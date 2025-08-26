Why does your washing machine stink? Expert explains how to prevent mould

It may sound surprising, but one of the cleanest-looking spots in your home could also be one of the dirtiest. Washing machines are built to scrub away grime and freshen up clothes, but only a few of us know that they are often a hidden hotspot for mould and unpleasant odours. Dampness, leftover detergent, and poor ventilation are some of the biggest factors responsible for this.

According to James Clarkson, a professional plumber with Plumbworld, this problem is more common than most people realise. “When moisture and detergent residue get trapped in seals or detergent drawers, mould develops quickly. That build-up not only causes odours but also impacts the freshness of your laundry,” Clarkson explains.

Why washing machines attract bacteria

Mould thrives in dark, damp and warm environments. A washing machine ticks all three boxes, especially when clothes are left sitting inside or the door is kept shut between loads. Besides, trapped detergent and fabric softener residues mix with lint, creating the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Over time, this leads to stubborn smells and visible mould on rubber seals.

How to prevent mould breeding in washing machines

Experts recommend three simple habits that can save your machine from becoming a health hazard and keep laundry smelling fresh.

1. Use less detergent

Avoid using too much detergent.

It’s tempting to believe more detergent means cleaner clothes. In reality, using too much leaves behind soapy deposits inside the drum and on fabrics. “Using too much detergent creates more residue, not cleaner clothes,” says Clarkson. If you opt for the recommended dose, it is not only better for your washer but also for your wallet.

2. Don’t leave clothes sitting inside

Take out your laundry instantly after the cycle is over.

Many people run a load before heading out, and by the time they are back, the damp clothes have been inside the washer for hours. This is one of the biggest reasons for a stinking washing machine because it creates the perfect conditions for odour-causing bacteria. To avoid this, remove laundry immediately after the cycle ends. If delays are unavoidable, quickly wipe the drum and seal with hot soapy water to keep odours away.

3. Keep the door open for some time

Keeping the washing machine door open after a cycle will help in proper air circulation and ventilation.

It may feel odd, but experts say that leaving your washing machine door slightly open is one of the most effective defences against mould. This allows air to circulate, dries out the drum and seals, and finally reduces humidity levels where bacteria breed. Even leaving the door open for a couple of hours can make a noticeable difference.

