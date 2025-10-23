Why Apple’s giant foldable iPad could be priciest tablet ever, with launch costs expected to reach ₹3.24L

Every few years, there’s a whisper that Apple could upend tablets completely. The latest rumour makes a bold promise, an 18-inch foldable iPad that’s as big as a laptop and folds into a compact shell. But recent reports suggest the device is looking less like an imminent revolution and more like a stalled prototype competing with the priciest gadgets ever launched.​

A tablet that’s too heavy, too late According to Bloomberg and insiders cited by major outlets, Apple’s plans centre around an 18-inch OLED screen sourced via Samsung Display, one that’s engineered to minimise the crease that plagues most current foldables. But development headaches are mounting. Engineers are grappling with weight, current prototypes reportedly tip the scales at 3.5 pounds (about 1.5 kilograms), which is closer to a MacBook Pro than the next iPad Pro. That heft could make it more laptop than tablet for everyday use.​

One potential reason is the staggering price of the custom OLED panel, around three times more expensive than the 13-inch iPad Pro’s display, according to sources. This puts the future foldable iPad in a projected price band well above ₹2,00,000 (close to $3,000), and some reports even hint it could creep towards $3,900 ( ₹3,25,000). At that level, it would outprice most consumer laptops, tablets, and even some premium foldable rivals.​

Advertisement

Why isn’t it coming soon? Apple’s ambitions to launch in 2028 hit major setbacks, and the product is now unlikely before 2029, if at all. Engineering snags with the folding mechanism and panel have stretched timelines, and Apple is apparently refusing to compromise on quality or design. Unlike many current foldables, the prototype doesn’t sport an external display, so every interaction means unfolding the device entirely. Crafted with aluminium side panels, the closed iPad looks more like a sleek laptop than a tablet.​

Will it ever see daylight? Questions remain internally at Apple about whether the foldable iPad will ship at all. Given past high-profile cancellations, like the autonomous car project or the budget Vision Pro headset, this isn’t outside Apple’s pattern. Rival products such as Huawei’s MateBook Fold already offer an 18-inch experience at a slightly lighter weight, but none have hit mainstream demand or Apple-level polish.​