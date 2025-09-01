What is “WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud”: And how to protect yourself

A worrying scam is spreading across India. Fraudsters are duping users into sharing their phone screen via WhatsApp under false pretenses. Once access is granted, they can swipe bank details, one-time passwords, and more, often in just seconds.

Advertisement

What happens and how it works Trust and pressure tactics An unsolicited WhatsApp call, or fake message, claims to be from a bank or government body with an urgent issue needing attention. The scammer pressures the user into enabling screen-sharing or using a remote access app like AnyDesk or TeamViewer.

Streamed theft Once the user shares their screen, the fraudster sees every move, in real time. If a banking app is opened or an OTP is typed in, the scammer watches it unfold and can initiate fraudulent transactions immediately.

Deep control with malware Sometimes, fraudsters push further, convincing users to install keyloggers or similar malware. These tools silently log keystrokes like passwords and PINs, enabling long-term access and identity misuse.

Advertisement

Why it works Most Indian banks do include security features like anti-screen-sharing protections, secure overlays, and session timeouts. However, these rely on user awareness and a secure device environment. Once a screen-sharing request comes from a “trusted” source in a panic, even savvy users can slip up.

How to stay safe: Quick tips

Action Why It Helps Don’t share screen with unknown callers No bank or official will ask for remote access. Install apps only from trusted sources Avoid malware or keylogger risks. Verify the caller separately Use official bank numbers, not those given during the call. Never enter OTPs or banking info during calls That exposes it directly to scammers. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) Adds a backup block if logins are attempted. Keep your phone and apps updated Security patches block known exploit paths. Educate others, especially seniors Awareness defends the most vulnerable targets.