What happens if you leave appliances on all night? Practical guide for every room in your house

Ever wondered if it’s safe to leave your TV, washing machine, or heater on overnight? Before you head to bed, find out which appliances are best switched off and which ones can safely stay on. The answers might surprise you.

Bharat Sharma
Updated24 Jun 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Before you sleep, here’s what to unplug and what to leave running. Small changes can keep your home safer and bills lower.
Before you sleep, here’s what to unplug and what to leave running. Small changes can keep your home safer and bills lower.(Unsplash)

Have you ever got into bed at night and immediately realised that maybe you let an appliance on? We’ve all left the TV running or the washing machine spinning while we drift off, but is it just about a higher bill, or could it be something more? Let’s take a walk through the house and see what’s actually safe to leave on, and what’s better switched off before you call it a night.

Kitchen: What stays, what goes

If there’s one thing you never switch off, it’s the fridge. That’s the rule, and for good reason. Your freezer gets the same pass. But ovens, microwaves, toasters, and coffee makers? These are best left off. Not only do they quietly use power, but there’s always a small risk if something goes wrong. Dishwashers are a bit of a grey area. It’s tempting to set them after dinner and forget about it, but leaks and electrical faults can happen, so it’s safer to run them when you’re still up.

Laundry, living room, and bedroom

The laundry room is where things get a bit serious. Washing machines and dryers should never be left running when you’re asleep. Dryers, especially, have a reputation for causing fires if something goes wrong. Irons should be unplugged as soon as you’re done, just to be safe.

In the living room, TVs, sound systems, and gaming consoles love to sip power even when you’re not using them. Switch them off at the wall to save a bit on your bill. Electric heaters and lamps should also be off before you sleep. Heaters can be risky, unless you’ve got one with a timer or a built-in safety cut-off. Fans and air conditioners are sometimes a must during hot nights, but if you can, use a timer so they don’t run until morning.

Bathroom and small gadgets

Hairdryers, straighteners, and toothbrush chargers don’t need to stay plugged in. Unplug them after use. If you’ve got a water heater with a timer, set it to switch off when you’re not likely to need hot water.

Some things are meant to be on all the time, like your fridge, freezer, alarm clock, and medical devices. These are built for it, so don’t worry about them.

A few habits that help

  • Use smart plugs or timers for things you often forget to switch off.
  • Unplug phone chargers and laptop adapters when you’re not using them. They still use power, even when your device is full.
  • If you’re buying something new, look for energy-efficient options.

So, next time you’re about to hit the sack, take a quick look around. Switching off what you don’t can help you save money while keeping your home safe.

 
