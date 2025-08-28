What Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” invite actually hints at (and what it doesn’t)

Apple’s iPhone 17 event is locked in for September 9, 2025, and the invite name, “Awe-dropping,” seems to say it all. It suggests bold moves, subtle surprises, and a clear signal that Apple believes it has something big to reveal.

Advertisement

What could be coming 1. iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-thin front and centre The standout potential star: the iPhone 17 Air, touted to be Apple’s thinnest-ever phone, around 5.5 mm thick, likely replacing the Plus model. Design rumors say it’ll sport a 6.6-inch display and slim profile—elegant, if not revolutionary.

2. Pro models get serious upgrades The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to lean hard into performance:

A19 Pro (or possibly A18) chipsets and 12 GB RAM

A 48 MP telephoto camera, maybe even a mechanical aperture or 8K video.

Sneaky cooling upgrade: a vapor chamber, which would help sustain peak performance.

A refreshed camera layout and consolidated button scheme (volume + Action). 3. Cool colours—or actual cooling? The invite’s thermal-themed logo, swirling blues and yellows, might hint at new colour options (orange or blue) or evolving materials. Some even speculate it foreshadows improved cooling tech.

Advertisement

4. The software side: iOS 26 and AI All models will run iOS 26 out of the box, complete with Apple Intelligence, visual refreshes, and live translation or call screening features.

Look for updates to watchOS, visionOS, macOS, and tvOS too.

5. Beyond iPhones: Watches, earbuds, and more Expect Apple Watch Series 11 (maybe included blood-pressure tracking), Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3 (thinner case, health sensors), and possibly a new HomePod or Apple TV hardware.

3 things you probably won’t see AirPods Max 2: Some say they're too niche to debut now.

A foldable iPhone: No credible info suggests it'll appear at this event.

Any major headset or AR launches (beyond minor Apple Vision Pro tweaks)

Advertisement