WhatsApp rolls out New Year 2026 stickers, video effects and status animations

WhatsApp released new updates to the app to make sure that your New Year wishes look good. We got New Year 2026 stickers, video call effects and status animations. Announced just in time for the celebrations, these features will give your chats a unique and vibrant touch to your New Year 2026 wishes.

You will love the fresh pack of New Year 2026 stickers. They feature sparkling fireworks, countdown clocks, champagne pops, and cheeky "Happy 2026!" messages. They are perfect for group chats with friends or family video calls. These stickers add instant festivity without needing third-party apps. To access them, just open a chat, tap the emoji icon, and swipe to the sticker section. The pack auto downloads for eligible users on the latest app version.

Video calls get a glamorous upgrade, too. During calls, hit the effects button to unleash New Year's themed overlays like falling confetti, glowing balloons, or shimmering fireworks bursting across your screen. These AR-style effects work seamlessly on both one-on-one and group calls. They support up to 32 participants. They are lightweight, so you get smooth performance even on mid-range Android or iOS devices. No lag, just fun.

Status updates are not left out. Post a New Year's photo or video, and WhatsApp now sprinkles in automated animations. Think twinkling stars, rising balloons, or a digital countdown timer synced to your content. It is a subtle yet eye-catching way to share resolutions or party snaps that stand out in feeds.