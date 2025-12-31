Subscribe

WhatsApp rolls out New Year 2026 stickers, video effects and status animations

WhatsApp adds New Year 2026 stickers, video call effects, and status animations for festive chats. Fireworks, confetti and more.

Updated31 Dec 2025, 04:40 PM IST
Spark up your New Year 2026 wishes with WhatsApp's new stickers and effects.
Spark up your New Year 2026 wishes with WhatsApp's new stickers and effects.(WhatsApp)

By Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

AI Quick Read

WhatsApp released new updates to the app to make sure that your New Year wishes look good. We got New Year 2026 stickers, video call effects and status animations. Announced just in time for the celebrations, these features will give your chats a unique and vibrant touch to your New Year 2026 wishes.

You will love the fresh pack of New Year 2026 stickers. They feature sparkling fireworks, countdown clocks, champagne pops, and cheeky "Happy 2026!" messages. They are perfect for group chats with friends or family video calls. These stickers add instant festivity without needing third-party apps. To access them, just open a chat, tap the emoji icon, and swipe to the sticker section. The pack auto downloads for eligible users on the latest app version.

Advertisement

Video calls get a glamorous upgrade, too. During calls, hit the effects button to unleash New Year's themed overlays like falling confetti, glowing balloons, or shimmering fireworks bursting across your screen. These AR-style effects work seamlessly on both one-on-one and group calls. They support up to 32 participants. They are lightweight, so you get smooth performance even on mid-range Android or iOS devices. No lag, just fun.

Status updates are not left out. Post a New Year's photo or video, and WhatsApp now sprinkles in automated animations. Think twinkling stars, rising balloons, or a digital countdown timer synced to your content. It is a subtle yet eye-catching way to share resolutions or party snaps that stand out in feeds.

These updates are live globally for Android and iOS users with WhatsApp version 2.24.25.85 or later. Update via Google Play or App Store now. WhatsApp has not detailed exact rollout timelines, but most users in India and beyond are seeing them already. It aligns with the country's massive user base.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesWhatsApp rolls out New Year 2026 stickers, video effects and status animations
Read Next Story