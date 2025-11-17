What really happens when you leave your air purifier running all day during hazardous pollution

Running your air purifier around the clock when the AQI is in the hazardous range (anything above 300 and certainly over 400) can make all the difference to your health and comfort, according to doctors and air quality researchers. In a city like Delhi NCR, it’s only sensible to keep it running all day long. But it’s not a magic fix and in lethal AQI situations, there are hard limits to what any machine can do.

What happens indoors when AQI is off the charts? When outdoor AQI soars above 300 and especially during Delhi-like pollution spikes that can see AQI soar up to 1000, unfiltered indoor air fills up with microscopic PM2.5 and PM10 particles. These can slip easily into the lungs and bloodstream. It’s no surprise that even brief exposure to air this toxic brings on headaches, eye irritation, fatigue, and more serious risks for anyone with asthma, heart disease, or compromised immunity.

HEPA-filter air purifiers are designed to remove up to 99% of these particles. With the device running continuously in a sealed room with windows and doors shut, indoor PM2.5 drops dramatically within a few hours, often halving particulate levels even if the outside AQI is “hazardous” or “severe+”. Most manufacturers and air quality researchers now recommend leaving your purifier on 24/7 during any stretch of serious pollution, just as you’d keep a fridge running in a heatwave.

Still, nothing is perfect. With AQI above 400–500, even top-end purifiers have limits. For example, people running multiple large HEPA units in Delhi apartments have seen indoor AQI drop from 500+ to 120–200, which is a real improvement but still not “safe” by global health standards. If you frequently open doors or live in a home with gaps, polluted air keeps creeping back inside, making any air purifier work overtime.

Downsides and what you should watch out for Running your air purifier non-stop is safe with modern units but will increase your power bill by a small amount - most consumer models pull 30–60 watts on high intensity. The bigger cost is in filter replacements as HEPA and carbon filters saturate faster in severe pollution and may require changing every 3-6 months, sometimes sooner if pollution spikes are relentless. If you ignore filter maintenance, the device loses effectiveness, or worse, begins to push dirty air back into your room. Noise can be a real issue too, as most purifiers must operate on high during hazardous AQI. Over time, continuous running can slightly reduce a machine’s lifespan but regular filter changes and occasional servicing are enough to keep units going for years.