While Apple focuses on a thinner iPhone 17 Air, Samsung is ready to show off rollable and foldable phones

With the iPhone 17 Air set to debut on 9 September, Apple is once again drawing attention to making devices slimmer and sleeker. Everywhere you look, headlines are fixated on how thin the new iPhones are expected to be. However, Samsung seems happy to let Apple take the publicity for going small, choosing instead to think big - quite literally. At the Unpacked event coming up on 4 September, Samsung is not only launching the Galaxy S25 FE and the Tab 11 but is also giving shape to ideas that go beyond the current mainstream. Here, foldable and rollable devices are becoming the main act.

Samsung’s rollable phones coming soon Samsung’s interest in screens that can transform in size was already surfacing through patents back in 2022. These early ideas showed devices that could expand their displays either horizontally, like a scroll, or vertically, revealing a larger screen on demand. What began in a patent filing moved to the global stage as Samsung and its display division began to show working versions at major events such as K-Display 2024, followed by continued demonstrations in 2025. At these shows, rollable screens were not just theoretical, they were operating alongside other futuristic display tech, including smart glasses.

The excitement over rollable screens is not limited to Samsung. Lenovo introduced a laptop with a flexible display that expanded from 14 inches to nearly 17, and Motorola tested the market with the Rizr, a phone that became taller with the press of a button. While these first products have not yet become household names, they have given users a glimpse into how flexible electronics could shift our expectations.

