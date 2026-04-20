Which grill microwave oven under ₹10,000 should you buy? Top 5 picks from LG, Samsung, more explained

Choosing the right microwave under ₹10,000 can feel a bit confusing. With so many options available in the market, finding the one machine that can help you with everyday cooking tasks - such as reheating and defrosting food, cooking light Indian means and occasionally making crisp sandwiches and tikkas – can be challenging. This is where grill microwave ovens come into picture.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Grill microwave ovens vs solo microwave ovens Grill microwave ovens offer all the features of a solo microwave oven along with grilling features. Solo microwave ovens use a magnetron to generate microwaves to excite water molecules in food to heat them up. Grill microwave ovens go a step further by using a combination of a magnetron and heating coil for making perfectly grilled snacks and toasted food.

Unlike solo microwave ovens, grill microwave ovens can be used for grilling and browning food items like tikkas and kebabs, toasting sandwiches and bread, and crisping and melting cheese on top of pizzas and pastas. For those who don’t want to bake, grill microwave ovens offer the best combination of features to meet most of the requirements of Indian kitchens.

Factors to consider while buying a grill microwave oven There are several factors that users must consider while buying a grill microwave oven. First is the capacity. A machine with 17-20L capacity is ideal for singles and couples, while 21-30L is enough for medium sized families. Large families can go for microwave ovens with more than 30L of capacity.

Power output is another important factor that you must consider. On an average, a power output ranging between 800W to 1000W is enough for standard families. Buyers should also look for auto-cook menus along with features like child safety lock and timer for added flexibility and ease of use.

So now that you have decided to buy a grill microwave oven, here are our top picks for you. These picks are based on the factors mentioned above, our own expertise in the area and user reviews on Amazon. So keep reading to find out our next best buy.

Best grill microwave ovens under ₹ 10,000 in India

This grill microwave oven by IFB features a simple design that is easy to understand even for senior citizens in the house. It offers a combination of grill, convection, and microwave functions in a sleek black and steel finish. Its compact yet premium design fits well in modern kitchens, while the dual heater system ensures faster and even grilling results. It offers 61 auto-cook menus for Indian style sabzis, steam cooked dishes, pizzas, sandwiches and tandoori dishes among others. It also offers multi-stage cooking and combi cooking features. Beyond cooking, this microwave oven offers features like keep warm, delay start, and child lock for enhanced convenience. It has received 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 20L Microwave Output 800W Cooking Features Grill + Convection + Microwave, 61 Auto Cook Menus, and Auto reheat and defrost functions Special Features Dual heaters for faster grilling, Child safety lock, Keep warm, Delay start Reason to buy Premium quality Ease of use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality and consider it a good value for money buy. However, its performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build and features.

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This grill microwave oven by SHARP blends minimalist design with practical functionality. It features a sleek black finish and an easy-to-use jog dial control that simplifies cooking. It is built with a durable ceramic-coated cavity, which ensures better heat distribution and easy cleaning. This model supports grill, reheat, defrost, and combination cooking, making it ideal for quick meals and crispy snacks. It also has features like auto cook menus, quick start, and multi-stage cooking, which deliver versatility for Indian kitchens. It has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 25L Microwave Output 1000W Cooking Features Grill + Microwave + Combination cooking modes, defrost feature Special Features Ceramic-coated cavity, Jog dial control, Multi-stage cooking Reason to buy Good build Ease of use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be easy to use and consider it a good value for money buy. However, its durability has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for features and ease of use.

This grill microwave oven by Panasonic offers a compact design in black and grey finish that is ideal for all modern Indian households. It is designed for small families and everyday use and it features a touch control panel on the right side that gives users access to preset cooking menus, timer and other features. It comes with a capacity of 20L and it's capable of handling tasks such as reheating, grilling, and basic cooking efficiently. The highlight is its Power Grill and 38 auto cook menus, which simplify meal prep—from snacks to Indian recipes. It also includes auto reheat and defrost functions for convenience. It has received 4.5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 20L Microwave Output 800W Cooking Features Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 38 Auto Cook Menus Special Features Power Grill, Touch controls with multiple power levels, auto reheat and auto defrost, child lock safety Reason to buy Good build quality Ease of use Value for money buy Good performance Reason to avoid Compact size

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be easy to use and consider it a good value for money buy. They also like its overall performance. However, its compact size has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build quality, performance and ease of use.

This grill microwave oven by LG features a stylish and compact design that is designed for modern kitchens. It comes with a sleek black glass door and membrane with touch controls that are easy to understand and use. It comes with a 20L capacity, which is ideal for small families or bachelors. It is powered by 700W microwave output and a quartz heater, which ensures faster and more even cooking. Additionally, buyers get 52 auto cook menus, which makes it easy to make Indian dishes like gajar-ka-halwa, veg biryani, upma and poha. Its hey highlights include i-Wave technology for uniform heating, anti-bacterial cavity for hygiene, and steam clean function for maintenance. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Capacity: 20L

Microwave Output: 700W

Cooking Features: Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 52 Auto Cook Menus

Special Features: Quartz Heater, i-Wave technology, anti-bacterial cavity, steam clean function, child lock safety

Pros

Good build quality

Ease of use

Value for money buy

Cons

Heating time

Durability

Specifications Capacity 20L Microwave Output 700W Cooking Features Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 52 Auto Cook Menus Special Features Quartz Heater, i-Wave technology, anti-bacterial cavity, steam clean function, child lock safety Reason to buy Good build quality Ease of use Value for money buy Reason to avoid Heating time Durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality. They also like its compact size and ease to use. However, its heating time and durability have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build quality and ease of use.

This grill microwave oven by Samsung features a sleek black finish with an LED display, and tactile dial controls that add a modern touch to your kitchen. It has a capacity of 23L capacity and 800W microwave output, which is ideal for small to medium families. On the cooking front, it features Browning Plus for crispy grilling, Quick Defrost for faster thawing, and Keep Warm to maintain food temperature. The 'Ceramic Inside' cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while ECO Mode helps save power. It has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 23L Microwave Output 800 Watts Cooking Features Grill, reheat, defrost, auto cook, browning plus, keep warm, quick defrost Special Features Ceramic cavity, ECO mode, deodorization function, child safety lock Reason to buy Good build quality Ease of use Value for money buy Performance Reason to avoid Heating performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this microwave oven to be of good quality. They also like its compact size and its overall performance. However, its heating performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this grill microwave oven for build quality and overall performance.

Top 3 features of Grill Microwave Ovens under ₹ 10,000 in India

NAME CAPACITY POWER OUTPUT COOKING FEATURES IFB 20L Grill Microwave Oven with 61 Standard Cook Menus 20L 800W Grill + Convection + Microwave, 61 Auto Cook Menus, and Auto reheat and defrost functions SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven 25L 1000W Grill + Microwave + Combination cooking modes, defrost feature Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven 20L 800W Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 38 Auto Cook Menus LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven 20L 700W Grill, reheat, defrost, cook, 52 Auto Cook Menus Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven 23L 800W Grill, reheat, defrost, auto cook, browning plus, keep warm, quick defrost

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