Whirlpool launches Luxuriem line of 4-door refrigerators in India with triple cooling technology, more

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Whirlpool has launched a new line of premium refrigerators in India. These refrigerators are a part of the company's new Luxuriem lineup and they come in a four-door French setup. The flagship model in the series comes with a capacity of 654L that is combined with a 360° Triple Cooling Technology, intelligent storage flexibility and a premium design. This new line of refrigerators come with BEE 3 Star energy rating and it joins the company's extensive portfolio of double door, triple door, single door and bottom mount refrigerators. Here's everything you need to know about Whirlpool's Luxuriem line of refrigerators.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Whirlpool 308 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 355 OMEGA BLACK(3S) CONV-Y, 2026 Model)View Details
₹38,990
Whirlpool 270 L (Gross Capacity 300L) Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D PROTTON ROY ALPHA STEEL (Z)View Details
Unlock Personalized
₹6,499x 6 months₹38,990
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Whirlpool 411L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 455 GRAVITY BLACK(2S)-Y, 2026 Model)View Details
₹49,990
Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Frost-free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 LUNAR BLACK(3S) CONV-Y, 2026 Model)View Details
₹27,990
Whirlpool 235 L 3 Star Frost-free inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 278 LUNAR BLACK(3S) CONV-Y, 2026 Model)View Details
₹27,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Let's talk about the design first. The Luxuriem range of 4 door refrigerators come with glass and metal dual finish, which gives this series a premium appeal. This design is complemented by Quad Theatre Lighting, which the company says elevates both visibility and the overall ownership experience. It also comes with wide-access shelves and zero-bending crisper drawers for easier access to fruits and vegetables.
With this range, buyers get access to interchangeable shelves, trays and storage components, soft-close drawers, larger doors bins, bins in freezers and dedicated freezer lighting along with features like Metal Cooling, Beverage Rack and iCare Expert, which the company says enables remote diagnosis over a call for quicker, one-visit resolution.
Coming to the features, the Luxuriem range of 4 door refrigerators, as mentioned before, comes with the company's 360° Triple Cooling Technology, which brings an advanced triple evaporator architecture that includes three independent evaporators, three dedicated cooling systems and three dedicated airflows across the refrigerator, convertible and freezer compartments. Whirlpool says that this technology creates three independent cooling environments that maintain precise temperature and humidity levels for every compartment while ensuring that no odour is transferred across fresh food, frozen food and convertible storage compartments. This in turn helps preserves taste, texture and quality of the food.
Additionally, buyers get over 100 customisable storage modes and a convertible compartment that transforms from freezer to refrigerator mode in under 30 minutes, while continuing to retain dedicated freezer space. This gives buyers the flexibility to adapt their storage based on their changing needs.
This new line of refrigerators is available in Duo Noir, Nero Quartz, Dark Quantum, Rhodium Steel and Cosmos Black variants and it starts at ₹98,000 in India. Interested buyers can purchase it at all leading retail stores and online platforms across India.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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