WhatsApp Business adds voice calling to connect customers with brands faster

Meta has released a few major updates to its WhatsApp Business platform, including voice calling capabilities. The new Business Calling API is available for large businesses and allows users to initiate and receive calls directly within WhatsApp. This creates a more seamless and integrated communication channel between businesses and customers.

Expanding to large businesses Previously, the voice chat feature was available only to small businesses, but with this release, large brands will also gain access to voice calls through the API. This offers customers the freedom to make voice calls to businesses on WhatsApp. More importantly, brands can also call back customers—a feature which was not available previously.

Seamless communications The introduction of this feature is part of Meta’s broader strategy to make WhatsApp the preferred platform for communications between customers and businesses. WhatsApp Business, which has more than 200 million monthly users, is a strong revenue driver for Meta. While these new AI-powered voice calling features are free to use, Meta may monetise the feature when the user base increases.

The voice calling functionality operates over the VoIP protocol, which means that the calls will only consume internet data rather than cellular networks. Businesses can handle customer service, sales and even support calls within the WhatsApp ecosystem without relying on external tools. This API also supports IVR menus, so users can easily navigate between different options.

Availability and user privacy Currently, the WhatsApp Business Calling API is only available in selected markets, with plans to release it in more regions. Brands interested in using this feature have to follow Meta’s privacy guidelines. Brands must obtain users’ permission before initiating calls and adhere to the limits on call requests. This ensures the user’s privacy and consent, which will reduce spam calls to WhatsApp users.