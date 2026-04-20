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Which grill microwave oven under ₹10,000 should you buy? Top 5 picks from LG, Samsung, more explained

These microwave ovens can be used for everything from making sandwiches to defrosting food and reheating food – all without making a dent in your pocket.

Shweta Ganjoo
Published20 Apr 2026, 05:03 PM IST
These microwave ovens can also be used for baking small desserts.
These microwave ovens can also be used for baking small desserts.(Amazon)

Choosing the right microwave under 10,000 can feel a bit confusing. With so many options available in the market, finding the one machine that can help you with everyday cooking tasks - such as reheating and defrosting food, cooking light Indian means and occasionally making crisp sandwiches and tikkas – can be challenging. This is where grill microwave ovens come into picture.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

IFB 20L Grill Microwave Oven with 61 Standard Cook Menus (20PG4S, Silver, Multi-Stage Cooking, Steam Clean, Weight Defrost, Child Safety Lock, Micro + Grill Combi-cook)View Details...

₹9,190

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SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: BlackView Details...

₹7,990

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Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus )View Details...

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LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)View Details...

₹8,590

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Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 Year Warranty)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Grill microwave ovens vs solo microwave ovens

Grill microwave ovens offer all the features of a solo microwave oven along with grilling features. Solo microwave ovens use a magnetron to generate microwaves to excite water molecules in food to heat them up. Grill microwave ovens go a step further by using a combination of a magnetron and heating coil for making perfectly grilled snacks and toasted food.

Unlike solo microwave ovens, grill microwave ovens can be used for grilling and browning food items like tikkas and kebabs, toasting sandwiches and bread, and crisping and melting cheese on top of pizzas and pastas. For those who don’t want to bake, grill microwave ovens offer the best combination of features to meet most of the requirements of Indian kitchens.

Factors to consider while buying a grill microwave oven

There are several factors that users must consider while buying a grill microwave oven. First is the capacity. A machine with 17-20L capacity is ideal for singles and couples, while 21-30L is enough for medium sized families. Large families can go for microwave ovens with more than 30L of capacity.

Power output is another important factor that you must consider. On an average, a power output ranging between 800W to 1000W is enough for standard families. Buyers should also look for auto-cook menus along with features like child safety lock and timer for added flexibility and ease of use.

So now that you have decided to buy a grill microwave oven, here are our top picks for you. These picks are based on the factors mentioned above, our own expertise in the area and user reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find out our next best buy.

Best grill microwave ovens under 10,000 in India

This grill microwave oven by IFB features a simple design that is easy to understand even for senior citizens in the house. It offers a combination of grill, convection, and microwave functions in a sleek black and steel finish. Its compact yet premium design fits well in modern kitchens, while the dual heater system ensures faster and even grilling results. It offers 61 auto-cook menus for Indian style sabzis, steam cooked dishes, pizzas, sandwiches and tandoori dishes among others. It also offers multi-stage cooking and combi cooking features. Beyond cooking, this microwave oven offers features like keep warm, delay start, and child lock for enhanced convenience. It has received 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
20L
Microwave Output
800W
Cooking Features
Grill + Convection + Microwave, 61 Auto Cook Menus, and Auto reheat and defrost functions
Special Features
Dual heaters for faster grilling, Child safety lock, Keep warm, Delay start

Reasons to buy

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Premium quality

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Ease of use

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Value for money buy

Reason to avoid

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Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality and consider it a good value for money buy. However, its performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build and features.

2. SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black

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This grill microwave oven by SHARP blends minimalist design with practical functionality. It features a sleek black finish and an easy-to-use jog dial control that simplifies cooking. It is built with a durable ceramic-coated cavity, which ensures better heat distribution and easy cleaning. This model supports grill, reheat, defrost, and combination cooking, making it ideal for quick meals and crispy snacks. It also has features like auto cook menus, quick start, and multi-stage cooking, which deliver versatility for Indian kitchens. It has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
25L
Microwave Output
1000W
Cooking Features
Grill + Microwave + Combination cooking modes, defrost feature
Special Features
Ceramic-coated cavity, Jog dial control, Multi-stage cooking

Reasons to buy

...

Good build

...

Ease of use

...

Value for money buy

Reason to avoid

...

Average Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be easy to use and consider it a good value for money buy. However, its durability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for features and ease of use.

This grill microwave oven by Panasonic offers a compact design in black and grey finish that is ideal for all modern Indian households. It is designed for small families and everyday use and it features a touch control panel on the right side that gives users access to preset cooking menus, timer and other features. It comes with a capacity of 20L and it's capable of handling tasks such as reheating, grilling, and basic cooking efficiently. The highlight is its Power Grill and 38 auto cook menus, which simplify meal prep—from snacks to Indian recipes. It also includes auto reheat and defrost functions for convenience. It has received 4.5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
20L
Microwave Output
800W
Cooking Features
Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 38 Auto Cook Menus
Special Features
Power Grill, Touch controls with multiple power levels, auto reheat and auto defrost, child lock safety

Reasons to buy

...

Good build quality

...

Ease of use

...

Value for money buy

...

Good performance

Reason to avoid

...

Compact size

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be easy to use and consider it a good value for money buy. They also like its overall performance. However, its compact size has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build quality, performance and ease of use.

This grill microwave oven by LG features a stylish and compact design that is designed for modern kitchens. It comes with a sleek black glass door and membrane with touch controls that are easy to understand and use. It comes with a 20L capacity, which is ideal for small families or bachelors. It is powered by 700W microwave output and a quartz heater, which ensures faster and more even cooking. Additionally, buyers get 52 auto cook menus, which makes it easy to make Indian dishes like gajar-ka-halwa, veg biryani, upma and poha. Its hey highlights include i-Wave technology for uniform heating, anti-bacterial cavity for hygiene, and steam clean function for maintenance. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Capacity: 20L

Microwave Output: 700W

Cooking Features: Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 52 Auto Cook Menus

Special Features: Quartz Heater, i-Wave technology, anti-bacterial cavity, steam clean function, child lock safety

Pros

Good build quality

Ease of use

Value for money buy

Cons

Heating time

Durability

Specifications

Capacity
20L
Microwave Output
700W
Cooking Features
Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 52 Auto Cook Menus
Special Features
Quartz Heater, i-Wave technology, anti-bacterial cavity, steam clean function, child lock safety

Reasons to buy

...

Good build quality

...

Ease of use

...

Value for money buy

Reason to avoid

...

Heating time

...

Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality. They also like its compact size and ease to use. However, its heating time and durability have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build quality and ease of use.

This grill microwave oven by Samsung features a sleek black finish with an LED display, and tactile dial controls that add a modern touch to your kitchen. It has a capacity of 23L capacity and 800W microwave output, which is ideal for small to medium families. On the cooking front, it features Browning Plus for crispy grilling, Quick Defrost for faster thawing, and Keep Warm to maintain food temperature. The 'Ceramic Inside' cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while ECO Mode helps save power. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications

Capacity
23L
Microwave Output
800 Watts
Cooking Features
Grill, reheat, defrost, auto cook, browning plus, keep warm, quick defrost
Special Features
Ceramic cavity, ECO mode, deodorization function, child safety lock

Reasons to buy

...

Good build quality

...

Ease of use

...

Value for money buy

...

Performance

Reason to avoid

...

Heating performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality. They also like its compact size and its overall performance. However, its heating performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build quality and overall performance.

Top 3 features of Grill Microwave Ovens under 10,000 in India

NAMECAPACITYPOWER OUTPUTCOOKING FEATURES
IFB 20L Grill Microwave Oven with 61 Standard Cook Menus20L800WGrill + Convection + Microwave, 61 Auto Cook Menus, and Auto reheat and defrost functions
SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven25L1000WGrill + Microwave + Combination cooking modes, defrost feature
Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven20L800WGrill, reheat, defrost, cook, 38 Auto Cook Menus
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven20L700WGrill, reheat, defrost, cook, 52 Auto Cook Menus
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven 23L800WGrill, reheat, defrost, auto cook, browning plus, keep warm, quick defrost

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesWhich grill microwave oven under ₹10,000 should you buy? Top 5 picks from LG, Samsung, more explained
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FAQs
No, grill microwaves are not ideal for baking. For baking cakes or bread, a convection microwave oven is recommended.
Popular brands include IFB, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Haier.
Look for auto-cook menus, defrost function, child lock, timer, multiple power levels, and grill mode for maximum usability.
Use microwave-safe glass, ceramic, and heat-resistant plastic. For grilling, metal racks provided with the oven are safe.
No major installation is needed. Just plug and use, but ensure proper ventilation space around the unit.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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