Wear OS 6 gives YouTube Music a cleaner, bolder look on Galaxy and Pixel watches

YouTube Music is getting a visual refresh on Wear OS. Google is bringing its Material 3 Expressive design to the watch app, and the first changes are already live. The new look is visible on the Tile and a few in app screens on select Galaxy and Pixel watches. It is not limited to devices already on Wear OS 6.

The Tile shows brighter, more colourful backgrounds behind suggested playlists and poster style artwork with rounded corners. A prominent Browse button sits along the lower curve of the screen for quicker access to the catalogue. Inside the app, text uses a bolder font for better legibility. List items have more vertical space, so it is easier to select a track without an accidental tap.

Material 3 Expressive prioritises clearer labels and larger touch targets to speed common actions. On a watch, YouTube Music is often used during runs or commutes, so larger hit areas help with quick taps.

The player view has not changed much yet, which suggests the update is arriving in stages. Updating the player view in the same style would align the look and controls across the app. As Google rolls this out, expect the main playback screen to adopt the same typography and spacing, with more consistent buttons for play, skip and shuffle. A cleaner queue view and a clearer progress bar would also fit the new visual language.

Availability appears tied to server side rollout, so timing can differ by account. Some users on Wear OS 6 are seeing the new Tile now, while others will receive it as the rollout expands. To improve your chances, keep the YouTube Music app updated from the on watch Play Store and make sure auto updates are on. If the Tile does not appear, try reordering Tiles and adding YouTube Music again.

The changes sit alongside the broader Wear OS 6 direction. System fonts are thicker, animations feel tidier and Tiles carry more information at a glance. YouTube Music’s update follows that lead, so it feels more in step with the rest of the watch. It also helps accessibility by pairing larger text with clearer contrast, which reduces missed taps when the watch is moving.

Offline listening and library features remain as before. Downloads, likes and recent playlists are still easy to reach, and the refreshed Tile keeps everyday actions close to the watch face. The new spacing and larger artwork also make it simpler to identify a playlist at a glance, which matters when you have seconds between sets or while boarding a train.

One open point is how Samsung will apply Material 3 Expressive across its own watch apps. The update runs smoothly on Galaxy Watches and matches the wider Wear OS styling seen elsewhere. If Samsung brings similar visual choices to its media controls and Tiles, the overall experience will feel more uniform across first party and Google apps.

For most people the takeaway is practical. Navigation is clearer, labels are easier to read and common actions are closer to your thumb. The refreshed Tile puts browsing and recent playlists within easy reach from the watch face. The player screen should follow, which will make the app feel consistent from first glance to full playback. In day to day use the change is simple. It looks cleaner, taps land more reliably and nothing gets in your way. The update makes the app easier to use and does not add extra steps.