and Aquaguard Ritz Pro show real-time filter health and TDS levels, helping you avoid drinking under-filtered water. Instead of waiting for taste changes, you get alerts early, which protects both health and the machine from long-term damage.
Ideally, you need both. Older RO systems waste large amounts of water, which hurts monthly bills and sustainability. Newer models like Aquaguard Aquasaver and Atomberg Intellon balance strong purification with better recovery. For high-usage homes, this balance becomes crucial over years of daily use.
|Product name
|Purification
|Modern features
|Ideal for
|Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver
|RO + UV + UF + MC
|Filter alerts, water-saving tech
|Families needing low maintenance
|Native by Urban Company M1
|RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline
|No-service design, long warranty
|Busy homes avoiding regular servicing
|Atomberg Intellon
|Adaptive RO + UF + UV
|App control, TDS sensing, smart modes
|Tech-savvy users with varying water quality
|Aquaguard Ritz Pro
|RO + UV + Copper
|App tracking, TDS display
|Users wanting real-time monitoring
|Aquaguard Sure Delight
|RO + MC
|Service plan, basic indicators
|Budget-conscious large households
|AO Smith Z9 Pro
|RO + Alkaline + Copper
|Hot water, ambient dispensing
|Homes wanting instant hot water
|Havells Aquas Neo
|RO + UF
|LED alerts, magnesium cartridge
|Medium to large families
|Aquaguard Blaze Insta
|RO + UV + Copper
|Instant hot water, steel tanks
|Premium kitchens and heavy users
