WhatsApp rolls out missed call messages, status stickers, and channel questions

WhatsApp released three new features to improve communication and engagement across its platform. The new features are Missed Call Messages, Status Stickers and Channel Questions. This update is designed to simplify user interactions and provide creators and channel admins with fresh new ways to connect with their audiences.

The Missed Call Messages feature addresses a common friction point in digital voice communication. Previously, a disconnected call often left the recipient guessing if the caller hung up or lost signal. Now, when a recipient is unavailable or their internet connection drops, the app automatically generates a specific chat bubble within the conversation thread. This provides immediate context, removing ambiguity and allowing users to reconnect without the need to type out a manual explanation. It is a functional upgrade for users who rely on the platform for professional calls, ensuring that technical glitches do not disrupt business workflows.

Advertisement

The second addition, Status Stickers, aligns WhatsApp more closely with the visual storytelling formats found on Instagram and Facebook. Users can now overlay expressive stickers directly onto their photos, videos, or text-based status updates. Meta has confirmed that the feature supports both standard and animated designs, offering more customisation options. Users can access their personal library of saved stickers or use default packs to add context to their ephemeral posts. This update encourages more frequent sharing by making the Status tab less static and more interactive.

Finally, WhatsApp is expanding the utility of its Channels feature with Channel Questions. This tool transforms one-way broadcasts into structured two-way conversations. Admins can insert polls and Q&A prompts directly into the feed, allowing followers to participate. Crucially, this system maintains user privacy; followers can respond to admin questions without revealing their phone numbers to the entire group. This feature helps creators and news outlets gather feedback and host community sessions without cluttering the main chat interface.