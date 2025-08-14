WhatsApp will now tell you how to write…

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is testing a new AI-powered feature that is said to provide users with writing suggestions. This feature is rolled out to a limited number of users in beta, allowing users to test and provide feedback before its official release. A WABetaInfo report highlighted that the new feature will likely be known as the Writing Help assistant feature. This feature could utilise AI Private Processing to help users refine and customise messages and choose from multiple suggestions, while keeping their chats and messages private. Here’s how the new WhatsApp AI-powered messaging feature could work.

WhatsApp’s new Writing Help assistant feature A new WhatsApp feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.25.23.7 update on the Google Play Store. This new feature is called the Writing Help assistant, which enables users to refine texts before sending them using Meta's Private Processing technology. What does this mean exactly? Well, several AI-related tasks or queries within the app are processed via encrypted connections and anonymous routing, allowing user messages and chats to remain private.

Now, with the help of private AI processing, WhatsApp’s Writing Help assistant feature will provide users with different tones for the messages, such as professional, funny, and others. It will also allow users to rephrase or have AI proofread the text before sending. After selecting the tone, users will be provided with three AI-generated suggestions from which they can select the desired text. Additionally, the recipient will not be notified of the AI’s contribution to refining the text.

Once it rolls out to all the users, the Writing Help assistant icon will appear between the emoji and the GIF icon. Then, users will curate a text to later refine and change the tone using AI. However, the feature may not compose texts from scratch. It was also highlighted that WhatsApp will not automatically change or send a message without the user's approval, and the changes will only be made to selected text and not the entire chat thread.