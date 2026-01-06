What really happens when electronics stay plugged in while no one’s home

Is it better to unplug appliances during vacation? This question usually shows up halfway through packing when the bags are almost zipped and the house is quiet. You’re doing that last slow walk-through, switching off lights you already switched off once. Then you stop near the socket, the TV screen is black but the standby light is still on. The microwave clock glows faintly. The router blinks away like it always does. You pause longer than you expect to, wondering - do you actually need to unplug everything, or is this just one of those habits passed down because it felt responsible?

Why leaving things plugged in feels harmless until it isn’t For most people, the worry isn’t the electricity bill. Standby power use is tiny, especially over a week or two. That’s not what makes unplugging worth thinking about. What matters more is what happens when no one is around to notice small changes. Modern appliances are built to handle normal conditions, not long periods of unpredictability. Voltage fluctuations, brief outages, power returning unevenly after maintenance work. These things don’t announce themselves. When they cause damage, it’s rarely dramatic. No sparks. No burning smell. Just a device that doesn’t turn on when you get back.

This is something service technicians see often. Televisions that refuse to wake up after a trip. Set-top boxes that died quietly while “doing nothing”. Routers that worked for years and then didn’t. The common thread is that they were plugged in, idle, and unattended. There’s also heat to consider. Routers, chargers, audio systems, even idle kitchen appliances generate a low level of warmth all the time. It’s harmless when someone’s home. It’s less comforting when a house is closed up for weeks, especially in summer.

What makes sense to unplug and what doesn’t This doesn’t mean everything needs to go dark. Refrigerators stay on unless you’re emptying them completely. Security systems stay powered. If your home relies on cameras, alarms, or smart locks, the router stays on too. Those are deliberate choices. Everything else is optional, and that’s where unplugging makes sense. Televisions, speakers, desktop computers, printers, kitchen appliances, chargers, washing machines, dishwashers. None of these need power when no one is home.