Why does Windows 11 keep running into new bugs? Here’s what you can do as a user

Is Windows 11’s complexity making reliability impossible? Security features meant to protect are locking out users, and update glitches keep appearing. What’s at the heart of these bugs and can Microsoft restore user trust?

Bharat Sharma
Published7 Nov 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Windows 11 users are seeing more bugs and update headaches is Microsoft’s quest for security putting reliability at risk?
Windows 11 users are seeing more bugs and update headaches is Microsoft’s quest for security putting reliability at risk?(Unsplash)

Why does Windows 11 seem so prone to bugs even as it takes over more new laptops and desktops? Microsoft’s latest update headaches, including the sudden BitLocker recovery screen bug no longer feel like isolated incidents. For many consumers and IT professionals, the operating system now feels like it’s lurching from one glitch to the next. And this trend has now become impossible to ignore.

Security at the core, but at what cost?

Take the recent BitLocker fiasco. Following an October Windows security update, some systems including new laptops and clean installs boot directly into BitLocker recovery mode after a restart. At this point, it would ask users for a recovery key that most users never knew existed. While BitLocker is supposed to secure your files against theft, its strict protocols can lock out even legitimate owners. And all this happened after a routine update. This isn’t the first time - similar bugs cropped up earlier this year and in previous cycles which means there seems to be a recurring issue with update quality control and compatibility between encryption systems and hardware features like modern standby.

The problem isn’t limited to just BitLocker. Over the last year, Windows 11 users have encountered a string of issues such as broken printers after cumulative patches, system slowdowns post-security updates, tangled driver rollouts, and unexpected UI glitches. When it adds up, it seems like a lot. Each time Microsoft responds with fixes and rollbacks but for every resolved bug, another seems to crop up.

Complexity = instability

So, what’s behind this erosion of reliability? For one, Windows 11 is supporting an immense ecosystem of devices, chipsets, and configurations. Each monthly update is tested against countless variations, but consumer systems often run into edge cases missed in internal testing. Then there’s Microsoft’s renewed focus on zero-trust security through more aggressive encryption, more background processes, and forced updates that are meant to block threats.. But they leave less room for user error or workaround, so when something goes wrong, it has real impact.

Aggressive rollout schedules also play a part. Microsoft is now shipping bigger changes at a more rapid clip, trying to match the pace of macOS and competing systems. But with that velocity comes a higher risk of regression bugs, especially when updates interact with legacy software or uncommon hardware configurations. Finally, automation and AI-driven patching keeps the OS evolving, but even the best systems can misjudge what’s safe to push. Issues like the BitLocker bug reveal that, despite layers of telemetry and preview flights, testing can’t entirely keep up with the real world’s complexity. For end users, the lesson is simple - back up critical data, keep recovery keys safe, and don’t expect flawless operation after every patch. As Windows 11 expands, such bugs aren’t expected to disappear anytime soon.

