We wanted safer, better-tasting water - These latest water purifiers made the cut

A practical look at the latest water purifiers designed for Indian homes, comparing filtration technology, storage capacity, maintenance costs, and real-world performance to help buyers choose safer, better-tasting drinking water solutions.

Published27 Jan 2026, 05:28 PM IST
A quick look at today’s most reliable water purifiers, covering trusted brands, smart features, and practical options for Indian homes with different water sources and daily needs.
By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

Clean drinking water has become one of the most important investments in Indian homes, especially as water quality keeps changing across cities and towns. From borewell-heavy neighbourhoods to tanker-dependent societies, today’s purifier has to do much more than basic filtration. That is why models like the Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver, Native by Urban Company M1, and Atomberg Intellon are gaining attention. Some focus on saving water, others on reducing service costs, while a few bring smart monitoring into daily use. Even premium options like the AO Smith Z9 Pro and Aquaguard Blaze appeal to families who want instant hot water and long-term reliability. This guide looks at how leading water purifiers perform in real homes, helping you choose a system that fits your lifestyle, usage patterns, and long-term expectations.

FAQs

Top choice

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India's No.1 Purifier*

...
Great design

Native by Urban Company M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser | 10-Stage Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | India's Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | 8L Storage

₹14,999

...
4 modes

Atomberg Intellon - India's 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC

₹17,999

...
Trusted brand

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper Water Purifier | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | FilterLife & Water In take Tracker | Service Alert | With Mega Sediment filter

₹16,199

...
Value for money

Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell & Tanker Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

...
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver is designed for homes dealing with mixed water sources, from borewell to tanker supply. Its multi-stage purification and long-life filters mean fewer worries about frequent servicing. The higher water recovery helps cut wastage, while added minerals keep the taste familiar. With dependable after-sales support and free cleaning services, it suits families looking for safe drinking water without constant maintenance concerns.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+UF+MC
Water recovery
Up to 60 percent
Filter life
Up to 2 years
Tank capacity
Approx 6 litres

Reasons to buy

Strong filtration for mixed water sources

Good service coverage across India

Reason to avoid

Replacement filters can be expensive

Needs electricity to operate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users praise the water taste and reliable service support, though some mention higher long-term maintenance costs.

Why choose this product?

It balances strong purification, better water recovery, and dependable service, making it practical for Indian households with variable water quality.

GREAT DESIGN

2. Native by Urban Company M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser | 10-Stage Water Purifier | No Service for 2 Years | India's Only 2-year Unconditional Warranty | 8L Storage

Native by Urban Company M1 is built for people who want clean drinking water without regular service visits. Its long-life filtration system runs smoothly for two years, reducing both effort and hidden costs. The multi-stage purification removes harmful contaminants before restoring essential minerals, keeping taste and safety balanced. With professional installation and strong warranty coverage, it suits families looking for dependable, low-maintenance water purification.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline+Mineraliser
Stages
10-stage filtration
Storage capacity
8 litres
Service interval
Up to 2 years

Reasons to buy

No routine servicing for two years

Strong warranty coverage on parts

Reason to avoid

Higher upfront price

Filter replacement after two years

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many users highlight the convenience of zero servicing and consistent water quality, appreciating the long warranty and hassle-free ownership.

Why choose this product?

It offers reliable purification with minimal maintenance, making it ideal for families who value long-term savings, convenience, and predictable running costs.

Atomberg Intellon is designed for homes where water quality keeps changing. Instead of running RO all the time, it reads your water’s TDS and adjusts purification automatically. This helps retain useful minerals while extending filter life. With app-based monitoring, custom modes and two years of zero service cost, it suits families who want control, transparency and long-term value without constant maintenance worries.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser
Stages
7-stage adaptive filtration
Storage capacity
8 litres
Connectivity
IoT with mobile app

Reasons to buy

Automatically adjusts to water quality

App-based monitoring and mode control

Reason to avoid

Needs stable water pressure

Higher initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the smart TDS sensing, clean taste, and savings on maintenance, with many praising the app and adaptive modes.

Why choose this product?

It suits households with changing water sources, offering intelligent purification, strong warranty support, and predictable long-term costs without compulsory service contracts.

Aquaguard Ritz Pro is meant for people who want visibility, not guesswork. The built-in TDS display and app-based tracking show you exactly what you’re drinking and how the purifier is performing. With copper mineral infusion, long-life filters and automatic service alerts, it suits busy households that prefer reliability, steady water quality and fewer maintenance surprises over time.

Specifications

Purification
RO+UV+Copper
Stages
9-stage advanced purification
Filter life
Up to 2 years
Monitoring
App and built-in TDS display

Reasons to buy

Real-time filter and water quality tracking

Automatic service booking

Reason to avoid

Best performance with moderate TDS levels

App features need stable internet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the clear TDS display, consistent taste, and reduced service hassles, though some mention setup and app learning time.

Why choose this product?

It works well for families who want long filter life, transparent performance data, and dependable after-sales support from a well-established brand.

Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC is built for households that deal with harder water every day. It handles borewell and tanker supply with ease, removing heavy impurities while keeping essential minerals in balance. The free service plan adds long-term value, especially for families who want predictable maintenance and steady drinking water without frequent technician visits.

Specifications

Purification
RO+MC
Water source
Borewell and tanker (TDS above 200 ppm)
Service plan
Free plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000
Indicator
Filter change alert

Reasons to buy

Works reliably with high-TDS water

Low upfront and maintenance cost

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for low-TDS municipal supply

No advanced app-based monitoring

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers praise its strong purification for borewell water and good taste, while some mention limited suitability for softer water sources.

Why choose this product?

It suits budget-conscious families using tanker or borewell water who want dependable purification, simple controls, and trusted Aquaguard service support.

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black suits homes that want dependable RO purification with the comfort of instant hot and ambient water. It filters deeply, then restores balance with copper and alkaline treatment, making daily hydration feel lighter and cleaner. The built-in heating saves time for tea, baby food, and quick meals, while the sealed system keeps water safe even in demanding conditions.

Specifications

Purification
RO with copper and alkaline
Water temperature
Ambient, 45°C warm, 80°C hot
Filtration stages
8-stage purification
Installation
Wall-mounted with free faucet

Reasons to buy

Instant hot water for daily use

Consistent taste and hygiene

Reason to avoid

Higher price than basic RO models

Heating increases power usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the hot water feature and clean taste, though some mention it suits families willing to invest in premium convenience.

Why choose this product?

It fits homes that want reliable RO purification, balanced mineral water, and the everyday ease of instant hot water in one unit.

Havells Aquas Neo is built for homes that depend on borewell, tanker, and municipal water. Its RO and UF process removes dissolved salts and impurities, then adds back magnesium for better balance and taste. The 7-litre tank suits daily family needs, while its efficient recovery helps reduce wastage, making it practical for long-term use.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UF with magnesium enrichment
Storage
7-litre tank
TDS handling
Up to 2000 ppm
Indication
LED status display

Reasons to buy

Works well with varied water sources

Noticeably improved taste

Reason to avoid

No built-in hot water option

Plastic body feels basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like the clean taste and value pricing, especially for borewell water, though some wish the tank were slightly larger.

Why choose this product?

It suits families needing dependable purification across water sources, with balanced mineral content and low running costs at a sensible price.

Aquaguard Blaze Insta brings together reliable purification and instant hot water in one compact unit. It suits homes that want safe drinking water and quick access for tea, coffee, or cooking. The dual stainless steel tanks help maintain hygiene, while active copper technology supports everyday wellness. For families that value convenience alongside trusted filtration, this feels like a natural upgrade.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV with active copper
Water type
Hot and ambient
Storage
Dual stainless steel tanks
Water recovery
Up to 40 percent savings

Reasons to buy

Instant hot water on demand

Hygienic stainless steel storage

Reason to avoid

Higher price than basic models

Slightly bulky for small kitchens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the quick hot water feature and consistent taste, though some mention it takes time to get used to the controls.

Why choose this product?

It suits households that want purified water plus everyday convenience, cutting down on kettles while keeping hygiene and quality firmly in focus.

Which water purifier is best for homes using borewell and tanker water?

For mixed or high-TDS sources like borewell and tanker water, full RO-based systems work best. Models like Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver, AO Smith Z9 Pro, and Atomberg Intellon are designed for fluctuating water quality. Atomberg’s adaptive system is especially useful where TDS changes seasonally, reducing unnecessary RO use and extending filter life.

Is a “no-service for two years” purifier actually worth the higher price?

Yes, for most working households, it makes financial sense. The Native by Urban Company M1 saves repeated service visits and filter replacements, which quietly add up over time. Over two years, many users recover the extra upfront cost through reduced maintenance, fewer breakdowns, and predictable long-term expenses.

How important is smart monitoring and app connectivity in water purifiers?

It matters more than most buyers expect. Models like Atomberg Intellon and Aquaguard Ritz Pro show real-time filter health and TDS levels, helping you avoid drinking under-filtered water. Instead of waiting for taste changes, you get alerts early, which protects both health and the machine from long-term damage.

Should I prioritise water saving or purification strength when buying a purifier?

Ideally, you need both. Older RO systems waste large amounts of water, which hurts monthly bills and sustainability. Newer models like Aquaguard Aquasaver and Atomberg Intellon balance strong purification with better recovery. For high-usage homes, this balance becomes crucial over years of daily use.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier

  • Daily water consumption of the household
  • Storage capacity and refill speed
  • Compatibility with borewell, tanker, or municipal water
  • Filter life and service costs
  • Water recovery and wastage control
  • Warranty and service network
  • Smart alerts or monitoring features

Top 3 features of the best water purifier

Product namePurificationModern featuresIdeal for
Aquaguard Delight AquasaverRO + UV + UF + MCFilter alerts, water-saving techFamilies needing low maintenance
Native by Urban Company M1RO + UV + Copper + AlkalineNo-service design, long warrantyBusy homes avoiding regular servicing
Atomberg IntellonAdaptive RO + UF + UVApp control, TDS sensing, smart modesTech-savvy users with varying water quality
Aquaguard Ritz ProRO + UV + CopperApp tracking, TDS displayUsers wanting real-time monitoring
Aquaguard Sure DelightRO + MCService plan, basic indicatorsBudget-conscious large households
AO Smith Z9 ProRO + Alkaline + CopperHot water, ambient dispensingHomes wanting instant hot water
Havells Aquas NeoRO + UFLED alerts, magnesium cartridgeMedium to large families
Aquaguard Blaze InstaRO + UV + CopperInstant hot water, steel tanksPremium kitchens and heavy users

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs
Yes, especially with borewell or tanker water, as RO handles high TDS and ensures consistent safety for daily consumption.
An 8 to 10 litre tank usually works well for families of four to six with regular water usage.
For many homes, yes. Models like Native M1 reduce service hassles and save long-term costs.
Slightly, but modern models like AO Smith Z9 Pro are optimised for efficient heating.
Typically every 12 to 24 months, depending on water quality, usage, and purifier design.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

