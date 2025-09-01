Subscribe

What is “WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud”: And how to protect yourself

WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud is the latest scam draining bank accounts in India. Learn how it works, how scammers trick users, and simple tips to protect your money.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published1 Sep 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Protect yourself from WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud with these tricks
A worrying scam is spreading across India. Fraudsters are duping users into sharing their phone screen via WhatsApp under false pretenses. Once access is granted, they can swipe bank details, one-time passwords, and more, often in just seconds.

What happens and how it works

Trust and pressure tactics

An unsolicited WhatsApp call, or fake message, claims to be from a bank or government body with an urgent issue needing attention. The scammer pressures the user into enabling screen-sharing or using a remote access app like AnyDesk or TeamViewer.

Streamed theft

Once the user shares their screen, the fraudster sees every move, in real time. If a banking app is opened or an OTP is typed in, the scammer watches it unfold and can initiate fraudulent transactions immediately.

Deep control with malware

Sometimes, fraudsters push further, convincing users to install keyloggers or similar malware. These tools silently log keystrokes like passwords and PINs, enabling long-term access and identity misuse.

Why it works

Most Indian banks do include security features like anti-screen-sharing protections, secure overlays, and session timeouts. However, these rely on user awareness and a secure device environment. Once a screen-sharing request comes from a “trusted” source in a panic, even savvy users can slip up.

How to stay safe: Quick tips

Action

Why It Helps

Don’t share screen with unknown callersNo bank or official will ask for remote access.
Install apps only from trusted sourcesAvoid malware or keylogger risks.
Verify the caller separatelyUse official bank numbers, not those given during the call.
Never enter OTPs or banking info during callsThat exposes it directly to scammers.
Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)Adds a backup block if logins are attempted.
Keep your phone and apps updatedSecurity patches block known exploit paths.
Educate others, especially seniorsAwareness defends the most vulnerable targets.

This scam could empty your account; Quickly

The WhatsApp screen mirroring fraud is dangerous, swift, and effective. It plays on trust, urgency, and a lack of awareness. But a few simple precautions can wipe out the threat.

 
 
