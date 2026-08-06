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Why chase premium tech when Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has gems under ₹4,999?

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is packed with deals, but these five gadgets under 4,999 stand out for their features, practicality and value.

Updated6 Aug 2026, 03:02 PM IST
These Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals prove you do not have to spend more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999 on capable gadgets.
These Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals prove you do not have to spend more than ₹4,999 on capable gadgets.(ChatGPT)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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If you are planning to upgrade your everyday tech without spending too much, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is one of the best times to shop. The sale offers attractive discounts across a wide range of gadgets, making feature-packed products more affordable. In this roundup, we have picked five standout gadgets priced under 4,999 for their features and overall usability. The list includes a wireless gaming controller, an RGB gaming mouse, a USB-C hub to expand connectivity options, a dashcam for added road safety, and a pair of true wireless earbuds for everyday listening. Whether you are shopping for yourself or looking for a practical gift, these Amazon picks offer a good balance of functionality, features, and price.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

EvoFox One S V2 Universal 3-Mode Wireless Gaming Controller,1000Hz HallSense™ Precision Joysticks, BT, 2.4GHz & Wired, Macros, Fast Type-C Charging, PC, Mobile, Android TV, PS4 & Console GamingView Details...

₹1,599

...
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Redragon M612AK PRO RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired/Wireless Optical Mouse with 9 Programmable Buttons & 7 Backlit Modes, BT & 2.4G Wireless, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire ButtonView Details...

₹1,990

...
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₹267x 6 months₹1,599
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UGREEN USB-C Hub 10Gbps for PC Tablet PhoneView Details...

₹2,799

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Qubo Dashcam Pro X (2026 Edition) | 2K Resolution | Doubles up as in-Cabin Camera | NightPulse Vision | Wide FOV | Supercapacitor | Built in Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage | Built for Indian RoadsView Details...

₹3,189

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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro E518A Raven Black inView Details...

₹3,999

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The EvoFox One S V2 is a versatile gaming controller compatible with PCs, smartphones, Android TVs, and select consoles. It supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connections, and HallSense joysticks help reduce stick drift. Fast Type-C charging and programmable macro buttons make it suitable for both casual and competitive gaming.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wireless, Wired (USB-C)
JOYSTICKS
HallSense Magnetic
POLLING RATE
Up to 1000Hz
BATTERY
400mAh (Up to 16 hours)
CHARGING
Fast USB Type-C
COMPATIBILITY
PC, Android, iOS, Android TV, PS4

Reasons to buy

...

HallSense joysticks help minimise stick drift for better long-term reliability.

...

Supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity across multiple devices.

...

Comfortable grip with programmable macro buttons for added convenience.

Reason to avoid

...

Wireless range may drop if the 2.4GHz dongle is obstructed.

...

Vibration feedback is functional but not particularly strong.

...

Lacks advanced software customisation found on premium controllers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the controller's comfortable grip, responsive buttons, HallSense joysticks, and value for money. Many also appreciate its compatibility with multiple devices. However, some users report average vibration strength and occasional limitations in wireless range when using the 2.4GHz dongle.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The EvoFox One S V2 offers features typically found in pricier controllers, including HallSense joysticks, three connectivity modes, macro support, and broad device compatibility. If you need a single controller for PC, mobile, and Android TV gaming, it offers excellent value for money.

2. Redragon M612AK PRO RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired/Wireless Optical Mouse with 9 Programmable Buttons & 7 Backlit Modes, BT & 2.4G Wireless, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The Redragon M612AK PRO is built for gamers who want precision without compromising comfort. It supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity, making it easy to switch between devices. With up to 8,000 DPI, nine programmable buttons, and an ergonomic design, it is equally well suited to gaming, work, and everyday use.

Specifications

CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wireless, Wired
SENSOR
Optical
DPI
Up to 8,000
BUTTONS
9 Programmable
LIGHTING
7 RGB Backlit Modes
SOFTWARE
DIY Macro & Key Remapping Support

Reasons to buy

...

Three connectivity modes offer flexibility across different devices.

...

Nine programmable buttons with macro support improve gameplay and productivity.

...

Comfortable ergonomic design with adjustable DPI up to 8,000.

Reason to avoid

...

Heavier than some lightweight esports gaming mice.

...

Companion software is available only for Windows.

...

RGB lighting may reduce battery life during wireless use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfortable grip, responsive tracking, wireless performance, and customisable buttons. Several reviewers describe it as good value for money, particularly for gaming and everyday use. However, some users note that the mouse feels slightly heavier than lightweight gaming alternatives.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The Redragon M612AK PRO combines wireless convenience, programmable controls, and an ergonomic design at an affordable price. Its three connectivity modes and adjustable DPI make it suitable for gaming, work, and everyday computing without requiring separate mice for different devices.

Modern laptops often have limited ports, and the UGREEN Revodok Pro 6-in-1 helps address this. It lets you connect an external monitor, USB drives, keyboards, and other accessories, while supporting fast data transfers and up to 100W pass-through charging via a single USB-C port.

Specifications

PORTS
1× HDMI, 2× USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2× USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1× USB-C PD
HDMI
Up to 4K at 60Hz
USB SPEED
Up to 10Gbps
CHARGING
100W Power Delivery Pass-through
CONNECTIVITY
USB-A & USB-C 3.2
COMPATIBILITY
MacBook, iPad, Windows PCs, Smartphones

Reasons to buy

...

Adds six useful ports through a single USB-C connection.

...

Supports crisp 4K@60Hz external display output.

...

Up to 100W Power Delivery passthrough keeps compatible devices charged.

Reason to avoid

...

Requires a USB-C port with video output for HDMI to work.

...

USB data ports do not support video output or charging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the hub's compact design, sturdy build, and reliable performance when connecting monitors, storage drives, and other accessories. Reviewers also appreciate the fast data transfer speeds and charging support. A small number note that the cable could have been slightly longer.

Why should you consider buying this product?

If your laptop or tablet lacks sufficient ports, this hub offers a practical solution. It combines fast USB transfers, 4K display output, and Power Delivery charging in a compact design, making it useful for work, travel, or a cleaner desk setup.

The Qubo Dashcam Pro X records your journeys in 2K resolution, capturing important details on the road. It also doubles as an in-cabin camera, making it useful for ride-sharing drivers and families. Built-in Wi-Fi, NightPulse Vision, and a supercapacitor make it well suited to Indian driving conditions.

Specifications

VIDEO RESOLUTION
2K (1440p)
CAMERA
Front + In-Cabin
FIELD OF VIEW
130°
STORAGE
Supports microSD cards up to 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi, Built-in Microphone
POWER
Supercapacitor

Reasons to buy

...

2K video recording with wide-angle coverage for clearer footage.

...

Built-in Wi-Fi enables quick access to recordings through the companion app.

...

Supercapacitor design offers better heat resistance than battery-powered dashcams.

Reason to avoid

...

GPS tracking is not built in.

...

Rear camera is not included.

...

Night-time clarity can vary depending on surrounding lighting.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear daytime video quality, straightforward installation, compact design, and value for money. Several reviewers also praise the app connectivity and heat-resistant design. However, some users note that night-time recording and firmware stability could be improved.

Why should you consider buying this product?

The Qubo Dashcam Pro X is a practical safety upgrade for everyday driving. It combines 2K recording, an in-cabin camera, Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for up to 1TB of storage, all in a compact design built to withstand India's hot weather.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro strike a good balance between sound quality, comfort, and battery life. They feature active noise cancellation to reduce background distractions, deliver clear audio for music and calls, and offer enough battery life for several days of regular use.

Specifications

DRIVERS
12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic
WATER RESISTANCE
IP55
BATTERY LIFE
Up to 54 Hours (with Case)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth 6.0
FAST CHARGING
10 Minutes for Up to 13 Hours of Playback

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful, bass-rich sound

...

Effective 55dB ANC

...

Excellent battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Plastic case feels ordinary

...

LHDC support is limited

...

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon?

Buyers frequently highlight the earbuds' clear audio, effective active noise cancellation, and impressive battery life. Several reviewers also praise the comfortable fit and reliable call quality. However, some users feel the charging case could have offered a more premium finish and a sturdier build.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds?

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are a compelling option if you want feature-rich wireless earbuds without overspending. They offer immersive sound, effective noise cancellation, reliable call performance, and excellent battery life, making them suitable for commuting, entertainment, workouts, and everyday listening.

Also Read:

Laptop prices have dropped by up to 40% on Amazon! Asus, Dell, HP and more included

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 begins tomorrow with tablet deals that include a pen and protective case

Still using your smartwatch only for fitness? These features prove today's smartwatches can make life much easier

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesWhy chase premium tech when Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has gems under ₹4,999?
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FAQs
The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts on August 7, while Prime members get 24-hour early access beginning August 6.
The sale covers a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio products, gaming accessories, home appliances, and other consumer electronics.
Yes. Eligible shoppers can avail of 10% instant discounts on select HDFC Bank credit card and Easy EMI transactions, along with exchange offers, cashback, and No-Cost EMI on eligible products.

Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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