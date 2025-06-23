Wearables beyond fitness: Rise of smart rings and E-textiles in India

Wearables in India are evolving fast, and they’re no longer just about counting steps. From sleek smart rings that monitor health and enable payments to sensor-embedded textiles tracking posture and vitals, the next wave of wearables is all about seamless integration with daily life. And Indian consumers, increasingly tech-forward, are paying attention.

Smart ring revolution Small in size but big in functionality, smart rings are fast becoming the new face of wearable tech. These compact devices wrap around your finger but pack serious tech like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, stress analysis, and even NFC payments.

Brands like Oura, Ultrahuman, and RingConn are leading globally, while Indian players like boAt are entering with affordable models aimed at fitness and lifestyle use. Ultrahuman’s Ring AIR, showcased at CES 2025, made headlines for combining luxury materials with deep biometric insights.

So what can they do? Track sleep stages and recovery patterns

Monitor real-time vitals like SpO2 and heart rate variability

Enable tap-to-pay using UPI or RuPay via NFC

Control smart home devices using gesture-based commands It’s fitness, payments, and home automation, right on your finger.

Payment-enabled wearables: Changing how India pays Smart rings with NFC-based payments are now tapping into India’s digital payment ecosystem. Linked with banking partners or wallets, they allow quick, secure transactions at supported terminals, without a phone or card.

While adoption is still niche, partnerships with Indian banks and fintech players are gaining ground. Price sensitivity and compatibility remain barriers, but in a country already used to QR codes and UPI, the appeal is real, especially in metros and tier-1 cities.

E-textiles: Sensor-embedded clothing for health and lifestyle Beyond rings, e-textiles (clothing embedded with sensors) are entering the wellness conversation. From smart shirts that correct posture to garments tracking heart rate, respiration, or body temperature, these are designed for continuous, passive monitoring.

Ideal for athletes, seniors, and those managing chronic illnesses, e-textiles promise a discreet, data-rich alternative to bulky wearables.

Market trends and consumer adoption Compact, stylish, and increasingly powerful, wearables like smart rings and e-textiles are gaining traction in India. A rising health consciousness, digital-first lifestyle, and government push for cashless transactions are helping drive adoption. With premium and budget options entering the market, the runway looks wide open.