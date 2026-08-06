Why chase premium tech when Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 has gems under ₹4,999?

If you are planning to upgrade your everyday tech without spending too much, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is one of the best times to shop. The sale offers attractive discounts across a wide range of gadgets, making feature-packed products more affordable. In this roundup, we have picked five standout gadgets priced under ₹4,999 for their features and overall usability. The list includes a wireless gaming controller, an RGB gaming mouse, a USB-C hub to expand connectivity options, a dashcam for added road safety, and a pair of true wireless earbuds for everyday listening. Whether you are shopping for yourself or looking for a practical gift, these Amazon picks offer a good balance of functionality, features, and price.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The EvoFox One S V2 is a versatile gaming controller compatible with PCs, smartphones, Android TVs, and select consoles. It supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connections, and HallSense joysticks help reduce stick drift. Fast Type-C charging and programmable macro buttons make it suitable for both casual and competitive gaming.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wireless, Wired (USB-C) JOYSTICKS HallSense Magnetic POLLING RATE Up to 1000Hz BATTERY 400mAh (Up to 16 hours) CHARGING Fast USB Type-C COMPATIBILITY PC, Android, iOS, Android TV, PS4 Reason to buy HallSense joysticks help minimise stick drift for better long-term reliability. Supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity across multiple devices. Comfortable grip with programmable macro buttons for added convenience. Reason to avoid Wireless range may drop if the 2.4GHz dongle is obstructed. Vibration feedback is functional but not particularly strong. Lacks advanced software customisation found on premium controllers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most buyers praise the controller's comfortable grip, responsive buttons, HallSense joysticks, and value for money. Many also appreciate its compatibility with multiple devices. However, some users report average vibration strength and occasional limitations in wireless range when using the 2.4GHz dongle.

Why should you consider buying this product? The EvoFox One S V2 offers features typically found in pricier controllers, including HallSense joysticks, three connectivity modes, macro support, and broad device compatibility. If you need a single controller for PC, mobile, and Android TV gaming, it offers excellent value for money.

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The Redragon M612AK PRO is built for gamers who want precision without compromising comfort. It supports Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connectivity, making it easy to switch between devices. With up to 8,000 DPI, nine programmable buttons, and an ergonomic design, it is equally well suited to gaming, work, and everyday use.

Specifications CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wireless, Wired SENSOR Optical DPI Up to 8,000 BUTTONS 9 Programmable LIGHTING 7 RGB Backlit Modes SOFTWARE DIY Macro & Key Remapping Support Reason to buy Three connectivity modes offer flexibility across different devices. Nine programmable buttons with macro support improve gameplay and productivity. Comfortable ergonomic design with adjustable DPI up to 8,000. Reason to avoid Heavier than some lightweight esports gaming mice. Companion software is available only for Windows. RGB lighting may reduce battery life during wireless use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the comfortable grip, responsive tracking, wireless performance, and customisable buttons. Several reviewers describe it as good value for money, particularly for gaming and everyday use. However, some users note that the mouse feels slightly heavier than lightweight gaming alternatives.

Why should you consider buying this product? The Redragon M612AK PRO combines wireless convenience, programmable controls, and an ergonomic design at an affordable price. Its three connectivity modes and adjustable DPI make it suitable for gaming, work, and everyday computing without requiring separate mice for different devices.

Modern laptops often have limited ports, and the UGREEN Revodok Pro 6-in-1 helps address this. It lets you connect an external monitor, USB drives, keyboards, and other accessories, while supporting fast data transfers and up to 100W pass-through charging via a single USB-C port.

Specifications PORTS 1× HDMI, 2× USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2× USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1× USB-C PD HDMI Up to 4K at 60Hz USB SPEED Up to 10Gbps CHARGING 100W Power Delivery Pass-through CONNECTIVITY USB-A & USB-C 3.2 COMPATIBILITY MacBook, iPad, Windows PCs, Smartphones Reason to buy Adds six useful ports through a single USB-C connection. Supports crisp 4K@60Hz external display output. Up to 100W Power Delivery passthrough keeps compatible devices charged. Reason to avoid Requires a USB-C port with video output for HDMI to work. USB data ports do not support video output or charging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the hub's compact design, sturdy build, and reliable performance when connecting monitors, storage drives, and other accessories. Reviewers also appreciate the fast data transfer speeds and charging support. A small number note that the cable could have been slightly longer.

Why should you consider buying this product? If your laptop or tablet lacks sufficient ports, this hub offers a practical solution. It combines fast USB transfers, 4K display output, and Power Delivery charging in a compact design, making it useful for work, travel, or a cleaner desk setup.

The Qubo Dashcam Pro X records your journeys in 2K resolution, capturing important details on the road. It also doubles as an in-cabin camera, making it useful for ride-sharing drivers and families. Built-in Wi-Fi, NightPulse Vision, and a supercapacitor make it well suited to Indian driving conditions.

Specifications VIDEO RESOLUTION 2K (1440p) CAMERA Front + In-Cabin FIELD OF VIEW 130° STORAGE Supports microSD cards up to 1TB CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Built-in Microphone POWER Supercapacitor Reason to buy 2K video recording with wide-angle coverage for clearer footage. Built-in Wi-Fi enables quick access to recordings through the companion app. Supercapacitor design offers better heat resistance than battery-powered dashcams. Reason to avoid GPS tracking is not built in. Rear camera is not included. Night-time clarity can vary depending on surrounding lighting.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the clear daytime video quality, straightforward installation, compact design, and value for money. Several reviewers also praise the app connectivity and heat-resistant design. However, some users note that night-time recording and firmware stability could be improved.

Why should you consider buying this product? The Qubo Dashcam Pro X is a practical safety upgrade for everyday driving. It combines 2K recording, an in-cabin camera, Wi-Fi connectivity, and support for up to 1TB of storage, all in a compact design built to withstand India's hot weather.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro strike a good balance between sound quality, comfort, and battery life. They feature active noise cancellation to reduce background distractions, deliver clear audio for music and calls, and offer enough battery life for several days of regular use.

Specifications DRIVERS 12mm Titanium-Coated Dynamic WATER RESISTANCE IP55 BATTERY LIFE Up to 54 Hours (with Case) CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth 6.0 FAST CHARGING 10 Minutes for Up to 13 Hours of Playback Reason to buy Powerful, bass-rich sound Effective 55dB ANC Excellent battery life Reason to avoid Plastic case feels ordinary LHDC support is limited

What are buyers saying about these earbuds on Amazon? Buyers frequently highlight the earbuds' clear audio, effective active noise cancellation, and impressive battery life. Several reviewers also praise the comfortable fit and reliable call quality. However, some users feel the charging case could have offered a more premium finish and a sturdier build.

Why should you consider buying these earbuds? The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are a compelling option if you want feature-rich wireless earbuds without overspending. They offer immersive sound, effective noise cancellation, reliable call performance, and excellent battery life, making them suitable for commuting, entertainment, workouts, and everyday listening.

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