WhatsApp rolls out ‘Schedule Calls’ feature for group and personal conversations

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to schedule calls in advance for both personal and professional conversations. This update is designed to make the calling experience more convenient and organised. Users can now plan a group or one-on-one call ahead of time by setting a specific date and time. Invitations can be sent to individual contacts or entire groups, ensuring that all participants are aware of the upcoming conversation. Once a call is scheduled, each participant receives a reminder notification before the call starts, making it easier to manage commitments and avoid missing important discussions.

The update also includes new in-call interaction tools. Users can use the raise hand option to indicate when they want to speak without interrupting the flow of conversation. This is particularly useful for group calls, where multiple participants may want to contribute. In addition to the raise hand feature, bright emoji reactions allow users to express themselves and engage with the discussion without disrupting others. These tools make calls more interactive and help maintain a smooth and organised conversation, enhancing the overall experience.

Improved calls tab for better organisation WhatsApp’s Calls tab has been enhanced to help users manage upcoming calls. It now shows a list of scheduled calls and the names of attendees. Users can share invite links directly from the tab, and call creators are notified when someone joins using a link. These improvements make scheduling and managing calls simpler and more efficient. Security is ensured with end-to-end encryption, keeping calls private and secure. Scheduling a call is easy. Users open the Calls tab, select a contact or group and tap the Schedule Call option. They choose the call type, date, and time, then confirm. All participants receive reminders ahead of the call.