We’re shocked too! Google claims iPhones more prone to scam texts and calls than Android

Tech companies always want to pitch themselves as the safest choice. But what if your choice of smartphone makes a difference in how vulnerable you are to scam messages and calls? According to Google’s latest research, the gap between Android and iPhone users is more substantial than many might expect.

Scam protection This year, Google celebrated Cybersecurity Awareness Month with findings that should get every mobile user thinking. Their study, along with data collected by YouGov and third-party experts, suggests Android phones and especially Google Pixels stand out in shielding users from fraud attempts.

The numbers are stark. Google's native security measures, like AI-powered call and text filtering, block more than 10 billion scam attempts globally each month. The company claims its RCS messaging system plays a crucial role, recently blocking over 100 million risky phone numbers. Scams are on the rise worldwide, with over $400 billion lost this year, yet only a tiny fraction of victims ever see their money again. Android’s protections are nuanced and broad. Counterpoint Research found nine distinct security areas covered on Android devices, spanning calls, messages, browsing, and anti-theft features. On the other hand, iPhones focus mainly on app malware and messaging safeguards, leaving gaps elsewhere.

Surveys included more than 5,000 users across the US, India, and Brazil. Android owners reportedly felt safer, with 58% saying they hadn’t received a scam text in the week prior to the survey, compared with only 42% of iPhone users. Pixel owners were even more secure, with 96% reporting no scams in the same period. iPhone users, unfortunately, were found to be 65% more likely than Android users to receive three or more scam texts in a week. That number spiked to 136% more compared to Pixel users. When it comes to satisfaction with scam prevention, 20% more Android device owners rated their phone’s protection as “very” or “extremely” effective. Specialists at Leviathan Security Group evaluated popular models, including the iPhone 17 Pro, Moto Razr+ 2025, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Their analysis found that Google’s Pixel met nearly all of their security benchmarks, scoring 30 out of 32 features, compared to 21.5 for iPhone 17 Pro.