Why buy iPhone 17 when these 5 tips can revamp your old one?

Every September, Apple’s latest iPhones create serious FOMO. The iPhone 17 range looks impressive, with features like the iPhone Air and 8x optical zoom on the Pro model. But here’s the truth - your current iPhone is still more than capable. Instead of spending big, a few smart tweaks can make it feel as good as new.

These tricks can make your old iPhone feel brand new Refresh your home screen If your iPhone’s layout looks the same as it did last year, it’s time for a change. Update your wallpaper, try out widgets, experiment with tinted icons, or remove app labels for a cleaner look. With iOS updates like Liquid Glass from VisionOS, your phone already feels different; customising it further gives it a whole new personality.

Tweak your settings A sluggish phone doesn’t always mean it’s outdated. Simple changes can speed things up. For instance, set Safari to auto-close tabs daily, weekly, or monthly so they don’t pile up. Adjust your Haptic Touch speed in settings to get snappier feedback when long-pressing apps or photos. These tiny tweaks make your iPhone feel faster and more responsive.

Clean it inside and out A little maintenance goes a long way. Wipe your iPhone with a microfiber cloth and use sprays like Whoosh for a streak-free shine. Don’t forget the charging port. Dust and debris often cause charging issues. A soft brush or cleaning kit can solve the problem in minutes.

Take care of the battery Battery performance is often the reason people upgrade early. To extend its life, avoid charging all the way to 100% or letting it drain completely. Keep it between 20% and 80%, and don’t expose it to extreme heat. If your battery is already struggling, Apple offers replacements for under $100, and it’s often a smarter investment than a brand-new phone.

Upgrade your accessories Sometimes, all your iPhone needs is a new outfit. Replace that cracked screen protector with a clean one, or pick a case that matches your style, whether it’s rugged, leather, or sleek and minimal. MagSafe wallets, grips, and portable chargers also add functionality and flair.