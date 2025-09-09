WhatsApp brings live photos on iOS with sound and smooth motion for beta users

WhatsApp is introducing a long-awaited feature for iPhone users, allowing Live Photos to be shared with both sound and smooth motion. The update is being rolled out as part of the iOS beta version 25.24.10.72 through TestFlight, currently limited to a select number of testers. The wider release is expected to follow in the coming weeks, once the testing phase is complete.

Advertisement

For years, users who shared Live Photos on WhatsApp faced a significant limitation. Instead of sending the animated version, the app would compress them into static images or convert them into GIFs. This meant the original qualities of a Live Photo, such as background audio and natural transitions, were lost. Users often described this as a frustrating gap, as the shared images no longer felt as vivid or authentic as when viewed in the iOS Photos app.

The new update addresses this issue directly. Now, Live Photos sent through WhatsApp will retain their full format, complete with audio and movement. A small Live Photo icon will appear on the thumbnail, letting recipients know that the image contains motion. Tapping on the photo will activate its dynamic playback, ensuring the shared memory is preserved in its original form. Importantly, if the recipient chooses to save the file, it remains a Live Photo within the iOS Photos app, keeping the integrity of the media intact.

Advertisement

Bridging the gap between iOS and Android Another key improvement comes in cross-platform compatibility. For the first time, Live Photos shared from iOS devices to Android smartphones will be displayed as motion photos, ensuring the animation and essence of the content are preserved. Likewise, Android users sending motion photos will have them displayed as Live Photos on iPhones. This removes the earlier fragmentation and creates a more seamless experience for both platforms. For users, this represents an important step forward in reducing inconsistencies that often confuse when sharing photos across different devices.

WhatsApp has also introduced more flexibility when it comes to sharing. Not every moment requires audio or animation, so the company has added a toggle within the gallery and drawing editor. Positioned alongside the HD send option, the toggle gives users control to strip away motion if they prefer to share the photo as a standard still image. This simple option makes the feature more versatile, catering to different preferences and situations.

Advertisement

The inclusion of Live Photos support highlights Meta’s broader efforts to improve multimedia communication across its platforms. WhatsApp has steadily expanded its features, from high-definition photo and video sharing to enhanced group calling options, and now to support for dynamic formats like Live Photos. Each step brings the app closer to serving as a comprehensive space for both communication and memory sharing.

At present, the feature remains exclusive to a limited set of iOS beta testers, and it is not yet clear exactly when a public release will follow. However, given the strong demand for this capability and the positive response from early testers, it is likely that the feature will be included in one of the upcoming iOS updates. For iPhone users, this means the way they share personal moments on WhatsApp is about to become much more engaging, authentic, and true to the original capture.