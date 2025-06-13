Why does your iPhone keep showing the Apple logo? Common causes and effective fixes for booting problems

While modern smartphones like iPhones are extremely trustworthy, sometimes they can run into issues. At the end of the day, these pocket sized computers are machines and may face technical issues that not every user may be able to understand. One uncommon problem with iPhones is the appearance of the Apple logo on your screen in the same way it appears when you reboot your phone or install an update. The phone either freezes here or keeps showing the logo again and again.

Advertisement

Why is your iPhone flashing the Apple logo repeatedly, you wonder? If you recently installed an update or restored an old backup, you could be stuck at the Apple logo screen on your phone. In some cases, it’ll keep popping up and disappear on its own with no issues for the user, but sometimes, you’ll have to act fast to get back control of your phone.

How to make your iPhone work normally again If you’re seeing the Apple logo on your iPhone screen and don’t see any change, your first step should be performing a force restart. This process can vary depending on which iPhone you have.

For iPhones 8 and later, you have to press and quickly release the volume up button and then do the same thing with the volume down button. After that, make sure you press and hold the side button until your screen is blank and the Apple logo becomes visible.

For iPhone 7 users, the process goes like this: press and hold both the volume down button and side buttons until the Apple logo appears. If you’re using an iPhone 6s or an earlier version of the device, you ought to press and hold the home button while pressing the side or top button until you see the Apple logo. Once you do that, the next step is patience. Recovery mode However, this might not always work for everyone. While it’s rare for your iPhone to run into issues when you’re restoring your backup or transferring data from another device, it can still happen.

Advertisement

In this case, your best bet is connecting your iPhone to a PC or a Mac and ensuring that it’s running the latest iOS version. If not, it’s prudent to install the update.

Simply plug in your iPhone to your computer and then put it into recovery by following the same instructions we just explained to trigger a force restart.

When you see the recovery screen, open Finder if you’re on a Mac running macOS Catalina 10.15 or later. If you have a Mac running macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier or if you’re on a Windows laptop, open iTunes. It’s crucial to make sure that it’s the latest version of the app.

Then, you should be able to see an option to update the iPhone. Click and then follow the on-screen instructions to download the update on your iPhone. Don’t interrupt the update and you’ll see that the iPhone is working normally once it’s complete. DFU mode There’s another way to get your lock screen back again and it’s called Device Firmware Update (DFU) mode. In this process, both the software and firmware are installed, thereby fixing the problem.

Advertisement

First off, connect your iPhone to your PC/Mac and open iTunes/Finder.

Press and release the volume up button, then do the same thing with the volume down button. Note that this is for users of iPhone 8 or later.

Then, press and keep holding the side button until you see a black screen. Now, hold both the side and volume down buttons for 5 seconds.

The next step is to let go of the side button but to hold the volume down button until it’s detected by your computer.

Your iPhone’s screen will continue to stay black while it’s in DFU mode. Make sure you don’t see the Apple logo, because that would mean the phone has gone into recovery mode. You must repeat the steps above to get back into DFU mode.

Once all is done, you’ll see the Restore option on your PC/Mac. Simply click it and voila, your phone should start working as usual again. If none of these fixes work, it’s probably time to take your iPhone to the Apple store for repair. A hardware issue might be causing this issue to persist on your iPhone.