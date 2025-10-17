When do ACs drop to their lowest prices: Diwali sales or during summer?

Buying an air conditioner during the Diwali sales is tempting. We’ve all seen the flashy banners announcing deep discounts and enticing EMI schemes on Flipkart and Amazon. But is Diwali really the best time for AC shopping, or should you wait till summer when demand peaks and temperatures soar? Let’s look beyond the deals and unravel the patterns smart shoppers have spotted over the years.

The Diwali deals bonanza: Is it the lowest price? Diwali sales like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival are when appliance retailers truly want you to shop. Across both platforms, discounts on top brands often hit up to 50-60% off the MRP for models like LG, Daikin, Voltas, and Panasonic. The festive rush also brings extra benefits: exchange offers on old ACs, instant bank discounts, and extended no-cost EMI plans, sometimes stretching up to 24 or even 36 months. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days routinely roll out the lowest prices on select 1.5-Ton 5-Star inverter models, sometimes going under ₹29,000 for limited stock picks, according to deal trackers.​

If you need an AC for immediate setup , for example, your old unit is on its last legs or you want to lock in installation before relatives visit for Diwali, these sales are tough to beat. You can combine card offers (HDFC, ICICI, Axis, etc.), exchange bonuses, and extended warranty plans to maximise savings, provided your preferred model doesn’t run out before you finalise payment.

The summer surge: New launches, higher prices Peak summer, especially April-May, is when most households scramble for ACs in record numbers. Retail prices often rise as demand spikes. Yet, both Flipkart and Amazon typically run “Cooling Days” in early summer, with selective deals on refreshed line-ups. Offers here focus on newer models introduced for the heatwave, but the biggest sale pricing is, more often than not, less aggressive than festival season, with discounts usually capping at 20–30% off MRP, fewer bundled EMI deals, and reduced stock for old-season models. High-demand months also mean installation queues and delivery delays. If getting your AC installed quickly is crucial, buying during Diwali or just before summer’s onset bypasses much of the wait, a benefit rarely advertised but regularly discussed in home appliance forums.

Off-season and winter bargains: Hidden discounts, older models Some of the deepest AC discounts show up in winter, after Diwali and before Holi, around January-February. Major retailers usually clear old inventory at clearance pricing, with up to 45% price drops on last year’s models. While top brands like Hitachi and Carrier offer solid deals, choices may be limited to older units or less popular specs. But that’s a fair trade off. Of course, there are cashback on credit cards and bundled exchange offers are still common, especially through Flipkart Axis and Amazon Pay ICICI deals. If you aren’t fussy about model-year and prefer savings, these months deliver.

When to buy? Go for Diwali if you value variety, easy EMIs, and bundled offers, and want your unit delivered and installed without the summer scramble. Hold out for January-February if you can settle for older models at ultra-low prices. Summer shopping suits buyers chasing the newest releases but is rarely the most economical choice. The best time? For most, Diwali is ideal for deals on both current and last-gen models, with the widest options and quickest setup.