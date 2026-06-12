When to turn off the air cooler: How monsoon humidity changes your home cooling needs

Air coolers have long been a cost-effective way to beat the heat in countries like India, thanks to their relatively low power consumption. However, their usage tends to decline sharply with the arrival of the monsoon.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New star rated, Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6in1,VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter, AS-Q19YNZE1,White)View Details
IFB 1.5 Ton 5Star,New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split Air Conditioner with Inbuilt WiFi,Hybrid Mode, 8in1 Flexi Mode,Heavy Duty Compressor,Self Clean,100% Copper Tubes,CI195SS32SGM3, WhiteView Details
₹42,490
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Inverter Split AC (Copper,4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA322DXU, White)View Details
GENERAL 1.5Ton BEE 2026 3 Star Rated,Inverter Split AC(Copper,5300W,Powerful Cooling,15m Long Reach Airflow,4 Way Swing,55°C Max,Suitable for 170~200 Sft,ASGG18CPWA-B,White,Free Standard Installation)View Details
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star,New Star rated, Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean, PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI12EE3R36F0, White)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The reason lies in how these appliances work. Air coolers rely on evaporative cooling, drawing in hot air, passing it through a wet cooling pad, and releasing cooler air into the room. This process works best in dry conditions, where evaporation occurs quickly. During the monsoon, however, high humidity slows evaporation, making air coolers far less effective at delivering the same cooling performance.
This is where air conditioners gain an advantage. Unlike air coolers, ACs can both lower the temperature and remove excess moisture from the air, making them better suited to hot and humid weather. Thanks to modern inverter technology, they have also become significantly more energy-efficient. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best inverter ACs worth considering.
The LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Split AC intelligently adapts its cooling capacity to changing room conditions, helping to optimise energy consumption without compromising comfort. Its Dual Inverter Compressor delivers faster cooling while operating quietly, making it ideal for everyday use. The AC also features advanced filtration technology that improves indoor air quality by reducing dust and other airborne particles. Combining efficient performance with smart energy management, it offers a reliable solution for staying comfortable during the summer months.
High energy efficiency with a 5-star rating
Flexible cooling with adjustable capacity modes
Quiet operation thanks to the dual inverter compressor
Higher upfront cost compared to similar models
Occasional app connectivity and syncing issues
Bulky outdoor unit requiring extra installation space
Buyers appreciate the AC's strong cooling performance, quick temperature drop, and quiet operation. On the downside, some users reported unsatisfactory installation experiences, with a few cases of improper setup resulting in water leakage and reduced cooling efficiency.
Consider it for its 5-star energy efficiency, adjustable capacity modes that control power consumption, and automated cooling based on room temperature. The dual inverter compressor also ensures quiet operation.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The IFB 1.5-ton 5-star inverter split AC delivers efficient climate control with a high ISEER rating of 5.65. It features 8-in-1 convertible cooling modes to help manage electricity consumption according to your room's needs. The unit includes smart Wi-Fi capabilities, such as geo-sensing for automatic pre-cooling, whilst the copper condenser coils with a protective coating ensure long-term corrosion resistance.
High energy efficiency with a 5-star rating and 5.65 ISEER value
Smart Wi-Fi control featuring automated geo-sensing pre-cooling
Robust long-term warranty, including 10 years on the compressor
Heavy indoor unit weighing more than typical competitors
Higher initial purchasing cost than standard inverter models
Complex initial mobile application pairing process
Buyers appreciate the AC's strong cooling performance, quick temperature drop, and quiet operation. On the downside, some users reported unsatisfactory installation experiences, with a few cases of improper setup resulting in water leakage and reduced cooling efficiency.
Consider it for its high 5-star energy rating, smart Wi-Fi controls that include automated location-based pre-cooling, and adjustable 8-in-1 capacity modes that match your power consumption to the room's occupancy.
The Blue Star 2-ton 3-star inverter split AC provides effective climate control for large rooms. It features a variable-speed compressor and 5-in-1 convertible modes to help manage your power consumption according to your cooling needs. The unit includes a copper condenser protected by anti-corrosive blue fins, ensuring durability against rust whilst delivering consistent, quiet performance.
Adjustable 5-in-1 convertible cooling capacity
Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating
Quiet operation with an acoustic compressor jacket
Lower 3-star energy efficiency rating
Smart Wi-Fi connectivity requires an additional module
Heavy outdoor unit requiring careful installation
Buyers generally commend the AC for its effective cooling performance, noting that it cools rooms quickly and efficiently. However, some reviewers have reported that the outdoor unit can be noisier than expected during operation. A few users also cited unprofessional installation experiences, suggesting that the quality of the setup service may vary depending on the installer assigned
Consider it for its large cooling capacity, adjustable power modes that help control electricity usage, and a reliable copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating designed for long-term durability in varied weather conditions.
The O General 1.5-ton 3-star inverter split AC delivers powerful climate control for medium-sized rooms and operates efficiently even at ambient temperatures up to 55°C. It features an advanced hyper-tropical rotary compressor and Coanda airflow technology to ensure uniform cooling throughout the room. The unit includes a durable copper condenser with an anti-corrosive coating to provide reliable, long-term performance.
Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating
Powerful tropical rotary compressor effective up to 55°C
Uniform cooling coverage with Coanda airflow technology
Lower 3-star energy efficiency rating
Higher upfront purchasing cost than standard 1.5-ton models
Heavy outdoor unit requiring careful installation space
Buyers generally appreciate how efficiently the AC cools their spaces. But some customers also describe the installation process as unprofessional.
Consider it for its robust hyper-tropical compressor that cools efficiently in extreme 55°C heat, a reliable copper condenser built for longevity, and advanced Coanda airflow ensuring uniform room temperatures.
The Carrier 1-ton, 3-star inverter split AC delivers efficient cooling for smaller rooms. It features a convertible 6-in-1 mode that adjusts power consumption to your needs, helping to lower electricity bills. The unit includes a reliable copper condenser for durability, whilst special filters help keep your indoor air fresh. It is a fantastic choice for consistent comfort.
Flexible cooling with 6-in-1 convertible modes
Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating
Effective air purification with PM 2.5 and HD filters
Lower 3-star energy efficiency rating
Lacks smart Wi-Fi and app connectivity
Cooling capacity is limited to smaller rooms
Buyers praise the AC for its effective cooling, but some reviews point to a noisier-than-expected outdoor unit and unprofessional installation experiences. A handful of users also mention issues with the air-direction flap, reporting that it stopped working properly or failed to operate altogether.
Consider it for its flexible 6-in-1 cooling modes that control power usage, reliable copper condenser, and built-in air filters that maintain a fresh indoor environment whilst ensuring consistent performance.
The Haier 1.6-ton 5-star inverter split AC delivers effective climate control for medium to large rooms. It features a Hexa Inverter compressor and 7-in-1 convertible modes to help manage your power consumption to match your cooling needs. The unit includes smart Wi-Fi connectivity and a durable copper condenser, ensuring reliable performance even in extreme temperatures up to 60°C.
High energy efficiency with a 5-star rating and 5.05 ISEER value
Smart AI climate control and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote access
Robust cooling performance even at high 60°C ambient temperatures
Higher initial purchasing cost compared to standard 1.5-ton models
Requires a stable Wi-Fi connection to use all smart features
Heavy outdoor unit requiring careful installation space
Buyers compliment the AC for its effective cooling and overall performance. On the flip side, some users report concerns about improper handling during delivery, while others note that the remote control can be sluggish to respond at times.
Consider it for its smart AI climate control, highly efficient 5-star energy rating, and powerful 1.6-ton capacity that maintains consistent performance whilst keeping your electricity usage low.
|AC
|Capacity
|Smart Features
|Cooling Capacity
|LG AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|AI Convertible Cooling, Smart Filters, Dual Inverter
|5.2 kW
|IFB CI195SS32SGM3 1.5 Ton
|1.5 Ton
|Smart Wi-Fi, Geo-sensing, 8-in-1 Convertible Modes
|5.21 kW
|Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star, Smart Inverter Split AC
|2 Ton
|5-in-1 Convertible Modes, Smart Wi-Fi Ready
|6.4 kW
|O-General CPW SERIES ASGG18CPWA-B
|1.5 Ton
|Coanda Airflow Technology, Hyper-tropical Compressor
|5.3 kW
|Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star CAI12EE3R36F0
|1 Ton
|6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, PM 2.5 and HD Filters
|3.4 kW
|Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.6 Ton
|AI Climate Wi-Fi Control, 7-in-1 Convertible Modes
|5.46 kW
Unlike air coolers, air conditioners dehumidify the air while actively lowering the temperature. Modern smart inverter ACs dynamically adjust their compressor speeds, making them highly energy-efficient even when running continuously to combat sticky summer and monsoon heat.
A convertible AC allows you to manually adjust its cooling capacity (e.g., 5-in-1, 6-in-1, or 8-in-1 modes) to lower percentages, such as 40% or 60%. This is ideal when room occupancy is low, as it directly reduces power consumption and lowers electricity bills.
Prioritise the ISEER rating (higher is more energy-efficient) and ensure the unit has 100% copper condenser coils with anti-corrosive coatings for longevity. Additionally, check that your room size matches the capacity: 1-1.5 tons for small-to-medium rooms and 2 tons for large spaces.
To maintain optimal cooling and keep electricity bills low, clean the indoor air filters yourself every two to four weeks. Additionally, schedule a professional deep service at least once a year, ideally before summer, to wash the outdoor condenser coils, clear the drain pipes, and verify the refrigerant levels.
Stop setting your AC to 18°C! Change this one habit to slash your electricity bills
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may receive a commission on purchases you make through the retailer's links. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.