Why covering your AC in winter can quietly cause big problems

When temperatures begin to fall, many people assume covering an outdoor AC unit will shield it from cold air, snow, and rain. It sounds like a protective step, but HVAC specialists say it can actually create several problems. A cover might trap moisture inside the unit, encourage rust and mould, and even attract small animals looking for a warm place to hide.

Why AC coverings cause trouble An AC unit needs space for air movement even when it is not running. Once a cover is placed on top, airflow drops sharply. This creates a damp, closed pocket inside the unit. Such conditions allow mould to grow and speed up corrosion on metal parts.

Another big concern is wildlife. A covered unit becomes a comfortable shelter for rodents, insects, and other outdoor creatures. They can chew through wires or settle inside the system without being noticed for months. The damage only becomes clear when the unit is turned on again in spring.

What HVAC experts recommend To understand the best winter practice, HVAC professional DR Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Elephant Energy, shares a clear message. They advise homeowners not to cover their AC units or heat pumps during winter. Instead, they suggest focusing on overall system care and winter readiness.

By skipping the cover, homeowners avoid moisture issues and prevent hidden damage from pests. Good maintenance offers far better protection than a plastic sheet or a fabric cover.

How to care for an AC unit in cold months HVAC experts recommend a few simple steps to keep the AC unit in good shape through winter. These tasks are easy to follow and can prevent many seasonal issues.

Clear the outdoor unit: Brush away leaves, dirt, and debris from the outer coil. Keep snow from piling up around the base so the system can breathe.

Clean or replace filters: Filters should be checked every one to three months. Larger filters can last four to six months. A clean filter supports smooth airflow.

Warm up in advance: If a temperature dip is expected, increase the indoor setting slightly the day before. This gives the heat pump a head start.

Keep the thermostat steady: Avoid large temperature swings. A stable setting helps the system run smoothly and maintain comfort.

Improve insulation: Good insulation and air sealing reduce heat loss and lower energy use. These steps also help manage cold spots inside the home.