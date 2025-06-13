WearOS smartwatches will soon warn you about earthquakes: Here’s how Google’s alert system works

In 2020, Google launched its Android earthquake alerts feature - a clever system that can actually detect unusual seismic activity by analysing sensor data from millions of phones. If the system picks up on something out of the ordinary, it sends users an alert about the earthquake, including extra details like how strong it is and how far away the epicentre is. You cross your fingers you’ll never have to use it, but just knowing it exists is reassuring enough. And now, this feature is strapping itself onto your wrist, ready to send life-saving alerts straight to your smartwatch.

The first sign of this new feature came from the Google System Release Notes page, which quietly mentioned that users will “get alerts on Wear when an earthquake is expected to cause shaking.” “Wear” here almost certainly refers to WearOS, Google’s smartwatch operating system that powers devices from brands like Samsung, Fossil, and more. So, if you’re someone who wears a Galaxy Watch or any other WearOS device, you’ll soon be able to get earthquake alerts right on your wrist.

It looks like this update is rolling out with Google Play Service version 25.21. While Google hasn’t officially announced the release yet, but Android Authority spotted early hints of it in an APK teardown. That means the groundwork is already being laid, and it’s only a matter of time before the feature goes live for everyone.

How will earthquake alerts on WearOS work? Here’s how it’ll work: if Google’s system detects shaking, your compatible smartwatch will buzz with an alert, just like your phone does now. You’ll get the same information - magnitude, distance to the epicentre, and a heads-up that shaking is expected. It’s a small addition, but it could make a huge difference, especially if your phone isn’t nearby. Think about those times you’re out for a run, in the kitchen, or just have your phone charging in another room - your watch will still keep you in the loop.

Why does this matter? Because earthquakes are unpredictable and can cause devastating damage, especially in densely populated places like India. Having an early warning - even if it’s just a few seconds - can give people enough time to get to safety. Sure, no alert system is perfect, but expanding this feature to smartwatches means more people can be reached, more quickly. That’s a win for everyone.