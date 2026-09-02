Whirlpool launches Luxuriem line of 4-door refrigerators in India with triple cooling technology, more

Whirlpool has launched a new line of premium refrigerators in India. These refrigerators are a part of the company's new Luxuriem lineup and they come in a four-door French setup. The flagship model in the series comes with a capacity of 654L that is combined with a 360° Triple Cooling Technology, intelligent storage flexibility and a premium design. This new line of refrigerators come with BEE 3 Star energy rating and it joins the company's extensive portfolio of double door, triple door, single door and bottom mount refrigerators. Here's everything you need to know about Whirlpool's Luxuriem line of refrigerators.

Whirlpool Luxuriem refrigerators features Let's talk about the design first. The Luxuriem range of 4 door refrigerators come with glass and metal dual finish, which gives this series a premium appeal. This design is complemented by Quad Theatre Lighting, which the company says elevates both visibility and the overall ownership experience. It also comes with wide-access shelves and zero-bending crisper drawers for easier access to fruits and vegetables.

With this range, buyers get access to interchangeable shelves, trays and storage components, soft-close drawers, larger doors bins, bins in freezers and dedicated freezer lighting along with features like Metal Cooling, Beverage Rack and iCare Expert, which the company says enables remote diagnosis over a call for quicker, one-visit resolution.

Coming to the features, the Luxuriem range of 4 door refrigerators, as mentioned before, comes with the company's 360° Triple Cooling Technology, which brings an advanced triple evaporator architecture that includes three independent evaporators, three dedicated cooling systems and three dedicated airflows across the refrigerator, convertible and freezer compartments. Whirlpool says that this technology creates three independent cooling environments that maintain precise temperature and humidity levels for every compartment while ensuring that no odour is transferred across fresh food, frozen food and convertible storage compartments. This in turn helps preserves taste, texture and quality of the food.

Additionally, buyers get over 100 customisable storage modes and a convertible compartment that transforms from freezer to refrigerator mode in under 30 minutes, while continuing to retain dedicated freezer space. This gives buyers the flexibility to adapt their storage based on their changing needs.