What is Landfall spyware and how it hacked Samsung Galaxy phones: Explained

Security researchers have detailed a new Android spyware family called Landfall that was used against Samsung Galaxy devices in a months-long campaign. The operation relied on a previously unknown flaw in Samsung’s image processing library. Attackers could plant the spyware by sending a single crafted image to a phone. Samsung fixed the bug in April 2025.

Unit 42, the research arm of Palo Alto Networks, says the exploit chain abused CVE-2025-21042 in the component libimagecodec.quram.so. Specially formed DNG image files triggered the flaw when the phone parsed them, giving the attacker control without any tap from the user. In practice this was a zero click delivery.

Once installed, Landfall behaved like commercial grade surveillance software. It could capture microphone audio, collect photos, contacts and call logs, and track precise location. The campaign appears to have focused on specific targets rather than the general public, with signs of activity in parts of the Middle East from mid 2024 into early 2025. Researchers have not named a developer or a buyer behind the tool.

Code artefacts pointed to recent Galaxy lines as potential targets, including the Galaxy S22, S23, S24 and some Z series foldables. Devices running Android 13, 14 or 15 on older Samsung firmware were at risk before the April security update. Samsung addressed CVE-2025-21042 in its April 2025 Security Maintenance Release and later advisories highlight that image parsing remains a common attack path.

There is a wider context beyond Android. Apple patched a similar class of image parsing flaw in August and later introduced Memory Integrity Enforcement on its latest iPhone chips and software to raise the bar against Pegasus-like attacks. There is no confirmation that Landfall itself reached iOS, but the timing on both platforms points to image parsers as a favoured entry point for advanced actors.