Which is which? This Android phone looks too much like iPhone 17 Pro Max

Walk into a smartphone store soon and you might do a double-take - the new Xiaomi 17 Pro Max looks strikingly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Curved edges, a familiar 6.9-inch display, and an unmistakable design language, it’s clear that Xiaomi is not shying away from Apple’s playbook. But beyond first impressions, is this just another clone, or does it genuinely offer reasons to look past the Apple logo? Keep reading.

Design and distinctive touches At first glance, the resemblance is uncanny. Xiaomi’s flagship borrows unmistakable cues from Apple’s top model. However, take a closer look and a few original touches emerge. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a vertically stacked rear camera array instead of the iPhone’s traditional triangular layout, and swaps the iPhone’s pill-shaped front camera cut-out for a neater punch-hole design. With a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, it matches Apple for screen size but edges ahead with peak brightness at 3,500 nits versus the iPhone’s 3,000 nits.

Hardware, cameras, and that rear display Beyond looks, Xiaomi’s hardware game stands out. The 17 Pro Max is lighter than its iPhone counterpart (219g vs 233g), despite packing a much larger 7,500mAh battery. Fast charging is another area where Xiaomi takes the lead: wired charging hits 100W, leaving the iPhone’s 40W far behind. Camera specs are robust, with three 50MP rear sensors and a 50MP front camera, backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset directly rivalling the iPhone’s A19 Pro.

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature is Xiaomi’s 2.9-inch secondary display on the back. It doubles up as a viewfinder for selfies, notification ticker, or music controls, and matches the main display for refresh rate and brightness. For creators and multitaskers, that might be more than a gimmick.

Pricing, availability, and value In India, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is set to launch in early 2026, with the expected starting price at ₹74,990 for the 12GB+512GB model. There are higher variants - 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB, likely to be priced just above ₹78,500 and ₹87,200, respectively. In comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro Max sits at a premium ₹1,49,900 for the base 256GB model and goes much higher for top-end storage.